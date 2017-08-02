Tesla Q2 Earnings: What I Will Be Watching

5:30 am. No coffee. Music. Listen along.

Readers should review my notes on 1Q17 results before proceeding.

Earnings will be bad

Let's get this out of the way. The Model S and Model X units were down sequentially, R&D and SG&A expenses were likely higher to support the upcoming Model 3 production and rollout, and Gigafactory capex was likely taking notes from instant torque. On top of all of that, 2Q17 deliveries suffered from a "severe production shortfall of 100 kWh battery packs," which likely have higher margins.

All of these factors combined likely significantly affected both top-line and bottom-line results. I expect $2.4 billion of revenue and $360 million of the net loss for the quarter, which are below consensus estimates of $2.6 billion of revenue and $300 million of net loss. My understanding is that analysts may be underestimating the negative impact from a higher margin battery production shortfall.

What I will look for in the investor letter

This is where the company provides color on past results and further details to help us better understand various components. This is also where management provides commentary on the current quarter and guidance for future quarters.

Model 3 is currently the number one priority for Tesla (TSLA). Management may provide us with an update on the production line (I expect 2,000 units produced in 3Q17 and 35,000 units produced in 4Q17), timeline to positive gross margin as production ramps up (I expect 5% positive gross margin in 4Q17 increasing throughout 2018), and expected profitability at full production rate of 10,000 per week (I expect 20% to 22% gross margin by 4Q18). Any color in any of these three areas would be very important for financial modeling purposes.

Secondarily, I will look for any color on why the 100 kWh battery pack production suffered early in the quarter, and I will try to understand if this was a one-time issue as well as the likelihood of it repeating in subsequent quarters. Specifically, I'd like to better understand the negative impact on gross margin for the quarter and management's plans to improve Model S and Model X margins beyond 25% as Elon alluded to in the most recent earnings call.

Thirdly, I will look for any details and commentary on solar panel installations, timeline to scale production at Gigafactory 2 (I expect late 2018 to 2019 and 1 GWh annual production by 2020), Powerpack installations in the quarter and guidance for 2H17, and the state of Solar Roof production and hiring at Gigafactory 2. For reference, I expect ~$1 billion in revenue from solar roof installations in 2018 (heavily weighted toward the end of the year as production increases exponentially) and Powerpack installations to drive revenue growth in 2019 as Model 3 production growth slows down. Any details and commentary around Tesla Energy ramp and profitability would be very important for financial modeling purposes.

What I will look for in the earnings call

I expect the bearish analysts to drill down on the sequential Model S unit decline and question management's guidance that combined Model S/X deliveries in 2H17 will be more than in 1H17 as well as the ongoing silence on Solar Roof installations. I expect the bullish analysts to ask about the Model 3 production ramp and initial customer reception, guidance on its gross margins, and Tesla Energy.

As you may have noticed, the two analyst camps differ in one important way: The bearish analysts focus on the past and bullish analysts focus on the future. Always keep in mind that stock prices reflect future expectations and past results matter to the extent that they help us predict the future.

As far as I understand both camps of analysts, the key difference between bear and bull arguments is Model 3's expected profitability. Bears believe Model 3's long-term profitability will be minimal, if at all positive, in-line with other cars on the roads today, as according to them, Model 3 is just another car, but bulls (including myself) believe Model 3 differs from other cars in a similar way the iPhone differed from the "smartphones" of early 2000s and that Model 3 will command higher gross and operating margins than today's cars. This is why any detail and commentary on the Model 3's long-term profitability is extremely important.

Other details that may emerge tonight

Bloomberg reported yesterday that Tesla’s long-time battery technology director leaves the company sending the stock in a tailspin for about an hour. This has the potential to be an important development as battery technology is an important component for Tesla's future, so analysts will likely focus on this development on the call. Readers should note that Tesla is a global organization with more than 33,000 employees, bigger than any one individual, and turnover will continue even at executive levels, but investors should keep an eye on key employees and the reasoning behind turnover.

Finally, Tesla's Semi reveal is expected to take place next month. I don't expect revenue and gross profit contribution from Tesla Semi to be significant until 2019, but management guidance around production timeline would be important for financial modeling purposes.

Bottom Line

Earnings will be bad, but this stock has always been and still is about the Model 3. Given market participants' focus on shorter term results, the stock may take a hit after the earnings release tonight and in subsequent days. On the other hand, the stock price has declined by more than 20% from all-time highs in just six weeks, so the upcoming bad quarterly results may already be baked in the stock price.

I have always argued for looking beyond short-term fluctuations in quarterly deliveries, and this quarter is not any different. I'm focused on Model 3 production, profitability, and Tesla Energy.

