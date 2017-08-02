Frontier: Get Out While You Can

Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) has just reported its Q2 earnings and it was another train wreck. This stock is to be avoided. Get out. Now. Period. End of article. Have a nice day.

This report comes six months after I said an investment here was absolutely indefensible, and nearly a month after declaring the death of Frontier. Now I will be clear and tell you that his has been a stock that I have been following for a while and although I had worries over the company's dividend and ability to survive, this report exacerbates those fears tremendously. What I said back in the fall remains true today. The loss of customers is simply and absolutely unsustainable, and I reiterated this sentiment when I called an investment in the name indefensible, and repeated myself again when we discussed the so-called 'death' of Frontier. With the dividend payout slashed 62% back in May, and the reverse split complete, some have gotten bullish. This report shows that is a mistake. There is absolutely NO reason to invest in the name following my warnings and this report.

The fact is that performance has been slowly declining for the company so there is truly cause for concern, not just short-term, which the stock clearly suggests, but also long-term. It is tough to understand where the company is going and so caution must be exercised. This is why I said investing here is indefensible. Some vehemently disagreed. I tried to warn you. Things are a mess, and although the company isn't 'dead', that it needed a few months on life support to come back here. Even after a dividend cut, a new loan, and a reverse split, the name is very risky here. With declining revenues and customer counts the stock has responded by dropping along with these metrics.

The customer count is impacting things. Frontier reported revenue of $2.3 billion and an operating LOSS of $394 million. Revenues were down quarter-over-quarter once again. Revenue is 12% lower than last year's thanks to the loss of customers. All the same issues I have covered previously are rearing their ugly heads. You just can't have a winning investment when revenues drop every quarter. This is simply worrisome. The results even missed consensus analyst estimates which were incredibly conservative, with revenue short $10 million. Operating income and margins were negative and that is unacceptable. However, when combined with overall expenses and a $532 million impairment, net loss attributable to common shareholders was $662 million or $1.10 per share adjusted, and this whiffed on analyst expectations by a massive $0.19. Terrible.

So on to the all-important customer turnover. The churn as it is often known. If there is a glimmer of hope is that churn fell to 2.27% from 2.37% last quarter. That still means customers are leaving folks! At the end of the quarter, Frontier had had 4,585,000 residential customers, down from 4,736,000 residential customers last quarter and down from 4,891,000 the quarter before. Sad. Continued declines are a fundamental weakness in this name. Every quarter it's another 100,000, or 200,000 customers gone. I will reiterate. You cannot invest in a name like this when such occurrences are happening. Above all else you must watch the customer data. Total residential revenue was $1.12 billion for Q2 2017, compared to $1.164 billion last quarter. The average monthly residential revenue per customer has fallen too in many quarters, however this was one positive piece of news. Average monthly revenue per residential customer fell from $80.62 last quarter to $80.38. Mind you, this is still down from the mid $80's almost a year ago. Ouch.

What about the business client side of the company? At the end of the quarter, Frontier had just 473,000 business-based customers. This is down from 484,000 business-based customers to start the quarter. This was of course down from 502,000 the end of Q4 2016 and down from the 516,000 the quarter before. Another negative trend that should be a massive red flag to you. Total revenue from business-based customers was $982 million in Q2 2017, versus $ 995 billion last quarter. Average monthly revenue per business customers also continue to fall.

Now, the once source of strength in the name had been broadband. It had been a real source of strength for Frontier. The company buries these results in tables now, rather than discussing them. Real sign of strength guys. After the Verizon deal the company gained many broadband customers versus last year. However, for now fourth time since I have been covering the name, the company lost broadband subscribers. This is no longer a strength for the company. At the end of the quarter, the company had 4,063,000 down from 4,164,000 to start the quarter. This was also down from 4,271,000 broadband customers to start the year. This is just another reason money should not be put into this name here. If you are invested in the name, you are getting crushed by this customer loss.

I have said before that we also have to watch expenses, but the company is actively trying to reduce costs. However, it has had limited success and much of the falling costs are correlated with the decline in customers. Obviously, to grow revenues, expenses often have to rise. With falling revenues expenses fell in most categories, which we would hope. Frontier saw administrative expenses fall to $531 million. Network access expenses dropped to $408 million, compared to $411 million last quarter. Network-related expenses fell from $494 million to $477 million. While those are key highlights, total operating expenses were up to $2.7 billion from $2.1 billion, thanks to the aforementioned impairment charge. A few declining expenses overall was about the only real strength in the quarter, while adjusted EBITDA margins expanded very slightly.

Bottom line? If you think this quarter was positive I have a bridge to sell you. An investment here is still indefensible.

