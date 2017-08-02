Pfizer - Investors Remain Skeptical About Growth And The Pipeline

Investors can still buy Pfizer at a very reasonable cash flow yield, which should be supportive to the valuation even if pipeline success is somewhat limited.

The company and investors anxiously await a real contribution from the company's own pipeline, which is guided to be substantial, but investors appear skeptical.

Pfizer (PFE) continues to post stagnant results, despite the fact that it spent vast sums on M&A in recent years. The company continues to promise the arrival of, on average, three blockbuster drugs each year in the coming five years. To date, investors are still awaiting the outcome of this promise, as other parts of the portfolio suffer from patent expirations.

Pfizer has the potential to deliver on growth, but its track record is not that great. While management aims to make mega-deals in the long run, I question if investors want management to pursue this route. While growth prospects can be questioned, valuation multiples are not that demanding with cash flow yields approaching 8%, as roughly half of these cash flows are paid out to investors in the form of dividends. These cash flows and the steep dividend yield mean that Pfizer remains a solid bond-equivalent investment, being available at a reasonable valuation.

Stagnation Continues

Pfizer reported a 1.9% decline in second-quarter revenues, which fell to $12.9 billion, as the sales trajectory is in line with the decline reported in the first quarter. To be fair, reported sales declines are largely the result of the divestment of Hospira Infusion Systems, which hurt sales by $295 million, as sales would have been up slightly otherwise. CEO Ian Read noted that revenues would have been up by 2%, adjusted for the divestment and currency moves. The good news is that the dollar will provide a tailwind in the coming quarters based on current exchange rates.

The company has delivered on spectacular margin growth, as operating earnings were up by 58% to $3.81 billion. The spectacular improvement is driven by a range of factors, including an asset impairment charge, which hurt last year's second-quarter earnings by $1.07 billion, while these items boosted this year's earnings by $66 million. The company furthermore reported a decline in restructuring and amortization charges, which are charged to other line items in the P&L statement, allowing for the huge improvement in earnings.

Operating earnings growth was in part offset by a higher tax rate, although the 19.4% tax rate remains far below statutory tax rates, as net earnings were up some 50% to $3.07 billion. Amid a nearly 2% decline in the share count, GAAP earnings came in at $0.51 per share, or $1.02 per share for the first half of the year.

Adjusted earnings totaled $0.67 per share for the second quarter and $1.36 per share for the first half of the year. Note that adjusted earnings were up three cents compared to the same quarter last year. These were driven by modest margin gains, but mostly by share buybacks.

The $0.16 per share difference between GAAP and non-GAAP accounting looks modest, yet it is equivalent to a billion dollars. Fortunately, most of this difference results from amortization charges in relation to Pfizer's intangible assets. On the back of these results, which were largely in line with expectations, Pfizer is pretty much reiterating the guidance, which calls for adjusted earnings of $2.54-$2.60 per share on revenues of $52 to $54 billion.

Where Is the Growth?

Pfizer details the sales results on roughly 50 drugs, which makes a review of all these products a daunting task. In general, the company has split up its business in two segments: Pfizer Innovative Health and Pfizer Essential Health. As the names suggests, the former is the growth and core segment of the business, responsible for 60% of the near $13 billion quarterly revenue number.

The vast range of products creates natural diversification, especially in relation to some of its peers. Nonetheless, Pfizer has a few large blockbusters as two of its drugs post sales in excess of a billion a quarter. Sales of Lyrica were up 5% to $1.10 billion, while Prevnar 13 reported a 8% decline in sales to $1.15 billion, indicating that Pfizer's best-selling drug might have peaked.

The core Innovative Health business grew sales by 8% to $7.67 billion this quarter, driven by the oncology segment. The key driver behind this segment growth has been breast cancer drug Ibrance, whose sales were up 67% to $853 million. Unfortunately, competition is anticipated to intensify in the coming years. Alliance revenues from Xtandi came in at $141 million for the quarter, following the $14 billion purchase of Medivation last year. Expectations regarding this drug have been coming down, which questions the rationale behind the deal, as Pfizer posted revenues of $131 million in connection with Xtandi in Q1 of this year. Last year's purchase of Anacor gave Pfizer access to Eucrisa, with revenues amounting to $17 million in this debut quarter.

