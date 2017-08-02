Gold Weekly: Painful But Worth It

I maintain my positive view on gold and I start enjoying the slight profit from my long GLD position.

This week, the market focus will be on the US jobs report due Friday, which could have implications on gold.

Introduction

Welcome to my Gold Weekly. In this report, I wish to discuss my short-term views about the gold market. To do so, I will analyze closely the recent changes in net speculative positions on the Comex (based on the CFTC statistics) and ETF holdings (based on FastMarkets' estimates) and draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior. Then, I will share my outlook for gold from a technical and a global macro view. Finally, I will disclose my trading strategy on GLD and other market instruments and discuss possible trade ideas.

Gold in a nutshell

Gold is up ~+0.5% so far this week amid broad-based upward pressure across the precious metals, principally owing to weakness in the dollar on the back of elevated political uncertainty in the USA after recently appointed White House communications director Scaramucci was removed from his position after only ten days yesterday.

This week, investors are likely to pay a close attention the US jobs report for July, due on Friday, which could have meaningful implications for the trajectory of Fed policy normalization. With the market currently pricing in only a 50% probability for another rate Fed rate increase by year-end, stronger US jobs numbers (especially on the wages side) could trigger a hawkish Fed repricing, which in turn could push the dollar US real rates higher.

Although I acknowledge the risk, I remain long GLD with a constructive view on gold over the weeks and months ahead, as I explain in more detail in the dedicated section (My bullish GLD thesis in review).

Speculative positioning

According to the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC, money managers lifted substantially their net long positioning over the reporting period (July 18-25) while spot gold prices edged 0.6% higher.

The net long fund position - at 208.72 tonnes as of July 25 - increased 126.75 tonnes or 155% from the previous week (w/w). This was driven mainly by short-covering (-100.30 tonnes w/w) and further reinforced by long accumulation (+26.45 tonnes w/w).

The net long fund position in gold is up 85.78 tonnes or 70% in the year to date, while gold prices are up roughly 10% over the same period.

My view:

The improvement in gold's spec positioning over the reporting period took place amid friendlier macro forces toward the precious complex following a more-than-expected dovish posture from the BoJ and the ECB at their respective meetings on July 20.

Gold's speculative positioning is now closer to a neutral level judging by historical standards. Indeed, its net spec length - at +209 tonnes - is close to its historical average of 310 tonnes. Yet it remains significantly below its historical record of 774 tonnes reached last year.

As a result, I see still plenty of room for specs to rebuild their long positioning in gold in the weeks ahead, which should push prices higher.

Investment positioning

ETF investors sold about 23 tonnes of gold last week (Friday 21-28), representing a decline of 1% in gold ETF holdings. In July, ETF investors were net sellers of nearly 70 tonnes of gold, the largest and the second monthly outflow so far this year.

In the year to date, ETF investors remain net buyers of 79 tonnes of gold (i.e. an increase of ~4% in gold ETF holdings), principally thanks to hefty inflows of 94 tonnes in February.

As of July 31, gold ETF holdings totaled 2,030 tonnes, according to FastMarkets' estimates.

My view:

Although macro forces toward the precious metals complex were in favor of gold, ETF investors continued to take profit in gold, probably because the "illusive" attractiveness of riskier assets (such as equities) was too high, as the extremely and unsustainable low level of VIX illustrates. As Bank of America points out in the chart below, the VIX recorded its third lowest closing value last week at 9.51, with the all-time low being 9.31 reached in December 1993.

Against a backdrop of increasingly pro risk-on behavior, it is not a surprise to see ETF investors taking profit in gold. Yet, I stand by the message that those investors are underestimating heavily risk and that the inevitable pullback in risk assets will force them to rebuild risk-unfriendly positions.

My bullish GLD thesis in review

I implemented a long GLD position on June 5, expecting a bullish breakout pattern to materialize, as can been seen in my original tweet.

With GLD currently trading at ~$121 per share, I have a slight profit under my belt after experiencing some turbulence from June through early July.

But every week, I put my thesis under critical test to determine whether I should hold or close out this position.

First, from a technical vantage point, GLD exhibits a constructive configuration.

As can be seen, GLD is above its 200 WMA, a sign of bull market, and above its 20 WMA, a sign of positive sentiment. Also, the 20 WMA broke above its 200 WMA in June, which corresponds to a bullish crossover pattern and tends to point to higher highs going forward.

I would like to see a weekly close above ~$124 to ascertain that the horizontal consolidation over May-June is complete.

Second, from a global macro perspective, I remain of the view that there are a number key tail risks that could materialize in the second half of the year, as Barclays highlights in the table below.

Let's focus on geopolitical risks and the US debt ceiling impasse.

On the geopolitical front, the heightened uncertainty in North Korea following the unprecedented ICBM test (which could now reach the USA) suggests that a US military response could materialize imminently.

On the US debt ceiling brinkmanship, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin urged the Congress last week to increase the debt ceiling by September 29, 2017. If it is not lifted, the CBO estimates that the Treasury would run out of cash by mid-October, which would thereby trigger a technical default. Bank of America adds more details in the table below.

These two tail risks, if materialized, could propel gold prices much higher. As a result, I am inclined to believe that holding a position in gold (or any other tail risk protections) to hedge its portfolios against a pronounced sell-off in risk assets is wise at this juncture.

Against this, I maintain my long GLD position with a stop loss at $112 per share (or $1,180 per oz if I had a long gold positions in the futures market).

The key downside risks to my bullish thesis would be a faster-than-expected normalization of the US monetary policy, which seems to be unlikely following the latest unexpected dovish turn of the Fed at its July meeting last week. In such a scenario, however, I would expect a significant rebound in the dollar, especially when noticing the extent to which the speculative positioning in DXY is stretched on the short side (see my last week's gold report), and a strong increase in US real rates, which in turn would prompt speculative selling in gold.

As always, for the sake of transparency, I will publish my open and closed trades at the end of each of my Gold Weekly reports.

Good trading to my dear friends from the Seeking Alpha community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.