Silicon Motion Technology Is A Buy

The shares are cheap. Also, management has just approved a $200M share buyback program and expressed intention to buy for their own accounts as well.

The company is well positioned and when the supply issues are resolved, it can ride a wave of new adoption of NAND flash in various sectors.

Unless the company has the timing of the Q4 recovery terribly wrong this is almost a no-brainer.

The company has been battered by a shortage of NAND flash and price increases that compress its margins, but these are temporary headwinds.

The investment case for Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) is surprisingly straightforward. It's the leading supplier of controllers for NAND flash memory, and the demand for this memory is booming.

The reasons for the booming demand are also not hard to fathom. NAND flash memory has a number of important advantages over the technology it replaces, spinning magnetic hard disks ('HDD'). Some of the most important advantages of flash based drives ('SSD') over traditional HDDs are:

Flash based SSDs are an order of magnitude faster.

Flash based SSDs have no mechanical moving parts so they are less vulnerable to degradation and shocks.

Neither do SSDs have to be defragmatized like HDDs at regular intervals to keep performance up.

HDDs still have a couple significant advantages: they are cheaper and the drives come in higher capacities. But these advantages have eroded pretty fast with the advent of 3D NAND flash.

There is one snag though: producing 3D NAND flash memory is complex. It takes a significant learning process, and the result of this has been a shortage of supply of NAND flash that is ongoing and has sent NAND flash prices through the roof.

For Silicon Motion, this isn't such good news as the market is supply constrained, not demand constrained. That is, the market would be much bigger if more NAND flash were be produced, and that would expand the demand for Silicon Motion's controllers.

The large price increases in NAND flash and its booming demand haven't gone unnoticed among suppliers, of course. There is a wave of capex emerging. From EE Times:

IC Insights expects flash memory capital spending to increase significantly in 2017, with nearly all of the new investment going toward 3D NAND flash memory technology. Samsung, SK Hynix, Micron, Intel, Toshiba/SanDisk, and XMC/Yangtze River Storage Technology each plan to significantly ramp up 3D NAND flash capacity over the next couple of years, and new Chinese players may enter the market, putting the likelihood of overcapacity in the market for 3D NAND over the next few year very high, IC Insights said.

Just as we suggested a switch from the likes of Micron (MU) - which produces NAND flash towards companies, like KLA-Tencor (KLAC), that benefit from the capex might be warranted - another switch towards Silicon Motion seems appropriate as well, perhaps even more so.

The shortage in NAND flash is temporary. Not only are suppliers increasing capex, but yield of existing production is increasing as well as companies are mastering the complex 3D production process.

This simple reality means that the headwinds for Silicon Motion are temporary as well. The move towards more memory use in general and NAND flash in particular (in mobile, PCs, datacenters, IoT, etc.) is unstoppable.

Q2 Results

The company had already guided lower earlier in the month so the figures didn't come as much of a surprise. A slight ($0.21M) earnings miss and an EPS result ($0.71, GAAP EPS was $0.67) came in line with expectations.

Sales did increase 4% sequentially, SSD solutions increased by 50%, driven by both Ferri industrial SSDs and Shannon hyperscale SSDs, the latter benefiting from Alibaba (BABA).

Client SSD controller sales declined by almost 10% sequentially, and eMMC controller sales grew nearly 5% mostly due to an inventory ramp-up at SK Hynix.

The company announced a $200M share buyback program with the earnings for the next 12 months. This comes on top of a yearly $0.80 dividend.

Guidance

Management guided Q3 lower than what analyst expected, which caused yet another selloff in the after-hours market. Q3 revenue is now expected to be between $122M and $129M, 3%8% lower than Q2 and significantly lower than analyst expectations of $147M.

Gross margin expected from 45% to 47% and operating margin from 19% to 21%.

For the year, revenue will be between $512M to $528M declining between 8% to 5% from last year. Analysts were expecting $559M in revenues, so this is also quite a bit below what they expected.

Gross margin for the year will be at 47.5% to 49% with operating margin at 22% to 24%.

Is it all that bad? Well, not necessarily, from the earnings PR:

“Since NAND availability remains very tight, NAND pricing continues to be high, which will temporarily affect our SSD solutions and overall gross margins. Separately, based on what we are seeing from our customers’ rolling forecasts, we anticipate that our client SSD controller sales will rebound meaningfully in the fourth quarter. We believe our business will improve as NAND supply improvements accelerate over the next few quarters.”

That is, while the tunnel might be a bit longer, there is definitely light at the end of it. During the Q2CC they put additional colour on all this:

Prices of NAND flash are going through the roof, slowing adoption rates of SSDs, but with the advent of more supply and 64 and upcoming 96 level NAND this should correct.

For eMMC 2016 will be a flat year - up in the first half, down in the second half. Their major customer SK Hynix was building inventory and shifting more towards SSD so demand for eMMC controllers will taper off in Q3. But management is optimistic in terms of engagement with other clients, and even from outside the mobile market like set-top boxes, automotive, networking applications etc. This was just 10%. eMMC is mostly staying 2D NAND.

Client SSD controller sales will also be flat for the year. This would be no mean achievement as it will be down in Q1-Q3 so it presupposes a really strong rebound in Q4.

Demand for SSD solutions (Ferri and Shannon) should peak in Q3 before tapering off in Q4 manly because Alibaba. But since this is lower margin business, this strengthens margins in Q4.

Margins are also negatively affected in SSD solutions because these projects have a lead time of up to 3 years and prices are difficult to change. Then the company has to source the NAND, which has gone up in price a lot, affecting margins. This should also normalize in Q4 when there is more supply and prices will normalize.

Performance

While the graph doesn't yet include the Q2 figures, the revenue struggles are clear:

However, while revenues are hamstrung by these NAND supply issues, the company really isn't doing all that bad in terms of margins (these are all GAAP margins; non-GAAP ones are slightly better):

The company has been able to maintain healthy margins and the dip in Q2 and Q3 should be temporary.

Valuation

Some relevant metrics:

The company has $306M in cash and cash equivalents ($1.6M more than at the end of Q1) and no debt.

The company pays $0.80 per ADS in dividend a year.

The company has approved a $200M one-year share buyback program.

Management is also announcing share purchases, from the Q2CC (our emphasis):

Before we turn the call over to Q&A, I would like to comment about our share repurchase announcement and management's intention to buy our shares. As we said throughout our call today, current softness in our market is temporary. The NAND flash industry has always been very dynamic and cyclical. We are going through a period of NAND supply tightness. NAND tightness will disappear when more NAND supply comes online. The very strong headwinds that our business is experiencing will likely become a strong tailwind in a short period of time.

The shares have been considerably more expensive in previous years, which isn't all that surprising given that the growth has stalled, but it indicates that when it resumes we can expect both earnings growth and a multiple expansion, which should give the shares a considerable flip.

Conclusion

The shares were cheap when we started writing this (at roughly $40) but as we were waiting for the CC transcript to put some more color in the article, a 10% rally ensued. We would say the shares are still cheap at $44-45.

Unless they got the timing wrong about the availability of more NAND flash, the strong headwinds should turn into considerable tailwinds as the company is well positioned to ride several NAND flash waves. In PCs, datacenters, mobile, industry, the advent of cheaper 64 and 92 layer NAND flash should lower prices and boost adoption rates. The company is in prime position to profit, as its shares are still very reasonably priced.

Management itself is convinced of this. They announced that, apart from the company buyback program, management itself is going to purchase shares.

