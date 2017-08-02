More Problems For American Outdoor Brands

When American Outdoor Brands Co. (NYSE: AOBC) gave low revenue guidance for fiscal year 2018 in the last conference call after growing revenue impressively for years, I had to take step back and review my investment thesis for the company and the associated risk/reward profile. Had anything changed? My first step was to take a look at inventory and the story it told raised concerns. You can read my findings here, but in a nutshell inventory has spiked severely, which I believe is leading to a heavy promotional environment to get rid of said inventory, and that will eat into profit margins.

This article will focus on revenue and associated metrics. Please reference the following chart (note - AOBC fiscal year begins May 1):

Q3 2016 Q4 2016 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Revenue 210786 221117 206951 233528 233523 229186 Accounts Receivable (NYSE:AR) 89814 57792 55711 69959 72919 108444 AR as a % of revenue 42.61 26.14 26.92 29.96 31.23 47.32 Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) 38 24 24 27 28 43 Allowance for Doubtful Accounts 709 680 606 805 564 598 Allowance as a % of AR .79 1.18 1.09 1.15 .77 .55

*Numbers in thousands

The chart reveals several important things:

Revenue growth has been impressive for several years, though things have tapered off in recent quarters, a trend management expects to continue as they have given low guidance for fiscal year 2018. Accounts receivable has been trending almost entirely upwards on a sequential and year over year basis for the past 4 quarters. No doubt that is in part due to the many recent acquisitions AOBC has made. They assume the receivables of the companies they acquire. However, they assume the revenue as well. Thusly, the more accurate metric would be to track accounts receivable as a percent of revenue. The past five quarters show accounts receivable as a percentage of revenue increasing every quarter, with an absolute explosion in the Q4 of fiscal year 2017. The growth in AR is easily outpacing the growth in revenue. I tracked this date quarterly going back 3 years. For fiscal years 2015 and 2016, accounts receivable had a clear pattern of building up and spiking in Q3 but then dropping off considerably in Q4. Their buyers made good on their payments, and accounts receivable on an absolute basis and as a percentage of revenue dropped between quarters 3 and 4. This makes perfect sense with what management has said about their yearly business season, particularly in regards to strong revenues in the3rd and 4th quarters due to seasonal gun and outdoor shows happening in late January through February, like the annual SHOT show, the largest gun show in the world. The Q3 spike in receivables represents distributors buying merchandise on credit in preparation for the gun show season and trade shows. As they sell that merchandise at the shows they are able to collect profits with which they pay of their debt to AOBC in quarter four, thusly receivables go down (in tandem with inventory) and revenue is strong. As I mentioned, this has been the case in 2015 and 2016. However, last year, fiscal 2017, that did not happen. In fact accounts receivable sky-rocketed 48% in quarter 4, while revenue went down almost 2%. This strong break in trend brings the near future into question. Where is the demand and subsequent payments that usually happen? Can they collect on their huge receivables? Days Sales Outstanding has been trending strongly upward as well, compounding sequentially at a rate of 16% over the past 4 quarterly periods. It is taking AOBC longer to collect on their receivables. In essence, they are extending free credit to their buyers. The allowance for doubtful accounts row is especially telling. I charted things back for 3 years and in those past 3 years accounts receivable has nearly doubled, but the allowance for doubtful accounts on those receivables has SHRUNK considerably over the same time period, from $850,000 to $598,000, a decrease of 29%. Now, the allowance for doubtful accounts is of course under the discretion of management. They determine the credit worthiness of their buyers and then allocate an amount to cover potential losses for risky parties. I find it incredibly hard to believe that while AR doubles, the allowance for doubtful accounts goes DOWN. In essence they are lending more but expecting to lose less. To me this isn't logical, especially in light of the recent troubles in the retail industry in general and in the outdoor products segment specifically. Gander Mountain and Sports Authority have both gone bankrupt. Who else might be on AOBC's receivables list that the allowance for doubtful accounts probably won't cover?

While the source of these retailers woes is a move to online shopping by customers, the closure of their stores means fewer licensed dealers and distributors for guns and outdoor accessories. In other words, AOBC may not be able to unload the inventory pile-up I mentioned in my previous article.

These issues were commented on in part during the last conference call. Management referred to 'extended terms given in connection with certain promotions and dating programs. 'This quarter was a little bit back-loaded that always drives higher receivables.' This kind of language makes me nervous. Reading between the lines, I have to wonder if those generous promotions and extended terms were afforded in order to secure sales that would allow the company to meet guidance that otherwise would have been missed. Are they pulling forward revenues to meet expectations, doing so on generous terms and at the expense of profits? Then-after lowering guidance for the coming periods to soften the blow when bad numbers come in 'as predicted'? For me, this is another strike against AOBC.

AOBC has had an awesome growth streak over the past 8 years. The stock price appreciated 650% in that time frame, from a low of ~$4 to a high point of over $30 in the middle of 2016. I think that the growth has been healthy and backed up by strong fundamentals up until recently. That is when normal business patterns broke. Management is trying to keep the growth going by diversifying their revenue base with outdoor products, making a lot of acquisitions in the recent past in that area (flashlights, knives, accessories, optics, etc.). But acquisitions often fail to add value. Continuing to buy more companies to tack on more revenue and assets to try and hide a slow-down in growth in the core business can only last so long. The top of the growth curve coincided with the surprise election results which complicated things further, where the anticipation of demand resulted in a build up of inventory that was not realized in sales. Now generous terms are being offered to try and get rid of inventory and pull forward revenues. These factors make me think that the next few quarters and perhaps even years are going to be rough and that the share price will go down. I think the company can return to growth, perhaps with the next election cycle, especially if a democrat with an anti-gun agenda wins.

The share price has already dropped in the aftermath of the lowered guidance, but if they miss those lowered expectations as well, which I think is a good possibility, it's going to be ugly. I am hanging on to a small position in AOBC for now, but upon further investigation if I find more bad news I will have to really think about moving on from being long and going short instead. I don't think a short would be profitable YET at these prices. If the share price marches up towards $23 or above before the next earnings report I would be tempted. Stay tuned. Thanks for reading and happy investing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AOBC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.