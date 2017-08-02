A Year Later, It's Still 'Hurry Up And Wait' For Roche

Roche's non-oncology portfolio quality has improved significantly in recent years; Ocrevus is an exciting drug in MS, emicizumab looks promising in hemophilia, and lampalizumab is a wildcard in dry AMD.

Roche has several trial read-outs in 2H'17 that will meaningfully shape revenue and earnings models, led by the IMPower150 study of Tecentriq as a front-line agent for NSCLC.

I try not to spend too much of my writing time on well-known, well-covered names like Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), but I do own the shares and it has been a year to the day since I've last written on this giant Swiss pharmaceutical company.

I thought the company was more or less in a holding pattern a year ago, and the shares have gone almost nowhere (on a net basis) since then, as positives like the launch and early acceptance of Ocrevus and the promising clinical data on emicizumab/ACE910 in hemophilia has been offset by progress with competitive biosimilars, mixed results from next-gen oncology compounds, and worries about lead immuno-oncology drug Tecentriq.

It's tempting to say, “Roche is Roche… and it'll all just work out in the end.” This is a well-regarded pharmaceutical company with a deep internal R&D effort that has not gone to the same excesses as some of its peers in attempting to cost-cut its way to prosperity. At the same time, we're all still learning as we go when it comes to immuno-oncology, and it is tough to say how Roche will stand against the likes of Merck (MRK), Bristol-Myers (BMY), and many others in the years to come.

I do still believe Roche is undervalued, but major upcoming updates (like Tecentriq in first-line non-small cell lung cancer) in the second half of 2017 and on into 2018 are key to the modeling assumptions that drive the fair value.

Flip The Script

It wasn't that long ago when I lamented that Roche was doing great in oncology, but really needed to work on its non-oncology portfolio. Roche is still a very oncology-driven franchise, but management has done a good job of taking promising non-oncology drugs deep into development and commercialization.

Ocrevus, an anti-CD-20 antibody, looks like the real deal in multiple sclerosis, with strong efficacy in the crowded relapsing-remitting form (which is the large majority of patients) and efficacy in primary progressive, where so many other drugs previously flamed out. Between those two indications, this is a drug with well over $4 billion in peak revenue potential that is only just getting started (with recent new prescription share of around 15% after a big surge upon launch).

Emicizumab/ACE910 has also fast become a very promising asset. The company's HAVEN 1 and HAVEN 2 studies have already shown startling efficacy in harder-to-treat patients with inhibitors and results from the HAVEN 3 study (patients without inhibitors) toward year-end will further clarify the market potential. There are some potential safety concerns still on the table, and Alnylam (ALNY) may have a competitive drug of its own in fitusiran (among other potential competitors), but there's a credible case here for another multibillion-dollar drug.

Lampalizumab is a different story. This drug is in Phase III development for geographic atrophy/dry AMD, a potentially huge untreated market. Drugs like Roche's Lucentis and Regeneron's (REGN) Eylea have forged a very large market in wet AMD and dry AMD could be four times more prevalent. Not all of those patients will be accessible, so I don't believe the addressable market is four times as large as the wet AMD market, but it could still be a very large opportunity (possibly more than $10 billion).

This is a high-risk program, though, as the Phase II MAHALO study showed a 20% reduction in its primary endpoint (reduction in the area of geographic atrophy), but with a p-value <0.117 (it was designed with a p<0.2 hurdle, which is quite unusual). Results from two Phase III studies are due before year-end (CHROMA and SPECTRI), and I would be cautious about getting too optimistic at this point.

Beyond these, Roche has a large number of clinical programs at various stages of development. Against what I'd call better judgment, the company is moving ahead with two Phase III studies in Alzheimer's (gantenerumab, crenezumab) in the hopes that a different trial design will reverse what has been a series of failures across this drug class. Roche also has programs in a range of auto-immune diseases, two Phase II programs for spinal muscular atrophy, and an anti-C5 program for PNH, as well as many, many more.

Waiting On A Big Update In Cancer

Roche's recent history in its core oncology franchise has been more mixed. Mature drugs like Rituxan and Herceptin are still growing (up 3% and 5%, respectively in Q2) and Perjeta has grown to a $2B/year run-rate, but a lot of the news flow has been negative.

