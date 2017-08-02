Apple Delivering On Need To Complement iPhone Sales

Source: blogs.marketwatch

For some time Apple (AAPL) had the weight of being susceptible to downward pressure because its heavy reliance on its iPhone to carry the performance of the company.

While it will without a doubt continue to be the top product line, Apple did need to show it was committed to its ancillary product and service lines, as it continued to compete in the smartphone market.

Its latest quarterly results reveal it has once again seriously looked at its other products, and in that regard, the latest report was a very good one, as most secondary products enjoyed very strong growth in the second quarter.

The question now is what can the company do for an encore when everything came together for them in this quarter. Also, uncertainties about the release date of the iPhone 8 and whether or not it'll meet expectations, when combined with the improbable continuation of all the categories doing as well as they did last quarter, suggests it'll be hard to replicate.

Services

A record quarter for its burgeoning services business is one area I'm confident Apple still has a lot of momentum remaining in it. Since this is its largest source of income outside of its smartphone line, it's not something that should be ignored as to its impact on the performance of the company.

Revenue for the unit came in at $7.3 billion, a year-over-year increase of 22 percent. The primary catalyst for the strong sales was its App Store. Citing the most recent report from App Annie's, Apple said it is easily the most popular place for customers to buy their apps, surpassing Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Play by almost double the sales.

Including all its services, paid subscriptions climbed to over 185 million, up close to 20 million over the last 90 days alone.

In a recent interview CEO Tim Cook stated the size of services alone is now in line with that of a Fortune 100 company. He also pointed out the goal of reaching that level happened quicker than company goals.

Again, I see services as the most important unit outside of the iPhone, and that means it has the potential to offset some weak quarters for the iPhone if it can continue to grow, which I think it will.

iPad

We'll next look at iPad sales that enjoyed solid growth in the quarter.

It generated growth across the entirety of its geographic footprint, with overall sales up 15 percent year-over-year. Asia was particularly good for the iPad, with Japan and China having over 50 percent of iPads sold being to first time iPad customers.

For China especially this could be important, because of the Apple iPhone brand continuing to struggle to gain market share because of lower cost competition that provides very similar features, making it hard to differentiate and justify the higher price.

If it can grow the Apple brand through iPad and other products or services, over time Chinese consumers may decide to give the iPhone more of a try.

For the quarter, iPad sales were at 11.4 million units sold, led by the U.S., China, Japan, France and Germany.

According to NPD, the iPad surged to a 55 percent share in the U.S. tablet market in June, accounting for 8 of the 10 top-selling tablets. That's an increase from the 46 percent share last year.

For top end tablets, which are defined as those costing $200 or more, iPad's share was a robust 89 percent.

A recent survey cited by Apple in its earnings report from 451 Research points to purchase intent for iPads at over 70 percent.

Enterprise and educational sales were a big part of growth, and should continue to be going forward.

Mac

The performance of Mac was a nice surprise in the quarter, with revenue climbing 7 percent against the same reporting period of 2016. Leading the growth in sales was iMac and MacBook Pro.

Also important to note was China and Japan garnered record sales in the quarter, once again possibly providing a foundation for building brand awareness in China especially.

With the company refreshing its lineup in June, it has a strong chance of further improving sales in the second half because of sales associated with the school year restarting. According to 451 Research, the Mac has a 97 percent satisfaction rating from consumers. The active installed base for the Mac has jumped by double digits over the last year.

The performance of Mac is impressive when considering the global PC market contracted by an estimated 4 percent in the quarter, according to IDC.



This is one category I think Apple will struggle to maintain momentum in for the long haul, as the market continues to gravitate to smaller devices.

But even in a contracting market there will be winners and losers, and with its growth in market share, Apple has shown it can boost sales if it offers quality computers.



I don't think it can sustain its growth, but it is a nice addition to revenue and sales for now.

Apple Watch

Revenue for Apple Watch soared over 50 percent in the second quarter, continuing to maintain its number one position in the smartwatch category by a significant margin.

While this is an interesting market, it is a limited one in my view, and it remains to be seen if it is able to grow a bigger user base in general, one which Apple would benefit from if it does.

The Apple Watch targets those interested in health and fitness. It is a significant market, but one that has been a little slower to adopt to another gadget. With revenue soaring in the quarter, it could point to consumers starting to accept a smartwatch as a part of their daily routine, which would bode well for Apple.

Apple Pay

Apple Pay is dominating the global NFC payment market on mobile devices, accounting for just under 90 percent of all transactions. The reason for the strong international growth is the infrastructure was developed quicker than in the U.S., which has lagged the overall trend.

That said, Apple Pay just launched in Italy in May, and is scheduled to be operational in Denmark, Finland, Sweden and the UAE before the end of 2017.

The U.S. only accounts for about 25 percent of all Apple Pay transactions, so it has a lot of potential growth there as well. With the release of iOS 11 in the fall, Apple will have the means of increasing its customer base in the U.S. in the second half.

This is a category that still has a lot of momentum and growth left in it for Apple, and will be a growth market for at least a few years.

Conclusion

A while back I had mentioned Apple needs to prove it remains interested in its product lines outside of the iPhone, and prove to the market it can growth those categories.

Its performance shows it has committed to doing it, and has the potential in most products and services, to continue to grow.

None of this is to say it's a nod toward the iPhone losing ground, but that eventually it will hit a ceiling, and having these other products and services in growth mode will help to offset the slowing growth and potential in the smartphone sector.

Also important to me is it generates confidence the company is able to improve its existing product lines, which points to the probability it will be able to do so with new products and services in the future.

Long term, how it'll overcome the leveling off of iPhone sales and put a product line in place that will take the lead for the company remains to be seen.

I think what'll happen is Apple will become a company that will be viewed more as one that will grow through multiple product and service lines, rather than being so heavily reliant on one.

If the company can grow while transitioning to that outcome, it could be considered by many as stronger than it is today, depending on the size of the categories it is competing in.

For now it's done what it's needed to do with its product and services outside of the iPhone. Now the market awaits whether it can deliver on that front.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.