Sucampo Pharmaceuticals' (SCMP) CEO Peter Greenleaf on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning and welcome to Sucampo’s Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results and Operating Highlights Conference Call. For opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to Silvia Taylor, Sucampo’s Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs. Please go ahead.

Silvia Taylor

Thank you, Glenda and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us this morning. The earnings release and its attachments announcing Sucampo’s second quarter 2017 financial and operational highlights were distributed this morning. We also filed our 10-Q this morning. For those of you who have not yet seen these documents, you will find them posted in the Investors section of our website at sucampo.com.

In addition, during this morning’s call, we will be referring to presentation slides. These are also posted in the same section of our website.

Joining me for the call today are Peter Greenleaf, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Peter Kiener, Chief Scientific Officer, and Peter Pfreundschuh, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, please note that various remarks made on this conference call, as well as the information contained in today’s earnings release are based on expectations as of today, August 2, 2017. We assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements made in this conference call or contained in the earnings release as a result of new information, future events or developments.

Forward-looking statements, including those about our future operating and financial performance, business plans and prospects, marketed products and product candidates involve substantial risks and uncertainties, which may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in the statement. Please refer to our most recent annual and quarterly reports for additional risk factors affecting our forward-looking statements.

Additionally, during this call, we will make reference to non-GAAP information, including adjusted net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. Please refer to our earnings press release issued today, which features a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP information.

Adjusted net income adjusts for specified items that can be highly variable or difficult to predict and various non-cash items, which include amortization of acquired intangibles, inventory step-up adjustments, R&D license option expense, restructuring costs, one-time severance payments, acquisition and integration related expenses, acquired in process research and development, amortization of debt financing costs, foreign currency effects and the tax impact of these adjustments.

EBITDA reflects GAAP net income or loss excluding the impact of provision for income taxes, interest expense, interest income, depreciation, amortization of acquired intangibles and inventory step-up adjustments. Adjusted EBITDA reflects EBITDA and adjusts for specified items that can be highly variable or difficult to predict and various non-cash items, which includes share-based compensation expense, restructuring costs, one-time severance payments, acquired and past research and development, acquisition and integration related expenses, R&D license option expense, and foreign currency effects. Free cash flow reflects net cash provided by operating activities, less expenditures made for property and equipment. These items are detailed in today’s earnings press release.

And now, I would like to turn the call over to Peter Greenleaf. Peter, please go ahead.

Peter Greenleaf

Thank you, Silvia, and welcome, everyone. We’re pleased to be with you again this morning. Since our last quarter we acquired rare disease company Vtesse and progressed with its successful integration. We’ve continued to see significant progress in our key pipeline programs and our core AMITIZA business has continued to demonstrate strong growth and financial results over the past three months.

We delivered strong financial performance this quarter with $59.9 million in revenue an increase of 6% over the second quarter of last year. $16.5 million in adjusted net income, an increase of 60% year-over-year and $27.4 million in adjusted EBITDA, an increase of 10% year-over-year. And even after a quarter in Vtesse we still have $84.9 million in cash on hand. As a result, Sucampo is well positioned for the remainder of 2017 and we're looking forward to important clinical and regulatory milestones planned for 2017 and 2018.

The agenda for today's call will be a brief review of key highlights from the second quarter an overview of AMITIZA's performance in our key markets, an update on our clinical pipeline and then finally a review of our second quarter financials. So I'm going to get started.

At the beginning of the quarter we closed the acquisition of Vtesse through which we obtained VTS-270 a late stage orphan disease drug candidate which is in a single pivotal trial for Niemann-Pick disease type C1 or as we'll refer to in the call, NPC-1. NPC-1 is an irreversibly debilitating genetic also rare and pediatric disease which is prematurely fatal.

Diagnosis is usually delayed because of its presentation which involves heterogeneous symptoms. There are no approved treatment options in the U.S. for NPC-1. So VTS-270 has the potential to transform the lives of patients that suffer from this disorder. The product has been granted Orphan Drug designation in both the U.S. and Europe and in the U.S. it has also been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation.

This acquisition is strategically important because it builds on Sucampo's capabilities, our global development platform and our focus on specialized areas of high unmet medical need. This acquisition also contributed to our goal of further diversifying our pipeline in support of continuing to build an increasingly diversifying global biopharmaceutical company.

We expect the transaction to be accretive to earnings beginning in 2019 and we anticipate FDA approval and launch of VTS-270 in the U.S. market. Since the acquisition, we focused on completing the integration of Vtesse and continuing to progress the NPC-1 clinical program.

