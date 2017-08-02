Ford Sales: Falling Off A Cliff

Ford (F) reported sales numbers for July that missed already pretty low expectations -- declining sales are not a positive at all, but at least Ford and the other automobile manufacturers are not engaging in any price wars, which should keep profit margins high enough going forward. The company is mainly attractive due to its dividends.

Ford's July car sales numbers do not look good, no matter which way we look at them:

Nothing here looks really good: The total sales number was down by more than seven percent, missing an already low estimate, the decline in July was steeper than year to date, which shows that the market is rather getting weaker than better, and lastly not even the company's truck sales showed any strength, being down by more than seven percent as well.

If Ford's passenger sales decline but its truck sales increase, it would not necessarily be bad if total volumes dropped, as each truck sold contributes much more to the company's top and bottom line than the smaller passenger cars (such as the Focus) do. But with the company's higher price, higher margin truck sales falling as well, there is not really any positive for Ford's top line in July's numbers.

One positive is that Ford is not trying to push its products into the market via heavy discounting, but seems to be willing to ride out the market weakness. This way Ford's top line will drop in the third quarter, likely considerably, but at least the company's margins will not get hurt. Doing the contrary, i.e. push its products into the market with heavy discounts, would result in better volumes, but would make Ford's margins, and thus also its earnings, deteriorate even further.

In the company's second quarter results we see that Ford was able to generate attractive margins in the US, with its US operating margin totaling 9% during the most recent quarter. As long as Ford can keep its margins at or around that level going forward, Ford should still be able to generate high net earnings doing the third quarter, despite a steep decline in its US sales. Improving results in other regions, such as China, could provide some relief as well.

Investors thus can count on Ford's profits holding up relatively well through the remainder of the year, although profit growth is unlikely as long as volumes in the key US market are falling. Flattish to falling earnings are not a good base for share price growth, I thus believe that Ford is primarily attractive for dividend investors, as cash flows and the company's balance sheet support the current dividend, which offers a high yield to Ford's owners.

$28 billion in cash and a big net cash position allow for ample liquidity that Ford could easily access if it wanted to, but due to the company's cash flows holding up well that isn't even necessary:

Cash flows of $1.3 billion quarterly (or a little bit more than $5 billion a year) are more than enough to cover the $2.4 billion in dividend payments Ford is making a year -- the cash dividend payout ratio of roughly 50% looks very sustainable, even when we factor in that results in Q3 will be a little worse than the second quarter's numbers.

As Ford is expecting its earnings per share to come in at $1.75 this year (midpoint of guidance), it looks like the company will pay out about one third of its earnings as dividends -- once again the payout ratio of a little bit more than 30% looks pretty sustainable.

F Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Investors get a dividend yield of 5.5% right now, which is the highest yield investors were offered over the last five years, and which is also substantially more than what investors get from the broad market (1.9%) or fixed income alternatives.

With Ford trading near its 52 week lows after the price dropped by three percent on Tuesday, it looks like income investors are served a buying opportunity right here.

Takeaway

Ford's sales are dropping even faster than expected, but the company's guidance for the current year seems upbeat nevertheless. The fact that Ford is not trying to push its products into the market at any cost is a big positive, as it means that the company should be able to generate attractive margins in the next quarters as well, despite revenues coming in lower than in previous quarters.

Income investors get a very juicy dividend when they buy Ford right here, and I believe that a dividend cut is relatively unlikely in the foreseeable future, based on the company's low payout ratios.

