Radisys: Time To Buy?

if these issue prove temporary, the shares could triple in value. All it needs is to climb back to its 52-week high.

The news wasn't pretty, but nothing to do with RSYS's products or execution. Rather, it was simply a perfect storm of unrelated factors at two major customers.

This morning, Radisys is down 26% due to Q3 guidance that disappointed investors. Management seemingly threw out the baby with the bathwater, potentially setting a floor under the stock.

This morning, Radisys (RSYS) announced Q2 results that largely matched its disappointing pre-announcement from a few weeks ago. However, Q3 guidance seemingly threw out the baby with the bathwater. The conference call validated this. In fact, management went out of its way not to make any promises about monetizing the 15 proof-of-concepts which are currently underway.

In response, the shares are down 26% in Wednesday trading. That's bad news for current shareholders, but potentially good news for new ones (or those who hold a small stake, as I have espoused via my 1% Portfolio). In response to that, I personally purchased more shares and doubled the RSYS position in the 1% Portfolio.

The reason is multi-faceted. First of all, while the news wasn't pretty, I don't believe it had anything to do with their products or execution. Rather, it was simply a perfect storm (demonstrating why customer concentration risk justifies a valuation discount).

The issues were twofold and straightforward. Verizon (VZ) has been using RSYS for well over a year without issue. The problem is that VZ had a promotion whereby they were offering free storage for signing up for their Cloud Backup offering (powered by RSYS). They recently stepped away from that promotion, so that data center capacity needs to be re-purposed (or utilized via paid cloud backup subscriptions). That will take some time.

The other issue was at India-based Reliance Jio, where "a new goods and services tax regime" is causing buyers to pause purchases temporarily. I believe this issue will resolve itself in the months ahead. Reliance is in constant need of added capacity and RSYS has been doing a great job of serving their needs.

For this, the stock is down 50% from where it was just prior to the pre-announcement. Cheap can always get cheaper, but the current levels represents just 3x RSYS's R&D spending. Historically, that's been a sweet-spot valuation. This is especially true if you weed out unattractive acquisition targets and value traps.

RSYS fits the description of attractive (more on that below). Whether or not it's a value trap remains to be seen, but the company has shown proof of commercial viability (having sold over $70 million of product to Verizon alone in 2016). Thus, a benefit-of-the-doubt is warranted, despite its currently unprofitable operations.

For a back-of-napkin M&A value, I calculate that RSYS would offer $12M of annual operating profit for an acquirer, based on synergies alone. There would be no taxes on these profits for some time, due to the company's ~$200M in NOLs. At $1.80 per share, RSYS's enterprise value is ~$70M. These are very attractive metrics for an acquirer -- low risk with many ways to win big.

Finally (and this may be a reach), but management was more transparent than ever on the call, possibly so they could open the door for insider purchases (if everything is publicly known, there's no reason they can't buy).

My main concern at this point is how and when VZ will soak up its newly-created excess capacity? If it can be easily repurposed for something unrelated to their backup program, RSYS should regain momentum sooner than later.

Wall Street analysts seem to agree. This morning, Lake Street reiterated RSYS as a buy with a $3.00 target and Needham did the same with a $2.50 target.

I'm digging into the situation at Verizon and will adjust my opinion (and position) accordingly. At worst, I will view RSYS as a speculative acquisition candidate. At best, I'll view this quarter's tidings as a temporary setback, making Radisys a candidate to triple in value (which would merely get the stock back to its 52-week high).

As a final note, shares of Radcom (RDCM) are falling in sympathy with Radisys. This is improper pin action. If anything, it could be argued that RDCM should be up on the news (due to the fact that the company is making several new hires near a key Verizon location).

In reality, I am 100% confident that RSYS's results have no bearing on RDCM's ongoing efforts, positively or negatively. Thus, RDCM is a great bounce-back trade candidate.

Investors interested in further details are encouraged to read RSYS's earning transcript and check out the excellent research that has previously appeared here on Seeking Alpha.

