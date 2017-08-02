Walgreens Boots Alliance: Poised To Move Higher

The shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) are basically flat over the past twelve months (up about 2%), which presents potential investors a golden opportunity in my view. There are a few reasons for my bullish view, relating mostly to the dividend here and the relative valuation. I’ll go through my reasoning below, while also trying to forecast a reasonable future price expectation. In my view, this wonderful combination of dividend grower that’s trading at a discount to the overall market will not last and investors would be wise to buy at these levels.

Financial Snapshot

Walgreens Boots Alliance has grown remarkably over the past seven years. There has been some short term volatility, but that is to be expected from any business. More important than any short term chop is the fact that revenue is up at a CAGR of about 8.2% and net income is up at a CAGR of about 10.4%. I like to see net income grow at a faster rate than revenue, as it speaks to the fact that a given company is “scalable.”

Looking at the capital structure initially gave me pause, given the high level of debt present. After looking into it, I am less concerned for two reasons. First, the amount of cash and equivalents on the balance sheet is about 52% of the total debt load, suggesting that the company could pay down debt if it saw fit to do so. Second, most of the debt (59%) is due after 2021, suggesting to me that there’s little risk of a short term credit or liquidity freeze.

A management team that seems to be aligned with shareholders is a necessary precondition to convince me to invest. If management acts contrary to the interests of shareholders, there’s little point in the exercise, so shareholder friendly management is a necessary but not sufficient precondition to invest. The management team here is top notch in my view, in light of the fact that they keep growing the dividend. They’ve returned about $7.6 billion to shareholders since 2010 in the form of ever increasing dividends. To my mind, that’s a team that cares about our interests.



Modelling The Future

The financial past may offer an interesting history to some, and it may represent a guide of the future. Investors buy a future stream of cash flows and dividends, though, so it falls to me to try to model what will happen in future here. Whenever I try to predict I perform a ceteris paribus assumption, holding all variables constant but one. I’ve found that this makes for a less muddled prediction, especially when I can “move” the most important variable.

In the case of Walgreens, I consider the dividend the most important variable and the dividend per share has grown at a CAGR of about 13% over the past eight years. In order to be as conservative as possible, I’ll forecast a slower growth rate (9%) and hold all other variables (e.g. dividend yield) constant. When I perform this exercise on Walgreens Boots Alliance, I infer a CAGR return over the next four years of about 11%. I consider this to be a very reasonable expected return in light of the relatively low risk present.



Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for WBA would turn bullish with a daily close above $71.50. This would signal a bullish breakout from an Ascending Triangle Pattern on the daily charts. From here, we see the shares rising to $87.00 over the next three months.

Today, we may buy WBA call options, which will provide us with approximately 15x leverage on our long trade. Our initial stop loss exit signal will be a daily close below $79.00.

For investors in the shares, we recommend you hold for three months or $87.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years not months), we believe WBA is a solid addition to any dividend growth portfolio.

Conclusion

One of the ways that I define the risk of this investment as being lower relates to the fact that the stock is trading at a significant (22%) discount to the overall market. Risk is a relative thing, and we investors are always on the lookout for that combination of low price and excellent future cash flows. We also want to eschew the opposite, because the more you pay for something, the lower your subsequent returns are going to be. Paying less for an investment doesn’t guarantee success, as the market is littered with so-called “value traps.” When you can buy a company that has a history of growing earnings at this rate at a bargain, though, you’re virtually guaranteed to do well in my view.

In addition to trading at a discount to the overall market, this company is also trading at a discount relative to its own past, further highlighting its current “bargain” status. One of the most challenging things about investing is that we need to find high quality companies that are trading at a discount to the overall market. Things that are “cheap” are often so for very good reasons. In my view, Walgreens Boots Alliance doesn’t deserve to trade at a discount and therefore it is a strong buy at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WBA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our Seeking Alpha BlogPost to get a feel for our trading style.