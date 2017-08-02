Broken Models: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

Pity the poor retiree. Traditionally, retirees were thought to be conservative investors because they could not afford the excessive risk. With no desire nor ability to return to work, lost income could not be replaced.

Enter Ronald Surz: In an article on sequence-of-returns risk – the unique risk to which new retirees are exposed by virtue of the fact that they are drawing down income while subject to the market’s scattered returns – Surz points out that defensive portfolios withdrawing at a 4% annual rate have underperformed more aggressive portfolios since 2008.

That, of course, is to be expected, given the past decade’s gangbusters market. But it’s still a problem for safety-seeking retirees who can’t afford to own T-bills in a zero-rate world. Here’s Surz’s statement of the problem:

Despite the incredible run-up in stock markets around the world, this has been a terrible time for retirees because they cannot afford to play it safe. Quantitative Easing is designed to make risk takers out of those who might rely on an income stream to support their retirement needs. It’s working. So the big question now is what lies ahead.”

Ron withholds his expectations about what lies ahead for the time being – follow him to get that take in his next article – but a similar blend of micro and macro trends can be seen in Bogumil Baranowski’s latest article. These two articles are of course uncoordinated, but in a sense they speak to each other, and especially to Seeking Alpha readers, and their message is this: If your reading of the last decade suggests you throw caution to the wind so as not to be left behind, comes along Baranowski to warn that the artificial nature of the great run-up suggests an equally dramatic reversal. As he puts it:

Our fear is that the most recent boom could be followed by a corresponding destruction of wealth, with potentially disastrous effects on the record number of individuals who will soon reach retirement age. Would their life savings survive a market bust?”

Baranowski calls for a focus on capital preservation, though he doesn’t specify how in this article. Here too it would be worthwhile to follow him for the sequel.

A third article of note comes from new contributor S.A. Ibrahim. The article doesn’t address retirement per se, but nevertheless seems quite pertinent to the theme of interplay between micro and macro risk. As a fintech CEO with decades of experience, most recently as the CEO of Radian Group, Ibrahim offers a unique and sophisticated analysis of risk management that highlights the contradictions of today’s bizarro economy. He writes:

Shortly after the onset of the last economic downturn in 2008, I was initially surprised to see that certain home mortgages with high FICO scores in my portfolio seemed to default at disproportionately high rates. It turned out that these borrowers, later labeled ‘strategic defaulters,’ had taken advantage of their good scores and the availability of easy credit, to speculate on real estate. They walked away from their real estate and their loans when the value of the real estate declined and the loan balance exceeded the market value of the home.”

This is fascinating and depressing at the same time. Honest and hardworking people generally build their credit via auto-loan and credit card payments so they can afford to purchase a home one day. But as Ibrahim explains, a sliver of unsavory game-players have worked the system: They realized banks were slow to evict mortgage defaulters; because they had immediate need of their cars and cards, they defaulted on their home loans. Even worse, he continues:

Some borrowers maintained their excellent credit and took out another mortgage, to purchase a home similar to theirs at the much lower post downturn home price and then walked away from the home they had bought at the higher price before the downturn.”

The above nugget could only come from someone with Ibrahim's unique resume - follow him for future such insights. But I think the immediate takeaway that connects each of these three articles is that the old models are breaking down such that it may be unwise to assume that what has worked in the recent past will work again in the near future.