Additionally in the quarter, we were pleased to secure an important patent from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for VTS-270. The patent which expires in 2036 relates to the proprietary cyclodextrin compositions with a specific fingerprint and purity profile that distinguish VTS-270 from other hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin products. We expect this patent to protect the differentiated composition of VTS-270 and it also strengthens our intellectual property position for the program. Dr. Kiener will talk about this more when we get to the clinical section of our review.

I'd like to now focus on our financial and operational results for the quarter. Our flagship product AMITIZA once again experienced solid group this quarter which led to our strong year-over-year revenue growth of $59.9 million and $16.5 million in adjusted net income. Moving on to our AMITIZA performance starting first with the U.S. market, in the second quarter Takeda reported that U.S. net sales of AMITIZA for royalty calculation purposes increased 9% year-over-year to $110.7 million. This growth was driven by increased volume as well as a 6% price increase taken at the beginning of the year.

Royalty revenue from Takeda grew 10% to $20.6 million. In addition to this royalty revenue we had $13.5 million of U.S. product sales to Takeda bringing the total U.S. revenue to $34.1 million. AMITIZA's strong performance in the U.S. can be attributed to the product's favorable safety and efficacy profile, its unique mechanism of action and multiple indications to address constipation. With over 12 years on the market and solid positioning in the branded constipation space AMITIZA continues to capitalize on the overall growth in the branded constipation market.

Lastly, our partner in the U.S. Takeda continues to provide strong promotional support and commercial execution of AMITIZA in an increasingly competitive market. Total prescriptions in the first quarter of this year were approximately 381,000 as reported by IMS. This was an increase of 4% compared to the second quarter of last year. We believe some of the increase in the second quarter continues to be attributed to AMITIZA's strong positioning as well as regaining the CVS Caremark commercial business as the AMITIZA was added back to their formulary as of January 1 of this year.

Shifting gears to Japan we're pleased that the rating continues to be an increasingly major driver of AMITIZA's global revenue growth. Reported revenue from AMITIZA's sales to Mylan increased 27% to $18.6 million quarter compared to $14.6 million in the previous year. This increase was driven by strong volume growth of 24% year-over-year. Our partner in this market, Mylan continues to demonstrate strong commercial execution by growing new and specialty accounts specifically in the hospital and with internal medicine as well gastroenterologists.

Additionally, AMITIZA has the benefit of being on the market for over four years in Japan with increasing physician experience and a well perceived efficacy and safety profile. We expect patient demand to continue to remain strong for AMITIZA even in the face of new and increasing competition in Japan over the next 12 months.

Similar to the U.S. market we anticipate current and future competitive entrants to help grow the branded market in Japan from which AMITIZA will continue to benefit. Overall, based on the financial results of AMITIZA in the key markets of the U.S. and Japan we continue to expect mid to high single-digit global prescription growth for the rest of this year.

Now before moving on to the clinical and developmental update, I'd like to review a few key operational highlights for the quarter. Our collaboration with Cancer Prevention Pharmaceuticals for CPP-1X/sulindac, which is being developed for the treatment of familial adenomatous polyposis is progressing. FAP is an orphan disease that is caused by genetic mutations and if left untreated eventually develops into colon cancer in a 100% of patients. As part of a pre-specified interim futility analysis an independent data monitoring committee recently found no reason to discontinue the ongoing Phase 3 trial for CPP-1X/sulindac in FAP patients. Dr. Kiener will discuss this program in more detail shortly.

Given the timing of the FAP and the NPC-1 programs and the potential for their launches in the first half of 2019, we started building our organization for this next phase of growth, including some key commercials, supply chain and medical affairs and other critical hires to consider these launches. These investments are included in our current guidance and ensure that we're prepared to evolve into a commercial stage enterprise.

I'd like to take a moment now to review our guidance for the rest of the year. As a reminder, for 2017 we expect total revenue in the range of $220 million to $230 million; adjusted net income of $56 million to $66 million; adjusted EBITDA of $109 million to $119 million; adjusted earnings per share of $1 to $1.10 and then finally free cash flow of $86 million to $96 million. Peter Pfreundschuh will go through in more detail on our financials section of the call today.

