Why MYSTIC Failed And How Bristol-Myers Squibb And Agenus Stand To Benefit

Last Thursday, AstraZeneca (AZN) announced interim data from its Phase III MYSTIC trial in lung cancer (NSCLC) revealing that the combined durvalumab/tremeliumumab therapy failed to improve progression-free survival vs. chemotherapy. Not only did this tank AZN's stock, but the announcement sent ripples across the IO space. The valuations of AZN's chief competitors in the CTLA-4 space, Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) (ipilimumab) and Agenus (AGEN) (AGEN1884), each saw significant declines. MYSTIC trial results left many analysts scratching their heads, and the market priced in future failures in the IO combo space. The purpose of this article is to relay from an immunologists perspective why the AZN combo failed, and where success is likely to lie in future trials. Furthermore, the downdraft in AZN's competitors likely creates a buying opportunity in BMY and AGEN.

So, why did the MYSTIC combo of durvalumab/tremelimumab fail to help patients and improve PFS? Notably, AZN noted that pseudo-progression (tumors becoming inflamed before regressing) was not a factor, so the evidence appears to show that AZN's checkpoint combo did not allow anti-tumor immunity to clear tumor cells faster than the cancer could grow. As anti-PD1 Abs from Merck (NYSE:MRK) and BMY are already approved for NSCLC, it was expected that AZN's (Anti-PD-L1) antibody targeting the same PD-L1/PD-1 axis would also show better efficacy than chemo, and that the addition of tremelimumab (Anti-CTLA-4) would provide an additional boost to the immune system, further enhancing efficacy beyond that of anti-PD1 monotherapy. This did not happen. So, what is the underlying biological reason?

It appears that as a drug class, Anti-PD-L1 antibodies are not as effective as Anti-PD1 antibodies in NSCLC. Why and what is the mechanism? PD1 expressed on activated T cells has at least two ligands, PD-L1 and PD-L2, which can bind to PD-1 and suppress tumor-reactive T cells. While Abs targeting PD1 and PD-L1 can block the interaction between PD-1 and PD-L1, only anti-PD1 Abs can block the interaction between PD1 and PD-L2. This is a fundamental shortcoming of all anti-PD-L1 antibodies. See: PD-L2 is a second ligand for PD-1 and inhibits T cell activation.

PD-L2 is often heavily expressed in lung cancer. (Expression of PD-1 and Its Ligands, PD-L1 and PD-L2, in Smokers and Never Smokers with KRAS-Mutant Lung Cancer - ScienceDirect), the frequent co-expression of PD-L2 in PD-L1 positive NSCLC tumors provides a resistance mechanism against durvalumab (anti-PD-L1) that is overcome by anti-PD1 antibodies. As further evidence of the inferiority of anti-PD-L1 Abs vs. Anti-PD1, Genentech's PD-L1 antibody atezolizumab recently failed to meet its primary endpoint in bladder cancer. Atezolizumab failed Phase III bladder cancer trial.

It is likely that anti-PD-L1 Abs are inferior to anti-PD1 Abs, and this study provides the clearest evidence to date, with a hypothesized resistance mechanism (PD-L2 expression), which is supported by preclinical data as well.

Even with the slight inferiority of PD-L1 Abs, one has to wonder why AZN's anti-CTLA-4 inhibitor was not able to make up sufficient ground to cover for durvalumab's shortcomings. It turns out that tremelimumab is also inferior to ipilimumab. While both antibodies bind to CTLA-4 and block its interaction with CD80/CD86, only "ippy" is capable of depleting tumor-protecting regulatory T cells in sufficient quantities. This is because tremelimumab, which is class IgG2, lacks an IgG1 Fc region, which is required for ADCC-mediated depletion of Tregs. As you may recall, ippy was approved for melanoma, but tremelimumab failed to garner approval due to lack of efficacy. MYSTIC data provides further evidence that IgG2 CTLA-4 inhibitors like tremelimumab are inferior to IgG1 CTLA-4 inhibitors like ipilimumab and AGEN1884.

Despite these key differences, investors without a solid understanding of tumor immunology took the MYSTIC trial data to infer that all PD-1/CTLA-4 combos would have poor efficacy in NSCLC, and other tumor types as well. Given the clear superiority of anti-PD1 Abs and IgG1 anti-CTLA Abs, this leaves both BMY and smaller market cap AGEN with a huge opportunity to conquer various high mutation burden tumors with their differentiated PD1/IgG1 CTLA-4 Ab combos. It is a dramatic overreaction based on a lack of understanding of scientific data that often create opportunities in biotech investing. I was alarmed by how many analysts failed to mention PD-L2 expression or the different functionality of IgG1 vs. IgG2 class antibodies. Events like these will likely create an excellent long-term buying opportunity in the near-term future, enabling above-average investment returns.

