Europe Rising?

However, there are still major hurdles to overcome in the fundamental economic and political structures of the three major nations of the European Union.

Optimism is being reflected in the direction leadership is taking with the election of Emmanuel Macron, the upcoming re-election of Angela Merkel, and the possible re-election of Matteo Renzi.

It seems as if hope for the eurozone is rising and one place this is being reflected is in the strength of the Euro.

Has Europe reached the tipping point? For quite a few years now, there has been a growing concern that European nations and the European Union were approaching a breaking point.

Criticisms were all over the place. There was not a political union. There was not a banking union. Brussels was too much of a dictator. Germany was too much into austerity. And, so on and so forth.

Now, it seems, there is some hope arising that many wish could turn into a cumulative wave.

The latest bit of good news is that the economies of the eurozone appear to be picking up steam. The most recent statistical releases indicate that the year-over-year expansion of the eurozone increased from 1.9 percent to 2.1 percent. This is the highest rate since the second quarter of 2011.

It should also be noted that the eurozone economy has now expanded for 17 consecutive quarters.

The numbers aren’t really exciting except for the fact that the expansion has continued and that unemployment has reached a nine-year low. Again, the nine-year low is not that exciting either, coming in at 9.1 percent. But things are moving in the right direction with the best part being that the improvement appears to be accelerating.

Furthermore, the Financial Times reports, “Popular support for the eurozone has climbed to its highest since 2004 according to new polling which points to growing optimism and trust in the bloc a year after the Brexit vote.”

Apparently, the populist movement that presented such a dark cloud over the European Union in the past year or so has receded as more centrist political candidates have captured the major elections that have recently taken place.

The election in France received the most attention and the fact that the popular young businessman, Emmanuel Macron, captured the presidency has dramatically changed the focus of much thinking.

Mr. Macron has just taken over the office and is having to deal with a lot of issues left for him from the previous administration. As a consequence, he has had to make some decisions that have not been all that popular. But he is making the decisions, even though some of them have hurt his popularity, and he is moving on.

Mr. Macron, in my opinion, is making these hard… and unpopular decisions… so that he can move along with his plans. I am betting that in the longer-run his efforts to reform France and make France more business friendly will win out. Given the legacy he has inherited, he has a lot to overcome.

The next major election in Europe is now the most important one for the eurozone and that is the election coming up in Germany on September 24. Chancellor Angela Merkel is up for re-election and is expected to win without too much trouble. She has been the German Chancellor since 2005.

Angela Merkel has emerged as the leader of Europe and others are seeing her as the possible leader of the western democracies. This latter role has reluctantly been thrust on her as others in Europe and the west have pulled back from US President Donald Trump. She has not sought out this role and many are waiting to see how she moves on into the future after the election this fall.

The immediate issue at hand, however, is the direction Ms. Merkel will take when re-elected. Mr. Macron has already reached out to her and there seems to be a unity in purpose between the leaders of the largest economy in the EU and the second largest economy. Their coalition bodes well for moving the community forward and overcoming the roadblocks that have stood in the way of greater unity.

The future of the EU is also seen as depending on the upcoming election in Italy, which has to take place in the spring of 2018. The hope here is for the resurrection of the young Italian leader, Matteo Renzi, the former Prime Minister, who is attempting to be re-elected to that position.

The picture here is that Ms. Merkel, Mr. Macron, and Mr. Renzi, all centerists and pragmatists, can bring together the power of the three largest economies in the EU to move the community forward and bring about the changes and reforms that are necessary to build a united and strong European presence that is very competitive with the United States and with China.

Some of the enthusiasm for the eurozone and the possibilities that lie ahead have been reflected in recent movements in the strength of the Euro. Mr. Macron won his election on May 7, 2017, a Sunday. The Euro had closed on the previous Friday under $1.10. On Tuesday, August 1, 2017, the value of the Euro had risen to more that $1.18.

But the difficulty of achieving this is captured in the place that each country finds itself economically. This is situation is shown very well in a new study on currency valuations produced by the International Monetary Fund.

In terms of the Euro, itself, the IMF report shows that the European currency is only about 1.0 percent undervalued… pretty close to being priced correctly given current economic conditions.

However, given the economic performance of the various nations within the union, the IMF reported that Germany is roughly 15 percent undervalued with the Netherlands about 9 percent undervalued. On the other side, France is around 12 percent overvalued; Italy is 9 percent overvalued; and Belgium and Spain are about 8 percent overvalued.

In other words, the eurozone as a whole is about right on the mark, but there is a wide divergence between member nations. And, herein lies the problem. Germany and the Netherlands are very productive and highly competitive in world markets. Other major nations within the community are not.

So, how is the European Union going to pull together and overcome these differences? Germany is not going to give up its position and competitive position in the world. I think that Mr. Macron and Mr. Renzi realize that France and Italy are going to have to move toward Germany if the EU is to play a major role in the world both economically and politically.

This, however, is where the major bumps in the road ahead lie. France and Italy tend to be more resistant to the reforms and restricting that are needed to bring them into the modern competitive economy. They also seem to be more reluctant to give up local or regional power and hence present a roadblock to greater political union and greater banking union.

Right now, optimism is riding higher for Europe and the Euro, whereas there is greater doubt about the direction that the United States is taking. Personally, I am glad to see some optimism being expressed for the future of Europe.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.