Finally, before I turn the call over to Dr. Peter, I'd like to welcome Dr. Karen Smith to our Board of Directors. I'm sure many of you know Karen from her role as Executive Vice President of Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer of Jazz Pharmaceuticals. We're excited that Karen joined us and we expect that her expertise will be a huge asset for Sucampo in our continued growth and evolution, especially as we advance our late stage pipeline and move towards commercial activities.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to Dr. Peter Kiener to review the R&D updates for the company. Peter?

Peter Kiener

Thank you, Peter. Good morning everyone. I'd like to begin by talking about VTS-270. VTS-270 is in development for NPC-1 and is in currently in a single global pivotal Phase 2B trial in seven countries. Importantly, the FDA and the EMA have both stated that a single pivotal trial will be sufficient for both, review and potential approval.

As we have previously announced, the trial is fully enrolled. The trial is divided into three parts, Part A, with a two-month dose conforming component, this is followed by Part B, where patients receive either sham or 900 mg of VTS-270, every two weeks for 10 months, and then patients are then enrolled into Part C, where they continue on drug until a regulatory decision is made.

All of our patients are currently in either Part B or C. It’s important to know the completion of part B is expected to occur at the end of March 2018 and the topline pivotal data will be available shortly thereafter. Completion of this data package will be the key milestone in allowing us to submit the NDA to the FDA. Approval of the NDA is anticipated in early 2019. As Peter Greenleaf highlighted, we are pleased that VTS-270 has been granted the patent that protects the differentiated composition of VTS-270 and strengthens our intellectual property position for the program.

We are also progressing our efforts in additional product innovations of VTS-270. These are important as we believe they will provide increasingly effective therapy and easier access for patients who have this devastating disease. In addition, this may generate new intellectual property.

One such ongoing effort is the delivery of the drug through an implanted port that will provide the patients an alternative to administration via lumbar puncture. We believe that this would provide additional convenience for both patients and their families. In the second half of this year, we plan to begin a study in Europe that will test the safety and tolerability of this device for the Europe [ph]. Developments in the U.S. requires a different device and we’re working with our partner to undertake the studies that are required to bring this new device to regulatory approval in the U.S.

Next, I want to move on to our collaboration with Cancer Prevention Pharmaceuticals or CPP, for the combination product CPP-1X or eflornithine/Sulindac. This is being developed to treat Familial Adenomatous Polyposis or FAP. FAP is a paediatric genetic disease that eventually develops into cancer in almost all of the patients. The prevalence of FAP is estimated to be about 1 in 10,000 or represents approximately 30,000 patients in the U.S. As such, CPP-IX/Sulindac is being granted Orphan designation in the U.S. and Europe.

Over the course of this progressive disease, the patients develop very many polyps in the colon and rectum which continue to grow and turn cancerous. Additionally, there can be organ involvement that is outside of the gastrointestinal tract. Once the disease is diagnosed, the patients require frequent monitoring and many endoscopic procedures and surgeries throughout their lifetime.

Currently, the only available treatment requires major and progressive surgical interventions and tissue excisions. At present there are no approved therapeutic treatments for FAP and no known products in late stage development. As a reminder, we have acquired an exclusive option to licence CPP-1X/Sulindac for North America from CPP.

The ongoing Phase 3 trial is a 150 patients, three arm, double-blind randomised trial of the combination agent that is sulindac and eflornithine compared to the single agent. Enrollment in the study has been completed and the FAP related events are progressing. By design, the trial is event driven specifically the primary endpoint is the time to the next to the FAP related event.

We are pleased that the product recently passed a pre-specified interim futility analysis in the trial which was triggered by reaching 50% of the total number of events. In this analysis, the independent data monitoring and safety committee made a recommendation that allows continuation of the trial based on safety and lack of futility.

I'd also like to point out that given the successful futility read out we paid a second tranche of our option fee to CPP which totaled $4.5 million. Currently, based on the observed rates of events we expect that we will reach the total pre-specified number of events to end the trial in the second half of 2018 and upon that we can initiate data analysis. We anticipate approval for this drug in 2019.

Switching now to the lifecycle management programs for AMITIZA, our most advanced Phase 3 pivotal study is in children 6 to 18 years of age using the current capsule formulation. For this we recently filed a supplementary NDA with the FDA for AMITIZA’s approval in 10 to 17-year-old patients based on our supporting data that we believe showed very good safety and pronounced efficacy in this age group. If approved AMITIZA will be the first branded product available for pediatric patients that suffer from pediatric functional constipation. We anticipate approval in the first half of 2018.