Although the APHINITY study was not a failure, it didn't make a convincing case for using Perjeta outside of higher-risk node-positive patients. This is still a multibillion-dollar potential indication, but it's not the follow-on to Herceptin that management wanted. This continues an unfortunate run of other trials/drugs like MARIANNE/Kadcyla and GOYA and GALLIUM/Gazyva where management's hopes of strong successors to its aging lead drugs were largely disappointed.

This matters because an FDA panel recently recommended approval of new biosimliars from Mylan/Biocon for Herceptin and Amgen/Allergan for Avastin. With more and more pressure on healthcare budgets, it's likely that it will get harder and harder for drug companies to secure strong pricing and widespread use for follow-on drugs that don't offer meaningful real-world improvements in survival and/or quality of life.

Roche has also had its challenges with lead immuno-oncology drug Tecentriq, its PD-L1 antibody that is up against PD-1 antibodies from Merck and Bristol-Myers. While the failure of Bristol-Myers' Opdivo in first-line lung cancer (the CheckMate-026 study) opened a window, Roche's IMPower 150 study has to hit the mark for Roche to exploit that opportunity.

Looking out a little further into 2018, Roche will also be reporting results from several combo studies with Tecentriq and chemo regimens for lung cancer; these likely won't all be winners, but successful outcomes could position Roche as a strong number two in lung cancer or possibly position them ahead of Merck's Keytruda.

But we'll see. AstraZeneca (AZN) recently reported the surprising failure of its MYSTIC study, and Roche announced back in May of this year that its Phase III IMVigor211 study in second-line bladder cancer failed to show the survival benefit seen in an earlier study. Even allowing that IMVigor211's chemo arm did better than expected, there's now doubt as to whether PD-L1 antibodies are as good as (let alone superior to) PD-1 antibodies. As I said before, we're all still learning as we go with immuno-oncology, so a lot of projected revenue and profits is still up in the air with these clinical updates.

To that end, I'd also note there's been ongoing turnover in the early-stage pipeline. Roche has jettisoned its IDO and OX40 compounds after lackluster early-stage results, as well as the lead SERD compound it acquired with Seragon, but its early-stage CEA-CD3 TCB compound has looked more encouraging, and the company has also seen good data on Venclexta (a first-in-class BCL-2 oral inhibitor) and Alecnsa in ALK-positive lung cancer.

The Opportunity

You can build beautiful models that map out the revenue to be earned from game-changing (or at least meaningfully better) drugs in lung cancer, breast cancer, hematological cancers and so on, but it's worth remembering that the reason companies have to run clinical studies is that it's impossible to know for sure which drugs will work (and how well). In other words, there's always going to be a meaningful element of uncertainty to Roche's future sales, earnings, and cash flows, as well as its “true” fair value.

Biosimilars are going to start chewing into Roche's business, but like the Starks' frequent admonitions that “winter is coming,” this has been a known risk for some time now. Even successful programs like Ocrevus still have risks, as its share growth within the MS market could stall out. Then there's the aforementioned clinical risk – Tecentriq could flame out (or just underwhelm), and it would take some time and/or M&A to recover from the loss of that drug's potential.

I'm still looking for long-term revenue growth in the mid-single digits (around 4%), and FCF growth roughly double that. A lot is riding on the success of Tecentriq, Ocrevus, and other big-name drugs, while lampalizumab would be more of a positive surprise (emicizumab is more in the middle for me; I'm expecting meaningful revenue from it, but with upside room if would-be competitors can't deliver).

The Bottom Line

Ahead of significant trial read-outs later this year, I think Roche should trade in the low-to-mid-$30s. If these clinical updates break positively for the company (and Ocrevus adoption surprises to the good), a target closer to $40 would be in play, but I think that's a premature target now given the news flow over the past year and the need for Roche to re-energize optimism around its oncology portfolio. With modest undervaluation, a good dividend, and trial-driven upside potential, Roche looks like a name worth considering now, but there are significant risks that make this far from a certain winner.

