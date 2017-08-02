Diageo: Plenty Of Upside Left After Earnings

Diageo's stock is still cheap, both compared to its sector and the market as a whole.

I've long pounded the table for shares of British liquor and beer producer Diageo (DEO).

Most notably, I made the case in SA author Mike Nadel's roundtable from last summer about where value was still on offer in the market. Since then, shares have run-up nicely, hitting new all-time highs over the past couple of weeks. It's also the third largest holding in my IMF portfolio which, I track publicly here at Seeking Alpha.

My patience with the shares has now been rewarded. Shares surged 10% last week, jumping to new all-time highs. After several years stuck trading in a range of $100 to $120, the ADRs are now in uncharted territory, and could quickly move toward $150.

For what it's worth, Diageo's UK listing (its home base) jumped to new all-time highs following Brexit and has continued advancing since then. I got aggressively long the name following that political shock, and the rebound in the British Pound since then is making the position pay off doubly. Here's a chart of the British Pound ETF (FXB) since Brexit:

FXB data by YCharts

The initial loss from late June immediately following the vote has stuck, but the Pound has clawed back all its losses from October onward. And that gain in the Pound directly helps us ADR owners in two ways, one, our shares are worth more due to currency exchange, and two, we receive larger dividends. The company hiked the dividend payout 5% with its earnings release, and on top of that, the dividend has gained about 10% in value from the lows due to the recovering exchange rate.

Make no mistake though, this run isn't just based on favorable currency moves. Diageo's underlying business is picking up momentum after a slow period. For this latest reporting period, revenues jumped 15%, while profits surged fully 25%. Now, to be fair, much of this was due to favorable currency exchange in the British Pound (though this was a big part of my thesis, it was foreseeable).

Excluding currency effects, sales grew more than 4% for the quarter, with unit volumes up 1%. That may not sound great, but remember that Diageo had struggled with several flat to slightly negative reporting periods, low single-digit growth is fine given its depressed starting valuation for making the investment thesis work.

Additionally, the company managed to cut costs (due to improved productivity) resulting in operating profits rising almost 6%. The company is spreading the wealth with shareholders, as it launches a share buyback, and it has also hiked its dividend by 5%.

None of this is extraordinary, but it's all positive, and reflects a company that has made substantial progress over the past few years, despite the share price going sideways (until now). Even with the 30% run-up in recent months, the stock is still at just 22x trailing and 18.5x forward earnings – hardly overpriced compared with sector peers or the stock market as a whole.

Given alcohol's outperformance as a sector over the past eight decades, I believe investors should always be willing to value these stocks at a premium. In a normal market, with the S&P 500 at around 15x earnings, I'd pay up to 20x for a high-quality alcohol company; the reliability of earnings growth, recession-proof nature of the business, and unimpeachably strong brands warrant paying extra. That said, with the market as a whole at near-record high valuation levels, Diageo at 18.5x forward earnings looks like a great deal, even after the sharp rally in shares over the past year. I feel no temptation to take profits here.

It's worth considering that sector-wide, good things are happening. Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) (NYSE:BF.A) shares surged earlier this year on a buyout offer from Constellation Brands (STZ). Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) has seen shares recover, reversing sharp losses in 2016. And leading US craft brewer Boston Beer (SAM) - maker of Samuel Adams - has surged almost 20% since its earnings report last week. With sector-wide valuations on the rise, the increase in Diageo's stock value can be supported by comparisons to its peer group.

Turning back to Diageo specifically, perhaps most impressively, the company's operating margin surged almost 250 basis points for this reporting period. This improvement was driven by a wide variety of incremental gains:

The company appears to have fixed some of its worst errors in both India and China, with sequentially improving results in those markets. Also, Latin America continues to be a bright spot, reported sales were up 20% in both Mexico and Colombia for the most recent reporting period.

All in all, Diageo may not be the best run liquor company out there, but reports of management's supposed ineptitude have been overstated. The company has achieved real progress on several fronts, and shares are likely to continue moving higher in coming months as the analysts update their models and start closing the supposed valuation gap between Diageo and its better-run peers. Also, the negative impact of Brexit on the company has blown over; it's a classic reminder of why we should buy blue chip companies in countries after they get hit with some sort of macroeconomic or political shock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DEO, BF.A, BF.B, SAM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.