As we have previously discussed the clinical development of the sprinkle formulation of lubiprostone was initiated in December of last year. An initial healthy volunteer comparative pharmacokinetics, bioavailability and food effects study was completed in the first quarter of this year. The results enabled us to move forward into the randomized placebo-controlled bioequivalent study that compares the sprinkle and capsule formulation in adult CIC patients.

We expect to have the top-line results from this Phase 3 trial in the second half of this year and we remain on track for filing the FNDA for the alternate sprinkle formulation of AMITIZA in adults in the second half of this year.

Finally, we expect that the new Phase 3 study of the sprinkle formulation in the children aged six months and higher will begin in the first half of 2018. The initiation of this trial is pending further interactions with the FDA on the final design of that trial.

With that, I’ll now turn this call over to Peter Pfreundschuh to detail the financial results for the second quarter of 2017. Peter?

Peter Pfreundschuh

Thank you, Peter and good morning, everyone. We announced our second quarter results in our press release today and I'd like to go over some of the highlights with you this morning.

On a GAAP basis we reported a net loss of $181.2 million and earnings per share loss of $3.90 per share during the second quarter versus the net loss of $832,000 and earnings per share loss of $0.02 in the prior year period. As we had previewed during our first quarter earnings call, in the second quarter we recorded a one-time IP R&D charge of $186.6 million in connection with the VTS or Vtesse transaction. This is due to our early adoption of recent accounting guidance around the business combinations.

We determined that Vtesse acquisition did not meet the definition of business and thus should be accounted for as an asset acquisition. There are several benefits associated with adopting this guidance, including the removal of future P&L impacts associated with the ongoing amortization of acquired intellectual property, reduced audit and valuation costs associated with business combination and simplification of go forward accounting.

On a non-GAAP basis we reported adjusted net income of $16.5 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.28 per share for the second quarter of 2017 as compared to adjusted net income of $10.3 million and diluted EPS of $0.24 for the same period in 2016.

EBITDA was negative $169.3 million for the second quarter of 2017 as compared to positive EBITDA of $17.9 million for the same period in 2016. The change was driven by the one-time IP R&D charge as I just discussed.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 10% to $27.4 million for the second quarter as compared to $25 million for the same period in 2016. As mentioned at the beginning of this call, adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, adjusted EBITDA adjusted for specified items of cash and non-cash nature.

For the three months ended June 30, 2017 we reported revenue of $59.9 million which represented the year-over-year growth of 15%. AMITIZA product sales increased 19% to $32.1 million due to the continued growth both in both the U.S. and Japan. Product royalty revenues associated with AMITIZA increased 10% to $20.6 million due to the increase in AMITIZA net sales reported by Takeda which was driven by a mix of volume and price increases. In addition, RESCULA sales for Japan for the quarter were $2.1 million.

Gross margin calculated as product sales revenue, less cost of goods sold, as a percentage of product sales revenue was 50% for the second quarter of 2017 as compared to 28% for the same period in 2016. The increase was primarily due to the inclusion of amortization of inventory step-up cost in the second quarter of 2016 followed by the acquisition of RTU in October 2015. The amortization of the inventory step-up ceased in May 2016.

Excluding intangible asset amortization and release of inventory step-up and one-time milestones, gross margin on product sales was 70%, which was a slight decrease of 3% year-over-year. The reduction in gross margin is due primarily to the shift of geographical mix towards higher volumes of AMITIZA products sales in Japan coupled with foreign currency exchange rate fluctuation.

R&D, general and administrative, selling and marketing expenses were a total of $218.7 million for the quarter, as compared to $24 million for the second quarter of 2016. Excluding Vtesse one-time IP R&D charges these expenses were $32.1 million, an increase of 34%. The change was primarily due to the inclusion of the Vtesse R&D related expenses in quarter, a $4.5 million payment to CCP which was paid to CCP for their successful safety futility read out and increase in expenses due to the start of the build out commercial functions to support VTS-270.

The effective tax rate based on GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2017 was negative 1%, as compared to 6% for the same period in 2016. The fluctuation was primarily due to the shift in profits amongst jurisdictions, the acquisition of Vtesse and the related transaction expenses and stabilization of Japanese yen to U.S. dollar. We anticipate a more normalized rate in 2017 in the range of 34% to 38% on a full year basis.

Moving to the balance sheet, at June 30, 2017, our cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash was $84.9 million as compared to $198.5 million at December 31, 2016. The decrease in cash was primarily due to Vtesse transaction. Noted payable at the end of the quarter were $291.5 million of which is currently reflected as long-term as compared to $290.5 million at December 31, 2016.

