DryShips: Another Head Fake

A few weeks ago, we saw shares of DryShips (DRYS) stage a massive rally after its latest reverse stock split. With a very low float and outstanding share count, shares surged on July 21st from a low of $1.27 to a high of $3.84, only to close at $2.17, and then fall further the following week. This week, we've seen another large rally, but it seems to be another head fake as the stock is quickly retreating again.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

After reaching a new 52-week low just under $1.00 per share, shares surged on Tuesday and continued early Wednesday morning to a high of $1.88. However, they've already pulled back more than 30 cents from that peak, so investors that gambled this morning are already deep in the red. This rally wasn't as violent as the past one but can be just as dangerous for those trying to play the long side.

The problem for investors this time around is that the share count is much higher, so every million shares traded doesn't have the same impact that it did a few weeks ago. The chart below shows how quickly the share count has surged recently, but with tremendous volume so far in these three trading days, I am estimating the outstanding share count is effectively over 35 million if the company were to update the Kalani sale right now.

At the end of last week, there was still over $41 million remaining on the current Kalani sale. While I figure that number is down to the $25 million to $30 million range currently, there are still tens of millions of shares likely to be sold in the current offering. Also, we have no clue what will happen once the current deal ends. Since DryShips filed a $2 billion mixed shelf offering a few months ago, it still can sell well over a billion dollars in new securities if it wishes. We could easily see another Kalani deal announced once the current one ends, and that would send the stock massively lower again.

In the end, the latest DryShips surge looks like another head fake, and we're already seeing the sharp rally come to a crashing halt. While large trading volumes will help to end the current Kalani sale quicker, we have no idea what the company has up its sleeve next. With at least $25 million still left to be sold in this round, investors face a lot more dilution, so I think we'll see shares trade down towards $1.00, or even below that, before all is said and done.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.