North American Palladium's (PALDF) CEO Jim Gallagher on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

North American Palladium, Ltd. (OTCPK:PALDF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2017 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Jim Gallagher - President and Chief Executive Officer

Timothy Hill - Vice President, Finance & Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to North American Palladium, Ltd. Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode and the conference is now recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

On behalf of North American Palladium, I am required to note that some of these statements made on today's call might contain forward-looking information. We caution listeners not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, since a number of factors could cause the actual future results to differ materially from the target and expectation expressed. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, only expressly required by applicable securities laws.

For further information on risk factors, please view the company's annual information form filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

I will now like to turn the conference over to Jim Gallagher, President and CEO of North American Palladium. Please go ahead Mr. Gallagher.

Jim Gallagher

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for the second quarter 2017 investor call. Our Q2 earnings were released yesterday afternoon and have been posted in the Investors section of NAP's new website. A recording of today's call will be available on our website within 24 hours. Joining me on the call today is Chief Financial Officer, Tim Hill.

All figures quoted today are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified. We are quite pleased to be hosting our first investor call in some time. The silence has been intentional, as we have been focused on the operational turnaround of the company that is now largely complete. Moving forward, we plan to continue to host quarterly calls, as we believe we will have a very positive story to tell.

Yesterday afternoon, management announced that net income for the quarter is $7.9 million, compared to a loss of $9.9 million in the second quarter of 2016. Our return to profitability is a direct result of the focused turnaround effort underway since the financial restructuring that took place under Brookfield in 2015.

As part of the turnaround effort, we have reengineered operations and advanced our exploration strategy. The results of this work have been summarized in the new 43-101 compliant life of mine technical report which was published this quarter. We are happy to report that we have made significant progress, both operationally and financially since 2015.

Revenue for the quarter was $70.3 million, a 76% increase, compared to the second quarter of 2016. The higher revenue this quarter was primarily due to an increase in palladium prices and an increase in palladium sold.

Quarter palladium revenues were generated on sales of approximately 54,000 ounces at an average price of almost $800 U.S. per ounce. At just over 5,000 tonnes per day, the underground mine achieved its highest-ever quarterly production. This is largely attributed to changes made to our underground mining method, which have allowed the company to increase production, lower costs and improve geotechnical ground conditions.

The mine now operates primarily with the sub-level shrinkage mining method known as SLS. We expect the underground rate to increase to over 6,000 tonnes per day before the end of the year, as we bring into production the new B2 zone in the upper part of the mine.

This quarter, the company received the necessary permits for a centerline raise of the South Tailings dam and we are already well advanced in construction. The company plans to return to fulltime mill operations in the fourth quarter, supplemented by our low-grade surface stockpile.

We have also started overburden removal from the small Sherriff open pit and are on track to begin production by the beginning of next year. These items will complete the operational turnaround and demonstrate the full value of the Lac des Iles mine.

In June, the company announced an exciting acquisition as part of its exploration strategy. The definitive option agreement with Impala Platinum and Transition Metals for the Sunday Lake property adds an asset that hosts a recently discovered platinum group element deposit and is located within trucking distance of the mine.

With the addition of Sunday Lake to an already extensive exploration portfolio, we believe NAP offers strong potential upside, which could lead to further mine life extensions, and possibly another Lac des Iles-type deposit. All of these important milestones have occurred amid a backdrop of palladium prices at near record levels, driven by strong demand and constrained supply.

Demand is expected to continue to exceed supply over the next few years, driven by the continued global growth in automotive sales, ever-tightening emission standards, and the recent move away from diesel vehicle back to gasoline engines. Add to this the potential supply risk due to the many challenges facing the South African mining industry, and you have as a result the majority of analysts continuing to forecast higher palladium prices over the next several years.

The management team has been very active this past quarter refining and communicating NAP's unique value proposition to shareholders, investment analysts and potential investors. Moving forward, management intends to continue to highlight the transformative changes that have taken place at NAP, thanks to the hard work and dedication of our employees.

I will now turn it over to, Tim, to discuss the financial highlights.

Timothy Hill

Thank you, Jim, good morning, everyone. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $20.5 million compared to $1.1 million for the same period in 2016. Net income for the quarter was $7.9 million compared to a loss of $9.9 million in the second quarter of 2016.

Net income for the first half of 2017 was $4.1 million compared to a net loss of $23 million for the same period in 2016. This quarter, the all in sustaining costs per palladium ounce produced decreased to US$644 per ounce compared to approximately US$700 per ounce in 2016. The decrease in unit costs was attributed to increased palladium sales combined with a stronger U.S. dollar.

Sustaining capital expenditures in the second quarter was $6.7 million compared to $3.9 million in the second quarter of 2016, whereas project capital expenditures were $2.8 million and $12.6 million respectively. Project capital in both periods were related to the tailings management facility.

At the end of the quarter, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $16.8 million compared to $3.8 million in 2016. Availability under the company's US$60 million credit facility is dependent on a borrowing base calculation and was fully drawn at US$42.7 million at the end of the quarter. The company had total debt of $107.6 million compared to $71.6 million for the same period in 2016. At the end of the quarter, the company's US$50 million term loan was fully drawn.

The company previously stated the 2017 guidance of palladium produced of between 180,000 to 190,000 ounces at an average all in sustaining costs of US$700 to US$720 per ounce remains unchanged.

Payable production for the six months ended June 30, 2017 exceeded 90,000 ounces. On June 19, the company announced that have filed a base shelf prospectus and connection with proposed marketed offering of approximately $40 million common shares in the capital of the company and approximately $10 million of flow-through common shares in the capital of the company for aggregate growth proceeds of approximately $50 million.

The company continues to evaluate all options related to the proposed offering, at a share price that reflects the true value of the company. The base shelf prospectus is available to the company through to June 2019.

And I'll turn things back to Jim.

Jim Gallagher

Thanks, Tim. Operator, we are now ready to take the questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] We don't have questions at this time.

Jim Gallagher

All right, thank you, operator. That will end the call.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating. And have a pleasant day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.