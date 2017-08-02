Most Important Boeing News In July: Cost Efficiency

Every month, I cover the orders and deliveries for Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) (OTCPK:EADSF). Now, there is a lot more than just orders and deliveries. Some subjects are worthy of more detailed analysis and some are not. The subjects that are not are not necessarily unimportant. Therefore, I have been running a monthly article that bundles some of the most interesting news items that do not justify a separate article or deserve to be mentioned again. You can read the June report here.

Stock price in July

In July, Boeing's shares gained 22.1%, after gaining 5.6% a month earlier. The jump in Boeing’s share prices obviously come from its strong earnings report. Boeing reported better than expected Q2 figures, a strong free cash flow and increased its guidance for the remainder of the year.

Commercial Orders and Market

On commercial level, July didn’t have much flair to it but this was to be expected after a strong July month.

Boeing announced that ecoDemonstrator program is entering its fifth iteration. In 2018, a Boeing 777 destined for FedEx (NYSE:FDX) will test new technologies that could potentially be implemented on a wider scale. The new demonstrator will include a smaller thrust reverser system and some flight deck innovations and will be returned to FedEx after 3 months of testing.

Boeing and China Airlines have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore the development of the airline’s capabilities to serve the growing maintenance, repair and overhaul market in Asia.

Boeing anticipates providing technical support and maintenance training to China Airlines to enhance its ability to service Boeing products. Boeing expanding its presence in China via partners is something to be expected, since the Chinese market is a high-growth market for Boeing in the coming decades. So, having some presence in the region not only allows Boeing to support its Chinese fleet, but also makes it more attractive to buy Boeing since a Chinese customer will indirectly also support Chinese jobs. This is something that Airbus already saw and did years ago with production facilities in the US and China.

Staying in Asia, Boeing supplied its 20-year forecast for the Indian market valuing the market at $290 billion with demand for 2,100 aircraft.

FlyDubai became the 4th operator of the Boeing 737 MAX taking delivery of the first out of 75 ordered airframes.

For Boeing, there still are some leads; Thai Airways is looking to buy new wide body aircraft from either Boeing or Airbus. Emirates has yet to place an order for smaller wide body jets. Boeing pitched the Boeing 777 to SaudiaGulf, but this has not yet resulted in an order or tentative agreement. One order that I deem unlikely to fall Boeing’s way is one from Malaysia Airlines, which has looked to order either the Boeing 787 or the Airbus A330neo. With a narrow body order going to Boeing to replace the existing Boeing single aisle fleet, it would be in line of expectation that an order for the A330 replacement would go to Airbus. Oman Air is looking to buy as much as 25 aircraft, but no decision on the supplier of these jets has been made yet.

Defense and Space

Last month, Boeing announced that its Boeing Military Aircraft unit operating within Boeing Defense & Space would be reorganized, which would shave off 50 management positions.

In the third quarter, Boeing’s new services unit started operations. The unit combines the Global Services & Support that was previously operating as a unit of Boeing Defense & Space and commercial services. With the unit, Boeing aims to expand its presence in the after-sales market. The newly formed business that operates next to BDS and BCA will have an annual revenue of $14B at a 15% operating margin. Boeing has set an aspirational revenue target of $50B for this unit.

In July, Boeing completes electromagnetic testing for the KC-46 Tanker program. The testing validates the aircraft’s safe operation through magnetic fields. The KC-46 program has been plagued by delays and subsequent cost overruns. Boeing currently seems to be aiming for a first delivery in December 2017, but there are doubts as to whether Boeing will be able to meet this delivery target.

Boeing will build 3 Chinook helicopters in a $276 million contract. The helicopters will be built to validate technological advancements. These advancements should lead to a modernization program for the Chinook helicopter that would support 20 years of work in the US and would be beneficial to the American taxpayer as it extends the life and capabilities of 500 Chinook helicopters.

On defense side, we are seeing a focus on Boeing products that should be beneficial to the American tax payer. Bigger programs such as the KC-46 are not expecting to add any value to Boeing anytime soon.

An important program for Boeing would be the T-X program to supply trainer jets to the USAF, but a contract has yet to be awarded and it is far from a definite win for Boeing.

Conclusion

July was quite a good month for Boeing shareholders. Higher share prices were driven by strong earnings. On the defense side, we are seeing Boeing shaping up its business to be cost efficient and landing contracts which are cost efficient.

On the commercial level, things were quiet for Boeing. There still are some leads for Boeing for big wide body orders, but it could take months before these leads materialize. More exciting during the quarter was the kick-off of Boeing’s newly formed services business, which is a business that should grow organically.

