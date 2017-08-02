Monetary Shift Raises The Stakes

By James L. Iselin - Head of Municipal Fixed Income

Since the Great Recession, slow economic growth, perpetually low interest rates and bloated central bank balance sheets have been described as the "new normal." However, with the U.S. in its ninth year of recovery and Europe showing signs of life from an economic standpoint, an important and coordinated shift is underway across global central banks. The Federal Reserve has raised rates four times and is openly talking about beginning to taper its balance sheet sometime later this year, perhaps as early as September. ECB President Mario Draghi mentioned at quarter-end that deflationary pressures have subsided in Europe, and as a result, monetary policy may become less accommodative. His speech on June 27 caused the 10-year German Bund's yield to move higher by over 20 basis points in the last four days of the quarter, effectively doubling interest rates. The Bank of England and Canada have begun to prepare markets for higher rates and China has been tightening monetary policy in an attempt to prevent inflated assets like real estate from popping and damaging the broader economy.

Usually, when the Federal Open Market Committee tightens monetary policy, it leads to an economic slowdown in the U.S. and some bubble bursts (e.g., technology stocks in 2000, real estate in 2008). It is not clear that market excess or a bubble exists in the U.S. that could cause economic damage like the real estate market 10 years ago. Perhaps the real bubble is the central bank balance sheets that have grown to unprecedented levels. The FOMC and other policymakers have gone out of their way to telegraph their intentions to slowly tighten monetary policy so as to prevent history from repeating itself. In a recent speech, Janet Yellen said that it is unlikely that we will see another financial crisis in "our lifetimes." Although we agree that U.S. financial institutions are in very healthy condition right now, Yellen strikes us as being overconfident given the outcomes of previous FOMC tightening programs. With central banks throughout the world attempting to tighten simultaneously, the odds of policy error are great. U.S. banks may be ready, but is everyone else?

We pointed out in recent editions of Municipal Basis Points that the post-election selloff in munis was probably too severe. Following strength in the first quarter, the municipal market continued to rally in the second quarter as oversold conditions, tight supply and less concern about the impact and timing of tax reform supported the market. Generally speaking, the market is now more fairly priced. However, technical factors are favorable over the summer months as high levels of redemptions are expected to cause the overall size of the market to contract. As Jim Lyman, our head of municipal research, points out, state tax revenues have been uninspiring recently given the slow-growth economy. In terms of credit, winners and losers will continue to emerge as the long-term impacts of the Great Recession play out and some states struggle with anemic revenue growth and political gridlock. Throw in potential volatility from central bank miscues and the ability to add value through security selection should be quite high going forward.