The net debt position at June 30, 2017 was $206.6 million compared to $92 million at the end of 2016. The fluctuation was driven mainly by the pay-off of credit facility, entry into the $300 million convertible notes coupled with the equalization [ph] of our cash to finance the acquisition of Vtesse.

As Peter Greenleaf stated earlier, the company reiterates our guidance and we expect to generate between $86 million and $96 million of free cash flow in 2017. Additionally, we anticipate having approximately $110 million of cash and cash equivalent on hand by the end of this year.

With that, I will turn the call back over to Peter Greenleaf for concluding remarks before we go to Q&A. Peter?

Peter Greenleaf

Thanks, Peter. And as noted in our last call, our focus from now until the year end really remains unchanged. We’re going to continue to deliver strong financial performance. We’re going to continue to accelerate our priority critical programs to try the pivotal VTS-270 program, our CPP partnership and our lifecycle management of our AMITIZA brand.

And finally, to continue to evaluate and execute on business development opportunities that hopefully will continue to grow the company for sustained mid-to-long-term growth. I want to thank you all for listening today and I look forward to taking your questions. I’ll now turn the call over to the operator. Operator?

Peter Pfreundschuh

Good morning, Michael.

Michael Higgins

Good morning, guys. Congratulations on a strong quarter. I wanted to check in on the Japan business if I could, any impact from inventory changes on Japan in your revenues?

Peter Pfreundschuh

I think I will start and I’ll let Peter add on. I guess my recollection would be although we don’t report this specific inventory levels, they can be reflected I guess in our sales indirectly and we haven’t really seen any huge changes that don’t directly correlate with market. Am I right on that Peter?

Peter Greenleaf

You are correct on that Peter, that's a little bit, there really is not a tremendous matter if you look at supply chain in Japan, [indiscernible] is in the supply chain itself where they are stocking or other elements associated with it, so again we don’t disclose a lot of that information, but there's really no significant change.

Peter Pfreundschuh

So, we haven’t seen any disconnect there Michael.

Michael Higgins

Okay, very good, it brings me to my next question which is, it looks that you are positioned to reach the top-line guidance for 2017, the midpoint of that top-line suggests may be a pause in growth in the back half of the year versus what we’ve seen in the first half. So, are you being conservative or are there any reasons to see a change versus the first half trends?

Peter Greenleaf

I think at this stage of the game, your, I guess former comment is probably where we are. I don’t think we’re being conservative. I think we’re watching market trends and in the first and second quarter of this year we've had a new competitive entering to the U.S. market with Trulance and while we still believe that rising tides [indiscernible] approach in that by the addition of that product will continue to get more active rep promotion and active spend in the consumer space. It will increase awareness and hopefully drive greater prescription growth across all branded products.

We have not seen in the first and second quarter every payer contract layout and we wanted to see how that has played out in the marketplace today. We still feel very comfortable that at the back half of the year, but we wanted to see get another quarter under our belt before making any adjustments to our top-line numbers if we were to fix any adjustments to our top-line numbers. So, I think it’s more of a competitive situation that we’re waiting to see play out a little bit. I don’t think we are being conservative there. I think we’re being appropriately balanced I think with the new competitor coming into the market.

Michael Higgins

Okay, fair enough. And then one more, if we take a look at the expense side of things I know you’re not guiding into 2018 at this point, but just trying to understand the timing of your marketing build out with the first half PDUFA in AMITIZA, you’ve got some bigger you will get two other approval potentials in 2019, but how do you look for the timing of this considering in 2017 your guidance already includes any expected build out, so do you wait for a decision from the agency before you really build out your marketing or how do you approach that? Thanks.

Peter Greenleaf

I mean I'll start here and then Peter and/or others please build on. I think one, this is always a tough place for a company to be when your pre data and you feel very confident about the asset and possibility for patients and approval, but you also want to be relatively conservative on how much you spent pre, just in case you end up with an outcome that was unexpected. I think what we’re trying to do because this is on an area of a new area for us as a company and quite frankly, an area that needs to be built because we're having at least in the U.S. historical medications to address this population. I think we're trying to be balanced. We want to ensure that we put the right level of commercial investment out there pre, so that we have the right ramp towards a successful commercial launch if and when the FDA were to give us a nod of approval for the product in the U.S. and Europe.

