Fears Of Amazon Taking Over Grocery Stores In Canada Are Overblown

Only a handful of Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ: WFM) stores are open in Canada. My records indicate there are 13 stores. Meanwhile the current grocery landscape in Canada is shared between Loblaw Companies (OTCPK:OTCPK:LBLCF) (TSX: L) with over 1000 supermarkets nationwide. After Sobeys (a subsidiary of Empire Company Limited), Metro Inc (OTCPK:OTCPK:MTRAF) is the third largest grocer in Canada, with nearly 400 stores. Each of these grocers operate under different franchise names, making it hard to keep track of who is who. But it is also hard to see how the acquisition of WFM by Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) could put a big dent into the Canadian grocery market. This article focuses on LBLCF and MTRAF as two of the three biggest grocery chains in Canada. Both of performed well in recent years. Both have also dropped around 10% in the last 3 months, inviting entry points for investors that want to pick up some consumer discretionary stocks.

Current comparison of Loblaw and Metro grocer chains

Current valuation for these two companies is provided in the following table. LBLCF has almost 3 times the market cap, which is consistent with the number of stores it has over MTRAF. That is where the differences stop. There are more similarities than differences, it seems. The dividend yields are virtually the same and the dividend payouts are low, below 40%. Enterprise value over Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EV/EBITDA) are both low at 10 and 11. Price to book is between 2 and 4, while debt to equity levels are also modest. These valuations look good. It is hard to say which of these two edges ahead. The last column has “Favors Loblaw” based on the direct comparison. For this LBLCF gets the nod with a score of 4 out of 6 in this head to head comparison.

Company Loblaw Companies Ltd Metro, Inc. Favors Loblaw 1 SeekingAlpha Symbol LBLCF MTRAF - 2 Ticker L.TO MRU - 3 Price 67.71 42.4 - 4 Market Cap (Billion) 26.76 9.68 1 5 Annual Dividend 1.08 0.65 - 6 Dividend Yield (%) 1.60 1.53 1 7 Dividend Payout (%) 35 25 0 8 EV/EBITDA 10.00 11.10 1 9 Price to book 2.1 3.6 1 10 Debt/Equity (%) 44.6 29.5 0

Sources for table include Thomson Reuters Stock Report and Morningstar

Ten-year comparison of Loblaw and Metro

The next table shows how these companies have done over a ten-year period. A lot of numbers are presented here, but they are all expressed a percentage from compound annual growth rate ((OTCPK:CAGR)). The last column is again called “Favors Loblaw”. For the nine head to head comparisons, it looks like LBLCF has the higher score at 6 out of 9. Notice that both companies have positive CAGR in every row, which includes key measures like revenue, margin, incomes, earnings per share and cash flow. MTRAF has been growing its dividend faster than LBLCF. By contrast, LBLCF has higher gross margins.

Ten year annual rates Loblaw Companies Metro Favors Loblaw 1 Revenue, CAGR (%) 4.67 1.85 1 2 Gross Margin, CAGR (%) 18.28 12.81 1 3 Operating Income, CAGR (%) 11.01 5.00 1 4 Operating Margin, CAGR (%) 6.05 3.21 1 5 Net Income, CAGR (%) 11.53 7.52 1 6 Earnings Per Share, CAGR (%) 7.04 11.71 0 7 Operating Cash Flow, CAGR (%) 10.95 6.89 1 8 Free Cash Flow Per Share, CAGR (%) 13.76 15.91 0 9 Dividends, CAGR (%) 2.06 13.67 0

Source: Morningstar

Loblaw introduces ‘Click & Collect’: a baby step into e-commerce

Grocery stores are notorious with small margins. The notion of food delivery in this context makes me weary. If it was a hugely successful concept then food businesses would have jumped on it. There are in fact several options for home delivery of groceries but they are relegated to those that are willing and able to pay a hefty price for this service.

LBLCF is treading lightly into this space. I actually think it is quite viable and checks the e-commerce box. Click & Collect involves ordering groceries online and having a store clerk pick your groceries for you. If you are particular about your bananas and apples, as I am, then this service may not be for you. But staples like cereal and milk would be a no brainer. Someone else can grab those for me and I’d welcome their help. Customers can then go to the pick-up locations to fetch their groceries. They need to physically go to the store but they save time, which is efficient and convenient.

According to transcripts from the Q2 2017 conference call, there are 140 LBLCF chains that offer Click and Collect. The company intends to bump this number to 200 stores, roughly 20% of their stores within the year.

Conclusions

LBLCF and MTRAF are two grocery store companies with an impressive ten-year track record on the Toronto Stock Exchange. They have roughly 1400 stores across Canada. AMZN will gain access to 1% of the Canadian grocery stores with the acquisition of WFM. It is hard to see how this would have an immediate impact on this sector. Both of these companies have built up gross margins and earnings per share over the years. In the head to head comparison, LBLCF edges out MTRAF, whereas MTRAF as the smaller company between the two, may have more room to grow in value. I believe investors would do well with either or both of these stocks in the near term or foreseeable future.

