ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In ETFs/ETPs Listed In Japan Have Increased 26.7% In The First Half Of 2017

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm on trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed in Japan have increased by 26.7% from $173.30 Bn to reach a new record of $219.60 Bn in the first half of 2017, according to ETFGI's June 2017 Japanese ETF and ETP industry insights report, an annual paid for research subscription service.

(All dollar values are in US dollars.)

At the end of June 2017, the Japanese ETF/ETP industry had 188 ETFs/ETPs, with 233 listings, assets of $220 Bn, from 21 providers listed on 2 exchanges. According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner at ETFGI:

Equity markets have performed well in the first half of 2017: the S&P 500 gained 9.34%, international equity markets outside the US were up 14.27% and emerging markets were up 16.69%. Political risks remain a focus for investors - the ability of the Trump administration to move forward on policy goals and hearings on Capitol Hill, Brexit negotiations, and North Korea is still an area of concern.

ETFs and ETPs listed in Japan gathered net inflows of $2.19 Bn in June. Year to date, net inflows stand at a record level of $28.56 Bn which is significantly ahead of the $16.50 Bn at this point last year.

Equity ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $2.61 Bn in June, bringing year to date net inflows to record level of $30.07 Bn, which is greater than the net inflows of $14.20 Bn over the same period last year.

Fixed income ETFs and ETPs experienced net outflows of $1 Mn in June, reducing year to date net inflows to $28 Mn, which is less than the same period last year which saw net inflows of $41 Mn.

Commodity ETFs/ETPs accumulated net inflows of $87 Mn in June. Year to date, net inflows are at $70 Mn, which is greater than the net inflows of $21 Mn over the same period last year.

Nomura AM gathered the largest net ETF/ETP inflows in June with $2.03 Bn, followed by Nikko AM with $1.01 Bn and Daiwa with $245 Mn net inflows.

YTD, Nomura AM gathered the largest net ETF/ETP inflows with $12.45 Bn, followed by Nikko AM with $7.87 Bn and Daiwa with $5.85 Bn net inflows.

