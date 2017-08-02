Invitae's Growth Plans Get Bolder

We analyze all the recent news on this fast growing small cap, whose growth plans just got bolder

It was a big day Tuesday for genetic testing concern Invitae which rose some 8% on the day in a down market for biotech

On July 21st, I was on the floor of NYSE talking about an exciting name in the emerging field of genetic testing call Invitae (NVTA). That interview was released on SeekingAlpha last Wednesday. Well, I definitely used the word 'exciting' in the proper context.

There has been a spate of news around Invitae on Tuesday. These include great sales growth in the second quarter, a couple of strategic acquisitions and a capital raise. Let's take a look at and analyze all the recent announcements around this intriguing small cap concern.

Earnings Highlights:

The company posted a quarterly loss as it will throughout 2017 and 2018 as it ramps up sales. Revenues came in at $14.3 million, slightly above expectations. This represents a 39% sales increase over the first quarter of 2017 and a 157% increase over the same period of 2016.

The company processed 30,400 samples during the quarter. This represents a 17% increase sequentially and a 139% increase over the second quarter of 2016. Notice revenue growth exceeded sample growth, indicating the average price per test is increasing.

In addition, volume growth is lessening the cost per sample which averaged $500 in the second quarter in 2016 but under $350 in the just released second quarter numbers. Management also raised full year guidance to 120,000 to 130,000 samples processed in FY2017. As can be seen in the chart below, the company is also making significant progress on other important metrics.

Acquisitions:

The company also announced it was acquiring both Good Start and CombiMatrix (CBMX) in its quest to continue to build out a one-shop stop for genetic testing needs. Good Start is focused on pre-natal testing and offers several tests in that category. CombiMatrix is a poster child of a "Busted IPO" and provides tests for such things as advanced DNA testing for in-vitro fertility screening and miscarriage analysis.

The two deals cost Invitae just over $18 million in cash, $48 million stock which could rise to $63 million depending on what CombiMatrix's warrant holders choose to do. In its last reported quarter, CombiMatrix reported almost $4 million in revenue up 28% on a year-over-year basis. Good Start is a privately held firm and I have not been able find sales numbers on it. In June Invitae acquired privately held Ommdom for $6 million in stock. This small acquisition expanded its genome management offerings designed to help patients and clinicians incorporate genetic information into routine care.

Capital Raise:

The company ended the second quarter with some $80 million in cash on the balance sheet down from just under $97 million at the end of the first quarter. Cash burn seems to be declining by approximately $2 million a quarter. To finance these latest acquisitions by raising just under $75 million via private placement.

Outlook & Verdict:

Invitae continues to show great organic growth and continues to bring down the cost per sample dramatically as volume surges. The company also continues to make small, smart acquisitions to build out its product offerings. My verdict on these latest moves is the same as the market, where Invitae was up some 8% on Tuesday in an otherwise down day for biotech related concerns.

Author's note: To get these types of articles and Instablogs on attractive biotech and pharma stocks as soon as they are published, just click here for my profile; hit the big, orange "Follow" button; and choose the real-time alerts option.





Happy Hunting!

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVTA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.