And I think that would include Michael, things like the appropriate work done around on the early market entry pricing, reimbursement, access, patient advocacy, things of that nature that we know we need to have a leg up on prelaunch in a way that most companies that have infrastructure were to be thinking about doing. What it would not include is heavy, heavy investment in sales and things of that nature because obviously we would hold back on hiring selling FTEs until the date that we pull the trigger on an approval with the FDA.

So I think investors can feel confident that we're going to be balanced, but we're also going to be because we're a company that produces operating free cash flow, are going to be able to put the right level of investment early here to hopefully see a successful launch of this product and get patients access to it as soon as it is potentially approved. Peter, anything you’d add?

Peter Kiener

Yes, I mean the only other comment to add to – if you look at - we did not provide guidance pre the Vtesse transaction on free cash flow, but I think in the last quarterly call we kind of hit that line by so, that was somewhere between, call it a $115 million or $120 million I think was the range. We're at 86 or 96 now. The delta is really largely invested for the remainder of this year on the R&D side of the equation, but we are, as Peter Greenleaf by the way did appropriately doing some pre-investment work and setting up ourselves for positive set of data for early next year and then being ready to then take the next springboard job as we in and of that asset. So, I think we’re doing the right thing in terms of investment levels, but we’re not hitting the financials overall investment.

Michael Higgins

Very helpful, I appreciate the color. I’ll jump back in the queue. Thanks guys.

Peter Greenleaf

Thanks Mike.

Jason Kolbert

Hi guys. I find the CPP product to be actually very exciting and I wonder if you could take a minute with us and just walk us through what was it that you found so compelling about this product, was it mechanism of action and this is a little bit of a loaded question, but you know as you're now pivotal, how do you gauge the probabilities of success of the current trial? Thanks.

Peter Kiener

This is Peter Kiener. I’ll address, the meaning its natural function is to suppress tumor cell growth is that the mutation that renders it inactive then the tumors can escape and this then feeds into what's called the polyamine pathway and the presence of polyamines generates polyps, but then are pre-cancerous and then turn into cancers. So one, the mechanism of action is very relevant because the combination, both inhibits production of polyamines, but also enhances degradation of polyamines.

Peter Greenleaf

So you're hitting both arms, both the generation of polyamines and inhibition. And then the clinical data in Phase 2 that looked at the combination of these mechanisms in two different studies, one was actually in FAP, but one of the components was Celecoxib rather than sulindac, but that they were very [indiscernible] and the problem with Celecoxib is you need to push the dose and it has problems with heart and that's why Celecoxib was actually withdrawn for this indication.

Peter Kiener

I guess the only thing I would add to Peter's comments are which is obvious, he may not be done. So from adjusted front end on it is just that there is no medical solution on and no real positive surgical intervention started here. He just had to pause and I jumped in sorry, Peter.

And so there are those are two Phase 2 trials that gives us a lot of confidence that it will work in this indication. As my boss stole my limelight there is no therapeutic remedy for this and secondly even though there is surgical invention and that results in total exigent of the [indiscernible] in the rectum there is still cancer still develops in the rectum. So, while surgery helps and it may slow down development it is not the treatment. So, the idea is that we - the combination of the drugs will slow events and events is in fact time to next surgery.

And ultimately what we expect that to do is produce an elongation of survival in these patients. Normally the patients die by the time they're 40 of the cancer. We do not need to see survival in this study with the as I mentioned in the discussion at the end, the pivotal endpoint is time to next surgical event and to achieve that we need to see the combination, the time to the next event to be twice as long as the single agent saw on that. We are very confident based on the data that’s out there previously that we will achieve that, but obviously the trial is what it is that’s why we have to do it.

Jason Kolbert

Can you just remind me a little bit of the current powering assumptions in the pivotal trial today?

Peter Greenleaf

The power of assumptions, if we reach a certain number of events we haven't disclosed that, but you can actually calculate. Well, we were over 50%, but if we, the trial will go by either full years or designated number of events that’s probably the latest agreement with the FDA. If we achieve that, it will be 90% powered. We believe we have to get close to 90% with a single pivotal trial and it’s powered to do that.

Jason Kolbert

So, thank you guys, I appreciate the update.

Peter Greenleaf

Thanks Jason.

Operator

Peter Greenleaf

Okay, I just thank everybody for taking the time with us. I hope everyone is having a great summer and look forward to reengaging on our next quarterly update. Thank you very much.

