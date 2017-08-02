Time For Gold And Miners - Part 2

Both gold and miners deserve a place as value assets - gold as a cash equivalent and miners as stock holdings.

Following the mindset of Einstein, thinking in basics using mathematics and graphs to visualize the expression of truth amid noise is the best way to seek answers.

Thesis: Gold and miners are good short- and long-term investments as global financial stress increases.

Introduction

This article is an update of my July article, which can be found here. Gold has advanced and the uptrend will likely to continue. Of all liquid asset classes, gold has proven to be a good one that is globally accepted in trades. Gold also preserves its value for a long time. This faith has been established over time much better than fiat currencies, which always diminish in values. Increasing gold as part of liquid assets will become trendy.

As stock and bond markets hit highs together with total global debt, the cycle of boom to gloom happens as follows:

In a democracy, voters elect officials to build up sovereign debts, with higher spending and lower taxes to increase budget deficits. Treasuries demand central banks print more money, and that is issued as new sovereign bonds with the highest ratings. Banks own these bonds as reserves, but with devalued potential as a currency risk. The real value of bonds decreases with inflation. Some bonds default as the ability and willingness of taxpayers fades (e.g., Greece and Puerto Rico). Money printing or quantitative easing drives interest rates lower first, until debts build up to a level where bond buyers demand higher interest rates. That causes crashes in stocks and the bond market. To service the increasing interest of sovereign debts and budget deficits, central banks are forced to print more money, which leads to accelerating inflation in financial and then real assets. With huge debts, the only bad choices are restructuring (default) to reset the cycle or boosting inflation. The process and policy of easy money in encouraging speculation by piling up public debts transfers wealth to the rich, with rising financial asset prices to widen inequality. Countries with better fiscal management of lower debt and voting systems will move ahead.

It's time to ponder the path of the market, where it came from and what lies ahead. One smart move is to rotate from growth to value, from financials to real assets, and gold is the ultimate value asset.

The Case for Gold

Macro events are becoming more favorable, as shown in the table below:

Dollar Index

Since gold is treated as a form of money just like fiat currencies, the performance of gold empirically is inversely correlated to the Dollar Index (UUP) multiple by a factor of approximately 2 (as shown below). As such, the dollar index alone has the most influence over the price of gold short term. Longer term, gold prices should go up readily because of underlying inflation as the dollar devalues.

Even with three interest rate hikes, the dollar has been declining from 103 to below 93, a 10% drop since December. There are legitimate reasons behind the fall. Lately, the increase in budget deficit and debt ceiling debate before October will keep the Fed more dovish. The chance of a rate increase or a meaningful amount of tightening is getting smaller, which will lead to sustained weakness in the dollar for the next three months. Gold is moving up in response since July 7.

Seasonally, August to October are good months for gold.

To measure the true or real value of gold by multiplying it with the dollar index (UUP*GLD in the brown color shown below), the recent rise confirms that gold's up move is real by overcoming the weakness in the dollar.

As Alternate Money

Although the price of gold is affected by fluctuations of currencies daily, in the longer term (such as 10 years) gold keeps its value with inflation while currencies do not. This phenomenon has been established for thousands of years the world over, especially in times of turmoil. The best time to accumulate gold is at stock and bond market peaks when the gold price is still relatively low.

Inflation Protection

Inflation is an interesting thing that means something different to everyone. Mostly, inflation is more of an indicator of money supply and the change in consumer prices each year, though officials want to set it a certain way by design to keep the inflation number artificially low. Inflation is connected globally, so there are some exports of inflation from one country to another with increasing global money supplies. Other ways to measure inflation, such as the increase in healthcare costs and the price of gold, for example, will show a much higher number on average over a long time.

The chart below compares gold and other cash equivalents to the effects of various inflation rates of 0%, 2%,5% and 8% relative to the USD:

With ultra-low interest rates today, the returns are quite low -- except for gold, with various inflation rates assuming gold preserves value.

The other way to express the same valuation phenomena is to compare liquid assets relative to gold, and assuming gold keeps its value over time. All other cash equivalents depreciate if the interest rates are lower than inflation rates. The chart below expresses the same theme that gold holds its value better with inflation during times of low interest rates:

Taking long duration (TLT) as an example, assuming 5% inflation:

TLT: Real Value (%) = 100 - Inflation +/- (gain/loss) + yield

Real Value (%) = 100 - 5- 10 + 3 = 88 (12 months loss 12% with inflation)

Stated Value (%) = 100 - 0 - 10 + 3 = 93 (12 months loss 7% without inflation)

If we accept that inflation is real, then all bonds have depreciation risks that need to be considered. In these times of robust money printing globally, inflation will rise. It is best to follow the guidelines of the Bank of International Settlement, which promotes better central bank practices. To combat inflation, it is sensible for all banks to replace some bonds with gold as a Tier 1 asset. Many prudent central banks and super-banks are already accumulating gold steadily.

Value preservation is all about having the right concept with regard to inflation and its effects. The best way to seek truth is to step back and observe the relationships of different cash equivalent assets over a long time, such as the past 50 years. The trend reveals gold as the sole liquid asset of value preservation.

