Overseas Shipholding: Trading At Discount To Asset Valuation With Emerging Tailwinds

High financial flexibility for potential acquisition in high return segments such as the lightering business in the Delaware Bay.

Initiation Overview

Overseas Shipholding (OSG) owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged primarily in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum. The stock has been in my coverage radar since August 19, 2015 when my coverage focused on the company emerging from bankruptcy and moving in the right direction.

On May 23, 2016, I re-initiated coverage on the stock with a view that potential business demerger would translate into value unlocking for shareholders. The discussion was on the company’s intent to separate the international tanker division from the US flag business segment.

The business demerger finally happened towards the end of 2016 and starting December 1, 2016, the company’s international tanker division trading on the New York Stock Exchange as International Seaways (INSW).

On December 1, 2016, International Seaways was trading at $12.95 and currently the stock trades at $22.81. This implies an upside of 76% in 9 months and puts into perspective my view on shareholder value creation post business demerger.

Coming back to Overseas Shipholding, the stock was trading at $2.92 on December 1, 2016 and is marginally higher by 5% at $3.08.

In my view, the stock has meaningful upside potential in the next 12-24 months and this coverage will discuss the factors that can trigger the upside. While Overseas Shipholding has underperformed in the last 9 months, I rate the stock as a “Strong Buy.”

As a brief overview on the company’s fleet, Overseas Shipholding Group’s operating fleet consists of 24 vessels, 14 of which were owned, with the remaining vessels chartered-in. For the year ended December 31, 2016, the company derived 83% of revenue from time-charter market and 17% from spot-markets.

Undervalued – Asset Valuation Perspective

As I mentioned earlier, Overseas Shipholding Group stock has underperformed in the last nine months and I will discuss the key factors for depressed valuation. I would like to start my discussion with the company’s asset valuation that will put into perspective the point that Overseas Shipholding is attractive at current levels.

While the assumption remains that business activity will continue in the coming years, asset valuation does reflect the markets overreacting to any potential negative industry or company specific news.

As of March 2017, Overseas Shipholding reported cash & equivalents (excluding restricted cash) of $198 million. For the same period, the company’s vessel valuation (balance sheet including depreciation) was $674 million. This combined with the company’s cash translates into total value of $872 million.

As of March 2017, the company’s long-term and short-term debt totalled $512 million and if the debt is deducted from the total value, Overseas Shipholding Group has a net asset valuation of $360 million.

Currently, the stock trades at a market capitalization of $228 million and this is indicative of the attractiveness of the company’s stock. The company’s cash and equivalents is 87% of the market capitalization.

It is also important to mention here that as of March 2017, Overseas Shipholding had 89,255,322 Class A warrants exercisable into an aggregate of 16,958,511 shares of Class A common stock. The common stock would increase to 91.3 million in such a scenario translating into market capitalization of $281 million. This would still be lower than the new asset valuation.

However, this factor alone does not suffice for a convincing “Buy” story and I will elaborate on why the assets have potential to generate strong cash flows in the coming years. The potential for sustained and healthy cash flows is likely to take the stock higher.

Why The Stock Remains Depressed?

There is no doubt that asset based valuation points to Overseas Shipholding being undervalued, but the stock has remained largely sideways in the last 9 months. The key factors that have restricted the upside potential are as follows –

Oil production in the US might be edging higher in the recent past, but production was impacted as oil trended lower and that’s one of the key reasons for Overseas Shipholding remaining depressed.

Overseas Shipholding generated 17% revenue from spot markets in FY16 and the spot market rates have been volatile to lower in the period under discussion. This has impacted the company’s fleet utilization and margin. Similarly, the company derived 83% revenue from time-charter contracts in FY16 and time-charter rates have also taken a hit as a result of weakness in oil markets.

Production in Eagle Ford has been impacted due to lower oil prices and this is another reason for the stock remaining sideways. The following statement from the company’s annual report 2016 clearly elaborates on this critical factor.

The average monthly rate of production from the Eagle Ford formation decreased 410,000 b/d, or 28%, in December 2016 compared with December 2015. Eagle Ford crude is transported through pipeline infrastructure to Corpus Christi, where it is loaded on Jones Act vessels for transportation to refineries in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and the Philadelphia area. The reduction in production has led to the redeployment of a number of Jones Act vessels out of the crude trades into clean product trades, placing significant downward pressure on TCE rates.

Another factor that has negatively impacted the Jones Act transportation business is the lifting of the crude oil export ban. The company’s 1Q17 conference call transcript elaborates on this challenge.

This dynamic reversed in 2016 as lower domestic production, coupled with a lifting of the crude oil export ban, caused the East Coast refiners to ship their feedstock preference back to internationally supplied crude oil. Demand for coast-like transportation of crude oil declined, causing vessels previously engaged in these trades to switch back to transporting refined petroleum into traditional Jones Act trade.

With these factors in consideration, the company’s stock has remained sideways. However, the discussion to follow will detail why the worst might be over for the industry and the stock.

My view certainly does not imply that the company is unlikely to face any headwinds going forward. However, valuations have discounted these negatives and the coming sections will discuss some positives that can potentially take the stock higher.

Overseas Shipholding Has Surged By 30%

While I am talking about Overseas Shipholding remaining sideways in the last 9 months, the recent trend for the stock has been significantly different.

