Navient Acquires Duncan Solutions For Transportation Revenue Management

The deal builds on Navient's efforts to further diversify into business and government outsourced processing services.

Duncan performs a range of parking and transportation management services for municipal and private operators.

Quick Take

Business processing services firm Navient (NAVI) has announced the acquisition of transportation revenue management services company Duncan Solutions for $80 million.

Duncan provides a range of municipal parking and toll services to private and governmental operators.

Navient paid a Price/Sales multiple of 1.45x For Duncan and intends to use the acquisition to build on its revenue diversification efforts by providing a greater range of processing services to governmental and business entities.

Target Company

Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based Duncan was founded in 1936 to manufacture its first parking meter, and now provides services such as citation processing, debt collection, integrated on-street parking management services and toll operations and collections services.

Management is headed by CEO, who has been with the company since 2002 when he came on board as Vice President.

Below is a brief overview video about Duncan Solutions’ wireless parking detection sensors:

(Source: DuncanSolutions)

The company provides services in four main business segments:

Processing and Collections

On Street Parking Services

Registration Retrieval Services

Tolling Solutions

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Navient paid total consideration of approximately $80 million but did not provide any further details about the composition of the consideration, so I assume it was all cash.

As of Navient’s June 30, 2017 10-Q, the firm had in excess of $4.6 billion in cash and restricted cash, so would appear to have had ample available cash to pay for the cash portion or all of the consideration.

Navient is primarily a FFELP student loan holder and servicer, also providing asset recovery services on behalf of guarantors of FFELP loans and higher education institutions.

One of its three business segments is Business Services, and its acquisition of Duncan will be integrated into the Business Services segment.

With the student loan market looking saturated and beginning to alarm observers with its $1 trillion size in the US, it’s no wonder that management wants to diversify its revenue streams into its business services segment, by acquiring Duncan.

As Navient’s John Kane, head of the Business Services segment, stated in the deal announcement,

Duncan brings many complementary services that round out our suite of offerings for public sector clients. The transaction continues to execute on Navient's business plan to grow and diversify our services beyond the education space.

In 2015, Navient acquired Gila LLC, known as Municipal Services Bureau, in order to accelerate its growth in providing account processing solutions for state and local governments and court systems.

The Duncan acquisition serves to increase the breadth of Navient’s preexisting services to governmental and private operators.

Navient intends for Duncan to continue with its existing management team and work from its existing headquarters and other locations.

The firm had $55 million in annual revenues, so Navient paid a Price/Sales multiple of 1.45x for the deal. That multiple appears to be reasonable, when compared to a basket of publicly held Business Services firm valuations compiled by the NYU Stern school in January 2017, which indicated a multiple of 1.40x.

So, if you believe in the benefits of Navient management’s goal to diversify its revenue base, it appears the Duncan acquisition is a reasonably priced deal to build on its government and business transportation services segment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.