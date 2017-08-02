VanEck Vector Junior Gold Miners New Portfolio Great Way To Diversify Into Precious Metals

You are better off to do your own research if you want exposure to juniors.

VanEck (GDXJ) has changed its junior gold mining portfolio and it is a great way to get into precious metals. What used to be junior gold miners is now a portfolio of larger gold miners that are down in price, silver, and exposure to Africa. The beauty of the fund is that many of these individual stocks are extremely risky on their own. However, in a portfolio of many names, risk is mitigated.

This link will take you to a page that shows the holdings of the portfolio. We will start off with the third largest holding, Yamana (AUY). By no means is Yamana a junior gold miner. With a market cap of 2.24 billion, the company has been around since 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto. The company estimates that it will produce 940 thousand ounces of gold, 4.74 million ounces of silver, and 120 million pounds of copper this year. Its cash cost for gold is $687.

Centamin (OTCPK:CELTF) has a market cap of $2.51 billion. Again, not what I'd consider a junior. It operates in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, United Kingdom, and Australia. On its own, Centamin could be a risky stock in the smaller countries where it mines. In a portfolio like VanEck's, it really reduces individual stock risk. Centamin does not hedge and has no debt. It aims to pay out 30% of production in the form of a dividend.

The largest holding of the fund is definitely not a junior but is located in a very uncertain area-South Africa. Gold Fields (GFI) has a market cap of $3.18 billion and mines in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. In 2006 the stock traded at almost $22 a share and now trades for a little over $4. Its cash costs on gold are a little high in the $1,000 range. Only 13% is in South Africa but another 32% is in Ghana.

The next portion of the portfolio is silver miners. We have Pan American (PAAS) and Hecla (HL) in the top fifteen holdings. Pan American is headquartered in Canada but does all of its silver mining in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. I wouldn't say that these are extremely dangerous places but some may take issue with that opinion. The company produces 25.4 million ounces of silver in 2016 and gets about half of its revenues in the metal. The other half comes from gold, lead, zinc, and copper.

Hecla is based in Idaho and also produces in Alaska, Quebec, and Mexico. I've toured its Greens Creek mine off the coast of Junea and its Lucky Friday mine in Idaho. Workers at the Lucky Friday mine are on strike so you can see the risk of Hecla. Sales have gone from $382.6 million in 2013 to $646 million in 2016 but shares outstanding have jumped too. That is dilutive for existing shareholders.

The next group of shares is Australian. Evolution Mining (OTCPK:CAHPF) is located in Sydney and operates in Australia and New Zealand-two safe places for production. The company produced 803,476 ounces of gold in 2016 at a cash cost of $1,014 per ounce. That's not a great cash cost but things are improving. The company estimates it will produce 800,000 to 860,000 in 2017 at a cash cost between $900 and $960.

You can see that the above aren't really what you think of as junior gold miners. A junior finds gold, begins to develop the infrastructure such as the mill and roads to reach the mine, and then sells to an established miner. The above companies are more likely to do the acquiring than be acquired. Therefore, they're not really juniors. If you want juniors, you probably better do your own research. The fees for the ETF are only 0.52%. That's pretty reasonable and what I'd expect for an ETF. None of this 1% and over stuff.

Don't bother looking at a chart of the ETF. Since the holdings have changed, the chart is irrelevant.

Most of the stocks in the portfolio are out of favor-gold miners, silver miners, and African mining. That's the beauty of this fund. Unlike the S&P and Dow which are close to all-time highs, this fund is out of favor. I like this ETF. I might even buy shares.

