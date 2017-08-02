Visa Edges Out American Express And MasterCard

My go to place for initial research into a stock is the Dividend Champion spreadsheet maintained by David Fish. It is incredibly helpful for beginner and seasoned investors alike. I find much of the data very useful when comparing companies. I wanted to use information from this database to compare American Express (AXP), MasterCard (MA), and Visa (V). These are the 3 largest financial service companies and should provide an interesting comparison.

Each of these stocks has its strengths and weaknesses but by assigning points across a variety of categories, I aim to arrive at a winner of sorts. For each metric, the best company will get 3 points, followed by 2 for second, and a single point for the worst number. Any metrics within 2% of each other will be treated as a tie. Each category will be equally weighted, but could be manipulated based on your goals. For example, if dividend history is of utmost importance, each score in that category could be multiplied by 1.5 to award 4.5 points for first, 3 for second, and 1.5 for third. By the same token, if you find the Graham number less critical, each value could by multiplied by 0.7 to reduce its effect on the final total.

The first round of scores will be focused on the dividends of the companies. A consistently increasing dividend is one of the most important aspects of a stock for me. V has the longest streak of paying higher dividends at 9 years. AXP and MA are both behind that with 6 year streaks.

The 5 year payback incorporates the current yield with the estimated dividend growth of the next 5 years to generate a percentage of the share price that will be returned through dividend payments. AXP will pay back the most at 9.3%. MA falls to second with less than half that amount at 4.0%. V has the lowest payback at 3.6%.

The final dividend metric is the ratio of the 5 year DGR to the 10 year DGR. This indicates any acceleration or deceleration of the DGRs over that time. AXP’s 5/10 year DGR of 1.29 indicates a dividend that grew 29% faster over the last 5 years when compared to its 10 year average. MA also shows acceleration with a ratio of 1.19. While V has the longest streak of paying increasing dividends, it hasn’t paid dividends for 10 years and therefore has no 5/10 year DGR ratio and will end up in last. AXP takes an early lead as MA and V are tied 2 points back.

The second grouping will be based on fundamental data. The first metric incorporates the Graham number, a measure of fair value, and the proximity of the share price to this number. AXP is closest to the Graham number trading 66.7% higher. V is several multiples higher with a share price 312.7% higher than its Graham number. MA is the most overvalued at 473.8% off its fair value according to Graham.

A high debt load can be symptomatic of trouble brewing at a company so I monitor that through the debt to equity ratio. V has the lowest D/E at 0.60. MA also looks to be in good shape with a D/E of 0.91. AXP has over 5 times the debt compared to its equity with a D/E of 5.34 to finish last.

The 5 year growth estimate can project where earnings and eventually stock prices could be heading. It’s an inexact science, to be sure, but it can still be useful. V is expected to grow the fastest at 17.0% for first place. Following close behind is MA with a 15.3% projected growth. AXP brings up the rear with an anticipated growth of 9.3%.

The price to earnings ratio may not be as valuable as some investors seem to treat it, but with 3 companies within the same industry, I feel as if the comparison of the P/E is worthwhile. AXP has the most attractive TTM P/E at 17.47. Nearly double that is MA with a 31.71 P/E. Taking third is V and its P/E of 44.25.

The final fundamental piece of data that I’ll look at is the PEG which combines the previous two metrics into one by dividing the P/E by the estimated growth. AXP is the best value by this method with a PEG of 1.88. MA follows in second with a 2.08 PEG ratio. Despite the highest growth, V couldn’t overcome the highest P/E and finishes in last with a PEG of 2.60. AXP retains its lead with another group win. MA and V remain fairly close as V sneaks a bit ahead into second.

The final round of scores will be based on miscellaneous metrics that I like to use in my own analysis. The beta of a stock is its volatility relative to the S&P 500, which has a beta of 1.00. V is slightly less volatile than the market in general with a beta of 0.94. AXP and MA have more volatility than the overall market as seen by their betas of 1.18 and 1.19, respectively.

I know I’m not good enough to time the market, but I still appreciate a good value. In order to quantify this, I score the companies based on how close they are to their 52 week lows. V is nearest at 32.5% off its bottom. Following closely is MA sitting at 35.4% higher than its low. AXP has bounced the most since its yearly low to rally 43.2%.

The final metric I’ll use is the Chowder number coined by Seeking Alpha contributor Chowder that combines the current yield and the 5 year dividend growth rate. Therefore, the higher the number is, the better opportunity it represents. MA gets the win with a Chowder number of 66.9. At less than half of that is V in second with a number of 29.1. AXP finishes last again with a Chowder number of 12.2. V wins the round as AXP performs as poorly as possible.

As the table below shows, V’s strong performance at the end was enough to overtake AXP. V looks to have the brightest future with the highest growth estimate and lowest debt, but appears to be a bit overvalued. Were it not for the last round, AXP would’ve gotten the win with the best valuation by Graham and P/E. Although, having the slowest growth and highest D/E is a bit disconcerting. MA didn’t do all that badly, but finished last as it only won one metric with a few last place results. MA is more closely compared with V, and it couldn’t measure up. With V as the overall winner, I wanted to take a closer look at its dividend growth potential going forward.

V is a Dividend Challenger that has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and will be promoted to Dividend Contender status with a likely raise this December. The current payout ratio for V is only 29.3% which is low enough to fund several years of raises even with little to no earnings growth. Over the past 5 years, dividend grew at an incredible 28.4%, nearly tripling the earnings growth of 9.9%. With earnings growth set to rise to 17.0% over the next 5 years, I expect the dividend to easily be within double digits. To be slightly conservative, I’ll estimate a future 5 year DGR of 15% to arrive at $4.95 per share by August 2022 for a 5 year payback of 5%.

I anticipated MA and V would perform equally well through my comparison and form somewhat of a duopoly that I love holding in my portfolio. MA was certainly a disappointment, but V lived up to my expectations. AXP was a pleasant surprise, but has a bit too much debt for me to consider at this time. V’s biggest drawbacks were related to its valuation which looks stretched right now. I plan to monitor the stock for a better opportunity in the future. Thanks for reading.

(Sources: DRiP Investing Resource Center)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.