Revenues at the Essential Health business fell by 14% to $5.23 billion, driven by a 30% decline in Peri-LOE products on the back of loss of patent exclusivity and the divestment of Hospira Infusion Systems. While the business is called the "essential" segment this portfolio mostly includes brands that will soon lose, or have lost, market exclusivity. As a result, investors should not expect much or any growth from this segment going forward.

Investors Wait for Growth

Ian Read continues to point toward the full pipeline, in which Pfizer expects 25-30 product approvals in the coming five years, of which there are potentially 15 blockbusters.

In total, the company has 96 projects in the pipeline. Of those, 36 are in Phase I, 17 are in Phase II, and 32 are in Phase III, while 11 are in the process of registration. The issue for investors is that Pfizer has long made claims that the pipeline is full, yet they have not seen any meaningful growth as yet.

Growth -- or, better said, a lack of growth -- has long been an issue. Back in 2007, Pfizer was a $48 billion business as sales peaked at $65 billion in 2010 following the $68 billion acquisition of Wyeth. Despite this deal, the $3.6 billion purchase of King Pharmaceuticals in 2010, the $5.2 billion purchase of Anacor Pharma in 2016, and the acquisition of Medivation, revenues are more or less stuck around $53 billion. This means that revenues have not kept up with inflation over the past decade, even as the company spent roughly $90 billion on deal-making.

The only bright spot for investors have been capital returns as Pfizer currently yields near 4%, while the company has been able to reduce the share count by some 13%-14% over the past 10 years.

The Valuation Is Not Demanding

The recent deal-making spree in 2016 and continued returns of cash to investors have resulted in an increase in leverage lately. Pfizer held $19.9 billion in cash, equivalents, investments as well as fair value of hedges at the end of Q1. Total debt holdings stood at $45.8 billion, for a $25.9 billion net debt load. Pension and other post-retirement liabilities stood at $8.2 billion at the end of 2016, for a comprehensive net leverage ratio of roughly $34 billion. Based on the Q2 numbers, annualized EBITDA comes in at roughly $22 billion. That means leverage ratios are very reasonable at roughly 1.5 times, even if pension related liabilities are taken into account.

Based on the guidance, Pfizer sees adjusted earnings at $2.57 per share, plus or minus three cents. This makes the valuation non-demanding at 12-13 times adjusted earnings. While I am not a big fan of using adjusted earnings, they pretty closely mimic the cash flows reported by the company, absent of the impact of acquisitions. Real GAAP earnings are seen at close to $2 per share, for a 16-17 times multiple. These multiples are not that demanding, leverage is low, and Pfizer continues to buy back stock and pay a nearly 4% yield. The issue is that investors like growth, and while the pipeline appears full, growth is non-existent as patent exclusivity issues remain a long-term threat. Also, investors appear skeptical about the prospects for real sales growth.

Consider, if You Like the Yield

Pfizer remains a bond-equivalent investment, and its acquisition track record is not that impressive. After all, revenues are pretty much stagnant, or have declined compared to a decade ago, despite a $90 billion deal-making spree. This is, of course, driven by large patent losses and lack of great success in organic R&D.

The fact that Pfizer is a bond-equivalent investment is seen in the price of the shares. The nearly 4% yield looks appealing in this rate environment, as growing dividends and declining interest rates have pushed up shares some 40% over the past decade, despite the lack of growth.

While Pfizer made two sizable deals last year, and the track record of the company is mixed at best, management still wants to pursue more M&A. Pfizer tried to pursue tax-inversion deals last year, including the attempt to invert through the purchase of AstraZeneca and Allergan. While such tax synergies might be really valuable, I question Pfizer's ability to really make a value-creating deal as tax rates are not that high in relation to the rest of corporate America. The good news is that the uncertainty surrounding tax reform makes it seem as if Pfizer remains cautious on the prospects for major deal-making in the near term.

Lack of deal-making is applauded by me as the 8% cash flow yield is decent, while investors get paid to wait in anticipation of the pipeline to start delivering on growth. It remains questionable how much top-line sales growth can be created as new introductions will be offset by inevitable product expirations, as the company has so many products in its portfolio. In all, Pfizer remains a decent investment for investors looking for diversification and yield, as the growth thesis still has to manifest itself.

