An Airbag For Tesla Longs

This is where the rubber meets the road for Tesla, with its Model 3 finally hitting the roads.

Crash Protection For Tesla

With Tesla (TSLA) reporting earnings Wednesday, the exit of its battery technology chief, and concerns about whether the Model 3 will be a true mass-market car, we have two pieces of good news for Tesla longs. The first is that our system is still moderately bullish on the stock; the second is that Tesla can be inexpensively hedged in the event our system's moderate bullishness ends up being wrong. We present an updated hedge for Tesla longs below. First, a quick note about the latest executive exit at Tesla.

Tesla's Technological Challenge: Too Challenging?

Last month, we pointed out the technological challenge faced by Tesla, namely, the energy density disadvantage of batteries, and the glacial pace of advances in battery technology. On energy density, we referred to Ralph Bennett of the American Enterprise Institute (Why Gasoline Is Still King):

A gallon of gas weighs 6.3 pounds and produces roughly 35 kilowatt hours of energy. That's enough to burn a 100-watt bulb continuously for more than two weeks. A lead-acid battery could do the same thing without needing a recharge - if it were the size of a desk and weighed a ton. Energy density is the point. We just haven't come up with a fuel or device that will safely and economically offer the same calorific value in such a small space as an automobile's gasoline tank [...] We always come back to density.

The lithium-ion batteries Tesla uses weigh about a third as lead-acid batteries, but the general point about energy density stands: they're still no match for gasoline.

On the glacial pace of advances in battery tech, we noted Financial Times columnist John Dizard's observations (paywalled here) that it generally takes 10 or 20 years to commercialize a new material, and that the German car makers, by buying their batteries from Japanese and Korean manufacturers have demonstrated that they are unwilling to bet their own research and development money on the current generation of battery technology.

Perhaps Kurt Kelty (pictured below) read our article. Seeking Alpha reports that Kelty, Tesla's head of battery technology, has quit.

We're going to round that potential return down to 15% in our hedge for Tesla below.

Remember: if you are bearish on Tesla, you shouldn't hedge it, you should sell it. You hedge when you are bullish but you want to limit your risk in the event you are wrong, or the market goes against you.

Here, we are going to assume that you own 500 shares of Tesla and are bullish on it, but you want to limit your risk in the event the Model 3 rollout over the next several months disappoints. We're also going to assume that you are willing to tolerate a 17% decline over the next several months, but you want to make sure that you're not down more than that, in a worst case scenario. If so, and if you think our system's 15% potential return estimate for Tesla over that time frame is reasonable, here's a hedge to consider.

This was the optimal, or least expensive, collar, as of Tuesday's close, to hedge 500 shares of TSLA against greater-than-17% decline by mid-March, while not capping your upside at less than 15%.

As you can see at the bottom of the screen capture above, the cost of the put leg here was $9,350, or 5.85% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts). But as you can see below, the income generated by selling the call leg was higher, $10,025, or 6.27% of position value (calculated conservatively as well, using the bid price of the calls).

So the net cost here was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $675, or 0.42% of position value, when opening this hedge, assuming you placed both trades at the worst end of the spread.

Conclusion

Our investment thesis regarding Tesla remains that it is a difficult stock to analyze fundamentally in the short term, but we are open to including it in bulletproof portfolios when our estimate of its potential return over the next six months is high enough relative to its hedging cost. Currently, there are more than 110 names in our system that score higher on potential return relative to hedging cost, so it's not a stock that we'd include in one of our portfolios right now.

