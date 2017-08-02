Market Overview

By Ted Vogel, Portfolio Specialist

In June, bond yields rose in most developed economies as expectations for monetary policy normalization gained momentum. The U.S. Treasury 10-year rose to 2.30%, a 10-basis-point increase from May. The curve flattened as the U.S. two-year yield edged upward to 1.38% while the U.S. 30-year yield decreased 3 basis points to 2.83%. Elsewhere, the German 10-year yield increased 16 basis points to 0.47%, the U.K. 10-year rose 21 basis points to 1.26%, and the Japanese 10-year yield increased four basis points to 0.08%. As Jamie Iselin, Head of Municipal Fixed Income, notes in his article, much of the selloff came in the latter part of the month, owing partially to European Central Bank President Mario Draghi's unexpectedly hawkish comments.

As widely expected, the FOMC raised its benchmark interest rate at the conclusion of its June meeting. Policymakers adjusted the range upward to 1.00-1.25%, following a similar 25-basis-point increase in March. Notably, the FOMC acknowledged that the rate of inflation is running well below the central bank's target. In addition, the committee said it will begin the process this year of reducing its balance sheet, which it expanded by buying bonds and other securities in order to stimulate the economy during the last recession. The current expectation among market participants is that the FOMC will begin reductions during the fourth quarter, with a possible announcement in late September.

Muted Data, Good Quarter for Munis

Economic data disappointed in the U.S. in the second quarter. Inflation continued to trend downward across all measures in May as headline inflation dropped to 1.9% year over year. Core CPI came in at 1.7% while the FOMC's preferred measure, Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), fell to 1.4%, well below policymakers' 2% target. Other metrics, including durable new orders, retail sales, and industrial production measures, all surprised to the downside in May. In contrast, June non-farm payrolls beat expectations, increasing 222,000 versus a 178,000 consensus. Unemployment ticked up to 4.4% and average hourly earnings fell 0.1% to 2.5% year over year.

The municipal bond market posted positive returns in the second quarter and outperformed Treasuries and many other investment grade fixed income sectors. Price action was negatively impacted in June by rising interest rates. Longer maturities posted the strongest total returns. With regard to sectors, revenue bonds outperformed both general obligation and prerefunded bonds. Lower-rated bonds modestly outperformed those with higher ratings.

Overall underwriting activity increased for the third consecutive month in June. That said, volume fell from a year earlier to $36.8 billion in 1,071 transactions from $48.6 billion in 1,491 deals in June of 2016. Overall, volume was approximately 14% lower for the first half of 2017 than it was a year earlier. As has been the case for most of 2017, a drop in refunding activity as well as fiscal policy uncertainty continued to keep issuers on the sidelines. For the first half of the year, the calendar was led by issuers from California, New York, Texas, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Technicals Look Favorable

Recent data suggest that we may see a continuation of slow economic growth in the second half of 2017. On the brighter side, political gridlock in Washington, D.C. could arguably be viewed as a positive for the bond market, as it might reduce the odds of more aggressive FOMC tightening. Although the FOMC appears on track to push through an additional rate hike this year, we are carefully watching as inflation, growth, and global interest rates might cause some reconsideration. Specific to the municipal bond market, we feel that market technicals continue to look positive for the second half of the year, especially with regard to demand outstripping supply. We continue to keep a close eye on both tax-reform legislation and new infrastructure investment but believe that several more months may pass before specific details are available. We continue to favor a research-based, bottom-up investment approach in search of attractive buying opportunities.

