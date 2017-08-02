Bullish On Chipotle At $340, Breakfast Burrito Offers Additional Upside

Added upside optionality of a succesful breakfast launch could drive incremental profitability, and provide shares with additional upside.

Margins should continue to normalize in 2018, and have the potential to drive $600M+ in operating income, valuing the company at 16X forward P/EBIT or less.

The current P/S multiple of 2.1X is the cheapest Chipotle has traded at in 5 years.

The market cap is now under $10B, with sales expected to top $4.5B (an all-time record) in 2017.

Chipotle's stock has hit a 4 year low on renewed food safety concerns, providing an opportunity for long-term investors.

Intro - It's Been A Tough Couple Years Thanks To Food Safety Issues

In 2015 Chipotle (CMG) was a stock market darling. Consistent 20% revenue growth, astronomical operating margins of 17% (relative to other restaurants), were justifying a P/E ratio near 40X, and consistently driving shares to all time highs.

But the party didn't last. By late 2015, the CDC was investigating cases of E coli in Chipotle restaurants across several states. Within a couple months, Chipotle's bull thesis was quickly derailed.

Shares quickly fell from all-time high near $750, to below $500, and have struggled ever since.

Chipotle's food safety issues received widespread media attention, and caused a major hit to the company's brand. Store traffic slowed dramatically in the quarters following the outbreaks, and stopped Chipotle's growth trajectory in its tracks.

The road to recovery has not been easy. Profits for the entirety of 2016 were wiped out, and revenue took a huge hit.

We are now nearly 2 years removed from the initial CDC investigation, and only in the last couple quarters has Chipotle been able to resume growth, and return to consistent profitability.

But there is some light at the end of the tunnel. As of Q2 '17, it looks like the worst is behind them.

Revenue is up 22% in the first half the year, and operating margins have improved from -0.3% to 8%. Although this is a huge improvement from a downbeat 2016, Chipotle still has a long way to go to be as profitable as it once was.

Prior to these outbreaks Chipotle had one of the restaurant industries most profitable business models.

Returning to 17% operating margins would be a phenomenal recovery, but it's a long-shot.

However, that may not matter. Shares are down more than 50% of an all-time high at $750+, and Chipotle has significantly more stores open than it did in 2015. Since Q2 '15 Chipotle has expanded its store base by 25% (to 2,339 from 1,878).

So just how much do margins have to improve to make Chipotle cheap?

Valuation

At its current price of $340 per share Chipotle sports a market capitalization of $9.7B (assuming 28.5M) shares outstanding. The current consensus is for revenue of $4.54B in 2017, representing growth of 16%. This puts the current P/S ratio at 2.1X. According to GuruFocus, this is the cheapest multiple Chipotle has traded at in 6 years.

This depressed P/S ratio is arguably justified by Chipotle's weak operating margins. Even though 2017 margins are bouncing back nicely from lows last year, they still appear to be falling well short of 2015 levels. My estimate is for operating margins to end the year at 9%, and grow to 12% in 2018.

If Chipotle can hit these targets, then operating income will be $400M and $600M, in 2017 and 2018, respectively. At its current market cap, this pegs Chipotle's 2017 P/EBIT valuation at 24X. Combining sales growth and continued operating margin improvements, indicate Chipotle's 2018 P/EBIT could compress to 16X.

Additionally, if Chipotle's business continues to recover, but the share price continues to languish, there's an excellent opportunity to buyback more shares.

Management has been selectively buying back stock since shares began falling in late 2015, and this reduced Chipotle's outstanding share count from nearly 32M in 2015, to below 29M.

Chipotle has no debt, and over $500M in cash and short-term investments. With a rock solid balance sheet and steadily recovering cashflow from operations, Chipotle has plenty of ammunition to keep reducing its share count.

Looking beyond 2018, Chipotle has plenty of room to grow. More established fast-food chains like McDonald's (MCD) and Starbucks (SBUX) have well over 20,000 locations worldwide. As Chipotle begins to saturate the US market, it's likely to continue its current pace of expansion, but shift store openings abroad. Over the next 5-10 years, Chipotle could more than double its total store base to over 5,000 locations.

Upside Optionality - The Breakfast Burrito

As a big fan of breakfast burritos, I'm perpetually frustrated by Chipotle's lack of entry into this space.

They have the chorizo, tortillas, cheese, beans, guac, salsa, on the menu already, all they are missing is the eggs!

In fact, in early 2015, Chipotle even tested out a breakfast burrito at Dulles Airport location.

Management claims the results weren't that great, but Yelp reviews of the offering looked pretty strong.

Having a succesful breakfast offering, could significantly boost the productivity of Chipotle's stores. The 17% operating margins achieved pre-food-safety issues, were done with only lunch and dinner menus.

The incremental profits from coffee and breakfast burritos, are likely Chipotle's only shot at returning to 2015 levels of profitability.

Conclusion

Chipotle doesn't need to return to 17% operating margins to have significant upside at $340 per share.

Chipotle is on track to generate over $5B in sales and $600M+ in operating income in 2018, as its financials continue to recover.

With a $9.7B valuation, Chipotle is only trading for 16X forward P/EBIT, with the potential for earnings to compound at 10%+ for years to come.

The added optionality of a breakfast burrito to improve operating margins by several hundred basis points, layers exciting potential to this downbeat burrito maker.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.