On June 22, 2017, Overseas Shipholding bottomed out at $2.37 per share. It’s been just over one month and the stock has surged by 30% from the lows. In my view, the levels on June 22, 2017 are unlikely to be breached again and the stock will continue to move higher.

When I discussed the company’s asset valuation, it provided some perspective on the undervaluation and even after a strong rally of 30%, the stock remains significantly undervalued.

Coming to the first reason to be bullish on Overseas Shipholding, the chart below from US EIA provides change in oil production in the Eagle Ford region and the production in the region.

It is clear from the chart that production has been edging higher and with oil touching $50 per barrel, I expect the positive production trend to sustain from the asset. For Overseas Shipholding, this is critical as outlined in the earlier section and I expect an increase in time-charter rates along with spot rates in the coming quarters.

The above chart also explains why the stock has moved higher by 30% from deeply oversold levels and as oil remains firm, the stock trend is likely to remain positive.

I am focused on industry sentiments as the company’s 1Q17 results have not been disappointing, but negative industry sentiments ensured that the stock does not witness strong positive reaction. With industry outlook changing, I expect the company’s fundamentals to be the point of focus.

Just to make my point clear, Overseas Shipholding reported TCE revenue of $102.3 million for 1Q17 as compared to $112.2 million for 1Q16. For the same period, the company’s EBITDA declined to $36.2 million from $40.7 million (100 basis points EBITDA margin compression).

While lower TCE rates impacted revenue and margin, the company’s cost saving efforts offset the margin compression to some extent.

With oil prices trending higher and production at Eagle Ford increasing I expect better numbers in the coming quarters. When the company declares 2Q17 results in the coming weeks, the stock can potentially move higher.

Fundamentally Positive Developments

Even in the current industry scenario, I am of the view that valuations for Overseas Shipholding will be more attractive in the coming quarters.

I want to come back to the company’s cash position that is currently 87% of the market capitalization. For 1Q17, Overseas Shipholding reported operating cash flow of $13 million and for the same period, the company repaid $14.5 million in debt.

While I expect the company’s operating cash flow to improve in the coming quarters, even if the current OCF is considered, Overseas Shipholding is likely to report $40 million in OCF for the remainder of FY17.

This would take the total cash position to $238 million, which will be higher than the company’s current market capitalization. I expect the company to deleverage in the coming quarters as well, but the key point here is potential utilization of nearly $200 million in cash and equivalents.

In the company’s FY16 annual report, there is mention to opportunistic acquisitions and I believe that the cash can be potentially deployed in the next 12-24 months towards assets that can deliver high returns.

The lightering business in the Delaware Bay is a good example of the opportunity that exists in the US markets. With strong demand for lightering activity in the US east coast coming from crude imports from West Africa into refineries, the growth potential seems strong.

This business is worth mentioning as Overseas Shipholding already has two lightering ATBs and for 1Q17, these ATBs reported day rate of $75,124 as compared to 1Q16 day rate of $63,036.

Further, the company’s 1Q17 results mention the following –

Our diverse operating platform, which includes shuttle tankers in the U.S. Gulf Coast, the only licensed operator of lightering vessels in the Delaware Bay, and the only operator of tankers in the Maritime Security Program (“MSP”), provides stability against market volatility affecting other areas of our business.

Even if other business segments remain relatively muted in terms of day rate growth, Overseas Shipholding has opportunities that the company can capitalize on using its strong financial muscles.

Valuation And Conclusion

A comparative valuation for Overseas Shipholding is difficult as there are no pure play Jones Act companies listed in the exchanges. That’s one of the reasons for discussing the company’s asset valuation.

Companies like Kinder Morgan (KMI) and ConocoPhillips (COP) do have Jones Act fleet that are a part of the consolidated entity.

Still, it’s worth noting that Overseas Shipholding reported adjusted EBITDA of $36 million for 1Q17 and that translates into an annualized EBITDA of $144 million.

As of 1Q17, Overseas Shipholding had total cash of $198 million and annualizing the company’s 1Q17 cash flows, the yearend cash position is likely to be $238 million ($198 million + $40 million in OCF).

Using these numbers and the company’s market capitalization ($281 million, which is adjusted for warrant conversion) and debt ($512 million), the enterprise value comes to $555 million and the company’s FY17 EV/EBITDA valuation comes to 3.9.

If we consider international tanker companies, Euronav (EURN) is currently trading at a 2017 EV/EBITDA of 8.5 and Nordic American Tankers (NAT) is trading at 2017 EV/EBITDA of 10.3. While these are not peers considering the US Jones Act fleet status for Overseas Shipholding, peer data does provide some insight on the undervaluation.

Importantly, the negatives are well discounted in the current stock price and the company’s financial performance has shown resilience even in difficult market conditions.

In conclusion, Overseas Shipholding is certainly worth considering at current levels with the stock trading at attractive valuations. In the next 9-12 months, the company’s cash is likely to be higher than the current market capitalization. Further, deleveraging has ensured that the balance sheet remains strong and I see “low” risk from a fundamental perspective.

I rate Overseas Shipholding as a “Strong Buy” and investors can expect 30% to 40% upside in the next 12-18 months.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.