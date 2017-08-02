Eros: Shelf Indicates Possible Coming Equity Issuance, Continued Pressure On Stock

Risk here remains to the downside; EROS is not a name we would want to own heading into the back end of 2017.

By Parke Shall

Eros Plc (EROS) has been under fire from various short sellers for the better part of the last two years and has seen both highs and lows for its stock since it has been listed in the US. Among the questions that have been raised, the key issue at hand has been the company's ability to stand on its own and generate cash to operate its business.

The company's most recent earnings report, and in particular its admission that it will be filing a shelf registration, continue to make EROS a dubious investment going forward, in our opinion (emphasis is ours).

While we are in advanced stages of negotiations for a debt refinancing deal as well as expect to file a shelf for a potential capital raise soon after this earnings, even if any of these are delayed we are already well capitalized and have enough cash to continue to grow the business in the short to medium turn.

Among the additional "highlights" listed in EROS' press release, the company admitted the following about its quarterly results (emphasis is ours):

Revenues decreased by 7.8% to $253 million , compared to $274.4 million in fiscal 2016.

, compared to $274.4 million in fiscal 2016. Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 21.4% to $55.7 million , compared to $70.9 million in fiscal 2016.

, compared to $70.9 million in fiscal 2016. Net income decreased by 13.5% to $11.5 million, compared to $13.3 million in fiscal 2016.

We have written about Eros several times in the past, calling into question the company's financials and the lack of transparency with its business. EROS has been questioned by numerous short sellers, including Seeking Alpha's own Alpha Exposure, The Geo Team and Manuel Asensio at Asensio.com, who echoed similar allegations to those alleged over the last couple of years by Alpha Exposure.

Various short sellers have alleged in the past that the company may not be generating an adequate sum of cash overseas and it is also been alleged that opacity from some of the company's Indian segments makes it difficult for analysts and investors to get a full grip on how the business operates.



While the company's most recent earnings report seems to leave us with more questions than answers, the stock had at one point rose substantively after questions were raised by short sellers. At one point, Dalton Investments made a sizable investment in the company and the stock took off from levels near eight dollars to eventually rise over the $30 mark at one point.

EROS data by YCharts

But, alas, that euphoria was short lived. Since then, Dalton has gone quiet and renewed criticism has pushed shares lower once again.

Like with Dalton's involvement, the company has scored the occasional counterpunch. For instance, one of a previous short seller's allegations was that the company was holding back on publishing a full list of all of its movies to perhaps obfuscate where revenue was coming from. The company released what would seem to be a reasonable explanation for this, releasing a full list of movies on its website and stating that while some movies were made in earlier years, they were only owned in distributed by Eros at different times. This seemed to make sense to us at the time, and we noted in one of our past articles that we do not question the company's full video list going forward.

But the dogged question of cash flows continues to take center stage. If the company is on fine financial footing, why the need for a possible refinancing and shelf registration? What is the reasonable forecast for creating a cash flow stream for the company going forward? Will it take 2 years, 5 years - 10 years? Predictions made by both the company and analysts over the last few years have done little to materialize over the last 8 quarters.

A number of Seeking Alpha contributors have alleged that the company may be desperate to try and raise money. Most recently, it had been alleged that because the company was selling shares in its Indian subsidiary that this was proof that it was in a fast dash to secure cash for itself.



For the most part, the company has denied these claims or simply hasn't addressed them publicly. Our question was not taken on the company's most recent conference call. The company still claims to have over $100 million in cash yet, in conjunction with its earnings report this last quarter, the company announced its intention to file a shelf to sell equity.



On the day of earnings, EROS announced its intention to file a shelf registration in order to try and get permission to sell shares on the market. For us, this seems to be the most surefire sign yet that the company, for one reason or another, intends on selling equity. With the share price having been decimated more than 25% as a result of the earnings report, we can't help but think that any equity issuance will be at a further dilutive price and will only stand to put pressure on the company's stock.



Right now, the company's market cap remains extremely aggressive at $582M.

EROS Market Cap data by YCharts

Comparing this to some of the valuation fundamentals, we are left with no choice but to believe that the stock will see far more downward pressure going forward then it will upward pressure. If we are to believe the company's numbers, its current price is still more than 100x its trailing twelve month earnings and its EV/sales is about 3x. To the upside, the company absolutely has to prove to us that it can start to generate some cash and can be profitable in order for the stock to find some support. We just don't believe that the likelihood of this is very high.

Estimates still remain optimistic, with the stock trading at about 18x what "analysts" still expect the company to earn next year.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)



On the downside, all the company needs to do is to continue as it has been and keep "business as usual", which we believe will result in the market losing further confidence in the company and driving its price lower. The issuance of additional shares will further create a ceiling for the company stock. There is also a scenario wherein the SEC may not immediately declare the company shelf registration effective, if it has looming questions that have yet to be satisfied on the regulatory end. In a case like this, who knows where EROS moves next to ensure it has liquidity? We will continue to watch this situation closely but for now believe that the burden of proof for success rests solely on EROS.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.