Inflation and Oil Price

The past three months have been a real anomaly for oil prices. Namely, instead of rising, prices fell before recovering six weeks ago. The main reasons for the fall are the overwhelming efforts of importing countries in suppressing the oil price.

Negatives (over the past three months):

Rig count and shale oil production increase

Libya production increases production to prewar level; Nigeria increases as well

U.S. announces a reduction of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve: 20 million BO/year

Gulf states cut diplomatic ties with Qatar

Too many oil bulls who are long futures

Volvo's (OTCPK:VOLAF) announcement of switching to hybrid or electric cars in two years, as the first auto company to discard pure internal combustion engines completely

Global bull stock markets, rotation out of commodities and value sectors into growth sectors

After the three-month hiatus, many positive developments are appearing to promote higher prices going forward. Higher oil prices will potentially lead to higher inflation globally.

Positives (from short to long term):

OPEC and non-OPEC extend 1.8 million BOPD cut for nine more months and renew efforts in compliance

Reduction of global capital expenditures of over 25% in the past two years will reduce supplies

U.S. inventory is falling due to increasing demand and slowing imports

The U.S. Dollar Index declined substantially since December 2016

Political unrest and conflicts are increasing, which might interrupt supplies

Sector rotation from growth toward value and commodities

Companies announcing reductions in capital spending for the rest of 2017

Interest Rates

From quantitative tightening to quantitative easing, the change of tune by the Fed in the past weeks is interesting. All it means is that the Fed will flip-flop and do nothing, so there will be no interest hike and little or no tightening this year. The Dollar Index correspondingly will drift lower, which is very positive for gold. We could be witnessing the beginning of a rotation from growth to value, of which gold could be at the value end of the spectrum.

Huge Debt Buildup

The above image illustrates the effect of interest rates on bond prices. Normalization of interest rates back to the 3% level will bring about large bond losses.

The foundation of capitalism is inherently based on positive interest rates. When interest rates approach zero and go negative for a long period, the entire financial structure will eventually malfunction in due course because central banks cannot:

Buy up all the newly issued sovereign bonds. Be as agile as the front runners (hedge funds) in buying and then selling bonds.

Chances are that bond buyers will demand higher rates in the coming years and the sellers will oblige. Lately, many central bank officials have sounded concerns about the adverse effects of slowing down money printing, and the bond market shivers. This is just the early stage of the coming bond tantrum.

Market Overvaluation

The recent peak of the stock market appears to be topping out. There seems to be some resemblance to the flash crash event in August 2015. Gold performed nicely during that time. Currently, gold has some room to move up back to last year's high.

The UUP (in blue) can be a loosely leading indicator of the stock market, as shown in the chart below. UUP*SPY (in gray), which is the real value of the stock market, has been declining since March. The downtrend means that the stock market might not be strong as it looks. As the stock market (SPY) (in orange) is forming a top, all the patterns together are worrisome:

Dollar Index declines despite three interest rate hikes since December 2016

Chances are no rate hike until at least December since the Fed turned dovish three weeks ago

Increasing budget deficit to $700 billion 2017; issuing more Treasury bonds

Debt ceiling debate in August until October

Increasing political disagreements weaken the confidence in the dollar

Stock appear to be topping out while the dollar declines

Smart money starts buying puts

The above describes a repeat of the flash crash event in August 2015 as a distinct possibility.

Political Direction

Budget deficit is the root cause of creating excessive money supply, which leads to inflation that lowers the standard of living for everyone. Increasing social program spending and tax cuts in times of record national debt should both be discouraged to maintain financial stability.

Gold Undervalued and Underowned

At market tops, rotation from growth to value assets is a smart move. The recent increase in short futures of gold is setting up to be positive near term. With gold prices continuing the uptrend, shorts will feel the squeeze more, along with the need to cover.

Supply and Demand

Mostly due to the decline in gold prices from over $1800 in 2011 to $1065 in December 2015, both exploration and development projects have been curtailed, to the point that peaked production was reached in 2015 and supplies are scheduled to decline in the coming years. With many of the reasons stated above that will increase gold demand globally from the public, banks and central banks, anticipating price increases ahead of the crowd by loading up now is a wise move.

The above graph has been updated with the recent price of $1275, and the scale of USD based on gold. The long-term perspective of interplay between gold and USD reveals the true reason that we ought to have faith in gold.

Bull and bear runs in gold typically last five to 20 years. A bull run's annual rate of increase usually exceeds 20%, which is very lucrative. The last bottom in the December 2015 reversal served as a starting point for the next up leg toward 2020.

Gold Miners

During bull runs, investing in miners is much more rewarding than gold (GLD) itself. Currently, miners (GDX) have low valuations, trailing gold as shown in the graph below:

If gold continues to rise toward $1300, miners will catch up and surpass gold.

Conclusion

With high valuation in financial assets, high net worth individuals need to diversify and shift some of their holdings to real assets such as gold. A sensible portion for gold is 10% or more of cash equivalents, and additional 10% of stock holdings in miners. Accumulation is the ongoing theme.

Rotation from growth to value begins with gold. Both gold and miners deserve a place as value assets: gold as a cash equivalent, and miners as stock holdings. Timing appears to be favorable for both the short and long term.

