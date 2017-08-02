AT&T Shareholders: Time Warner Is Delivering

As an investor in AT&T I have been investigating Time Warner’s performance in my own time but this is the first time I am writing about it.

AT&T (T) is set to purchase Time Warner (TWX) in a mega-merger and the latter has just reported its Q2 earnings. Let me just say that as an AT&T shareholder who considers the merger a done deal, these results have me beaming with confidence in the move. As we know, AT&T has basically indicated this merger is a go by shaking up management and finalizing this year's largest corporate bond sale. With these types of moves, especially the financing move, you can rest assured management knows it is in the clear on this deal. Thus, we can discuss how Time Warner is improving and how this bodes well for AT&T.

Time Warner delivered performance that exceeded my expectations. In fact, it also surpassed analyst expectations as well. This is something that I really wanted to see and bodes well for AT&T’s future with the company. It was a strong quarter. First, the revenues. These beat analyst estimates slightly. They came in at $7.3 billion. But it's just a headline number and doesn't tell us much, so we have to dig deeper. It's notable that these revenues are up 5% year-over-year, and beat expectations by $30 million. That's incredible for a global media giant of this size, and is in large part due to strong performance in Turner and Home Box Office subscriptions, which were up 13 and 8% respectively. Strong performances from the Wonder Woman movie was a strong contributor.

Of course, with such a rise in revenues we have to be on the lookout for expenses rising at a rapid clip weighing on margins. Well, compared with Q2 2016, operating expenses were indeed up, coming in at $5.6, rising from $5.1 billion last year. This year-over-year rise does not surprise me, but it did weigh a bit on operating income. Sequentially, expenses were up $600 million. That said, I am very pleased that operating income rose to $6.6 billion versus $5.8 billion last year. But if we adjust for merger expenses, operating income was $8 which dipped to $1.69 billion from $1.85 billion a year ago. However, thanks to lower interest expense and other income being positive, earnings were strong.

Taking into account revenues and expenses, net income was $1.06 billion, or $1.34 per share, compared to $950 million, or $1.20 per diluted share in the year-ago quarter. But it's a GAAP number so factoring in the $0.01 per share of adjustable costs we see that earnings came in at $1.33. This trounced my expectations and that of analysts, beating the consensus by a solid $0.14. Outstanding. There was strong cash flow of $2.5 billion in operational cash rising a whopping 25% versus last year, Further, the company saw $2.3 billion in free cash flow after capital expenditures, up 22%.

Time Warner did not alter its guidance and indicated it is on track to complete the merger with AT&T by the end of the year. I think by the end of Q3 is likely. As alluded to in the open, AT&T has already made the moves that suggests this is a go. First, management is being moved around to prepare for the onboarding of Time Warner under the AT&T umbrella. John Stankley will take on the lead of the Time Warner integration team, and in this role he will work with Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes to plan for a transition of Mr. Bewkes to assume lead of AT&T's new media company post-merger. While the merger is costing in the ballpark of $85 billion, AT&T is looking to raise $22.5 billion through a seven-tier bond offering. Moves like this are not made if the merger is in doubt.

Bottom line? 2017 is a big year, no question about it. The results from Time Warner have this AT&T investor pleased. While integrating Time Warner will take several quarters, AT&T stands to benefit as it looks to become the world leader in global communications and media entertainment. AT&T is a buy under $40, and Time Warner’s results only strengthen my outlook on the name.

