AMD: Threadripper Will Dominate

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is slated to launch its high-end Threadripper desktop CPUs in early August, and early indications are that it will be a nightmare for Intel (INTC) and a boon for AMD. Aside from having an awesome name, Threadripper CPUs appear to be absolute monsters in terms of raw processing power and are being offered at a great price. I expect these offerings to present an attractive alternative to Intel's high-end desktop offerings, which should contribute to overall margin improvement at AMD.

(Side note: That is a massive CPU)

Two Threadripper processors will launch on August 10th and another is expected in late August, likely August 31st. The first two to be launched will be the 12-core 1920X and the 16-core 1950X while the 8-core 1900X will be arriving a few weeks later. While we still don't know all the details of how these processors will perform or how exactly they will match up to their Intel counterparts, there are a few valuable pieces of information we can already discuss and on which we can extrapolate.

Intel announced fairly recently (in May) its line of high-end Core X processors, which are expected to be Threadripper's primary competition in the market, setting up a head-to-head battle between AMD and Intel for this vital space. This type of direct fight between the two companies is part of an all-fronts assault by AMD on the low and mid-tier consumer desktop CPU market with its first Ryzen processors, the server CPU space with EPYC, and now the high-end desktop CPU market with Threadripper.

Let's first discuss the 1920X and 1950X. The 1920X is a 12-core, 24-thread processor that is expected to retail for $799 and to have a base clock of 3.5 GHz and boost clock of 4.0 GHz while the 1950X is a 16-core, 32-thread monster of a processor that will likely sell for $999 and will have a base clock of 3.4 GHz and boost clock of 4.0 GHz. Additionally, all Threadripper CPUs, including the 8-core 1900X, support up to 64 lanes of PCIe. These are the basic details we have been given so far.

The really interesting thing about these specs and the price tag on these processors is just how nightmarish of a scenario this is shaping up to be for Intel and its Core X-series. A few comparisons should demonstrate what I mean:

1) Intel's 16-core, 32-thread processors, the i9-7960X, is expected to sell for a whopping $1,699 a pop, or $700 (40%) higher than AMD's 16-core 1950X.

2) Intel is pricing it's 10-core, 20-thread i9-7900X at $999, which, again, is the same price as AMD's 16-core Threadripper processor.

3) AMD's 12-core 1920X is expected to sell for $400 (33%) less than Intel's comparable 12-core i9-7920X.

4) Intel's Core X processors support a maximum of 44 PCIe lanes, which pales in comparison to Threadripper's 64 lanes.

And these are just the simple comparisons. Whether Intel thinks it can sell its products simply through brand name or whether the company is willing to sacrifice sales in order to maintain profit margins, its high-end desktop CPU offerings are way overpriced relative to what AMD is offering. And if one was wondering whether Intel processors might yield better performance and so simply comparing core count/price isn't adequate, Cinebench offers an answer.

In a comparison between the 12-core 1920X, which retails for $799, and the 10-core i9-7900X, which retails for $999, using Cinebench R15, AMD's processor managed a score of 2,400 while Intel's managed a score of 2,100. This indicates that, for $200 cheaper, Threadripper's 12-core model beats out Intel's 10-core in terms of performance. Perhaps even more damning for Intel is that the 16-core 1950X scored a 3,000 on the benchmark test, nearly 50% better performance than the 10-core i9-7900X, for the same price of $999.

I don't know what Intel's strategy is for the high-end desktop space, but it is certainly shaping up to be a massive opportunity for AMD. The Cinebench scores indicate that using core count/price as a measurement is relatively accurate in determining approximately the performance/price ratio between AMD's offerings and Intel's offerings. As I've shown, the advantage appears to be leaning heavily in AMD's favor for performance/price between Threadripper and Core X.

Further, AMD's 8-core, 16-thread 1900X is expected to retail for $549, further undercutting Intel's offerings and establishing a beachhead for AMD in the lower bracket of the high-end desktop CPU market. The 1900X is likely most closely comparable with Intel's 8-core, 16-thread i9-7820X, which retails for $599 or $50 more than AMD's offering. The difference in price here is less pronounced, but the difference in PCIe lanes is far wider. As I stated previously, all Threadripper CPUs support 64 lanes of PCIe and the 1900X is no exception. The problem for Intel is that the i9-7820X supports just 28 PCIe lanes, less than half of AMD's comparable processor. With this advantage and the price advantage as well, the 1900X appears to have a significant competitive edge against Intel's comparable 8-core processor.

Why is any of this important? The obvious answer is in terms of sales, but the main reason the high-end desktop CPU market is so important is because of the margins. AMD specializes as the low-cost player in the CPU and GPU markets, which of course leads to having much lower margins than its better-funded rivals. Having effective and attractive product offerings in the high end of a core market would be a huge boon for the company as it would give a nice sales boost due to the higher ASPs, but it also has the potential to give profit margins a lift, something that would immediately make AMD a more desirable stock.

At least with Threadripper, Intel's offerings appear inadequate to compete on a performance/price basis, which gives AMD an opportunity to make some real money in the high-end CPU space from which it has been absent for so long. We'll get more information as AMD actually releases these processors in a week, but for now the indication seems to be that Threadripper has a legitimate shot at substantially contributing to AMD's top and bottom lines.

