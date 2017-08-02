RSA Insurance's (RSAIF) CEO Stephen Hester on 2017 Interim Results Earnings Conference Call

RSA Insurance Group PLC (OTC:RSAIF) 2017 Interim Results Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2017 4:00 AM ET

Stephen Hester

Welcome to our Half Year Earnings Presentation. Make sure I can work the slides, yes terrific. And as ever you've met a number of them mingling outside but we have a number of my colleagues in addition to Scott here on the front row, Steve Lewis in particular who's running our UK business. Welcome as ever to our Chairman, Martin Scicluna who's down here also. And clearly we're all available to answer questions afterwards as well.

The format of our presentation is well established you should have the hard copy in front of you and of course it's all up on the web as well. I think that what we can say after this half year is frankly much the same as we've said after the last five or so half years which is to say that the company is in good shape, it's on an outperformance track. The results are reassuringly coming in the areas that we wanted them to come in as always wanted to blips, but the blips are being overcome by the things that are going better.

So the RSA proposition that we have been crafting we believe to be very much intact, we think that the size and shape and focus of the company is a value creation asset assuming we operate it well. We are of course a self-help story we're not in market sort of giving us tailwinds nor are we needing those tailwinds and the underpinnings of the story are increasingly solid, we're resilient, we believe well diversified across our geographies and of course we're delivering attractive earnings and dividend increases and we believe that can continue.

In terms of the highlights for the first half clearly we've put behind us the last elements of the restructuring in this case the balance sheet elements that you knew earlier in the year around legacy disposal and the capital improvements that was able to fund. The outperformance which is the key issue for us the outperformance of our continuing operations is in place, is continuing and is driven by self-help actions. And again for I've lost count of how many times running we're delivering record for our group, record underwriting profits and combined ratio in the period driven by premiums up, loss ratio down and costs down, that produces 31% earnings per share increased dividend is up 32%, return on tangible equity are up to 16.6% and of course these are things that not that many insurance companies are delivering in this market, particularly off comparison period that was also for us a record. But that's yesterday as it were that's the half that's just passed and so the company is entirely focused on continuing record, continuing to drive towards best in class performance levels and to improve performance, therefore in the second half and in the years ahead.

Cantering through and I won't drain every slide because there as much here for you to read afterwards as they are because there's key things that I need to present, but cantering through. What we've been up to before Scott takes you through the numbers. The format what we're trying to do is unchanged, we're trying to outperform. We believe that the platform that we have in terms of customer franchises, in terms of the discipline strategy, in terms of now the strong and stable balance sheet and in terms of the focus on operational delivery that is the right platform from which to outperform.

And the formula, that we've been following continues to be the same, will be the same for years to come focusing on improving what we do for customers, improving our underwriting skills and results and reducing our costs. And this slide also reminds you, if you like of the various ambitions and targets that we have, some of which are quantifiable in terms of combined ratio in our key regions in terms of return on tangible equity, though obviously we're already are quite near the top of that and so hopefully we can break out of that and in terms of dividend policy.

So going through the three blocks customer, underwriting, costs in terms of a report card for the first half. We're pleased that the measures that we've been taking to improve what customers experience from us have begun to buy. This is of course the first period in the considerable period when we managed to get the group back onto volume growth, the headline obviously you know is better than that in terms of premium growth and that's both by retention improving and business improving, not in every single place not in dramatic way, we're not even aiming for it to be dramatic, but we think we're demonstrating that we can improve for customers as well as for shareholders although the latter remains the strongest priority for us.

And in terms of initiatives, there are multiple initiatives they are all over the company and they range into areas like improving our digital capability, if we take Johnson in Canada for example two years ago it was - it had barely a digital, it could barely recognize the name digital. It was very much a telephone business, that's changing really fast and pleasingly. In Sweden, as a different example we believe we're amongst the market leaders anywhere in the world in terms of our claims process becoming digital and we have an motor accident claim fully digital process now and we believe that's the way of the world for volume claims in the coming years. And again as we go through our business everywhere there are example where we're improving capabilities we have to keep that going, we have to industrialize it, we have to put it through the whole group.

In terms of underwriting, which is the second big category of what we're trying to improve? Again we're pleased in the period to be showing progress. We can see that in the numbers, the attritional loss ratio is improving yet again. Clearly it's improved versus the first half last year, it's improved by more versus the second half last year and that is despite some disappointments within that number which we can talk about largely in terms of attritional in UK household and again obviously as you know Direct Line reported the same things before. And so we believe we can continue this and it is an important focus for us.

The reason that those numbers are improving is because we're doing lots of stuff to try and be better underwriters, some of that stuff is simply about discipline and about focus and about unwillingness to write on a profitable business, but some of it is about improved capabilities and we've given on each period and here's a few more, some examples of that. Of course, indemnity and your understanding on what's your happening on your claims cost is a key element of being able to underwrite better so, in Canada our Guidewire re-platforming of claims is now in operation in Angers [ph] as it were just started in the last month or so.

We're introducing machine learning as a way of making faster and more sophisticated, more granular, some of our risk analysis and we've got across the business a number of evidence points where machine learning has given us some pieces of data that allowed us to underwrite better in the first half. And similarly the pricing agility and new pricing models that we put throughout the group's personal lines model are leading some quite impressive improvements in volume, which you can see in the bottom example is given both in Sweden and in Canada without price sacrifice.

The third element of what we're up to is working on cost. This isn't a one-off program, this is designed to be a permanent focus and fortunately the world is giving us and indeed everyone else, tools that allow you every single year to have less people and do more with your people through the leverage of technology and simplification. And so, we continue to be ahead of our own program.

On cost, we continue to see no end to our inability to make costs go lower, in terms of percentage of what we write as business and you see on this slide, a number of example whether that be leaned disciplines which we're putting throughout the company and we've given some Canadian examples here, whether that be more sophisticated technology voice analytics trying to understand how we can take less calls, while serving customers better and of course therefore there's a customer and a cost benefit side consolidation in Scandinavia, we're doing that in every country but Scandinavia is an example here and indeed robotics, which is one of the many forms of automation that is enabling us to do more with less people.

In terms of how we're doing in our three regional businesses. This is slightly busy slide and of course Scott will be bringing these points to life a little bit in terms of going over the financial numbers. But I think that we are pleased that in every single one of our regions, the great majority of things that we're set out to do are happening and are being done and the businesses are all getting stronger. Of course the inevitable volatility one period to another and events gives volatility and results and so I thought that I just give, if you like my take on how we're doing in each of the areas and obviously, happy to answer questions on that later.

So Scandinavia, which remains clearly the most attractive, the most profitable anyway of the markets that more insurers operate in and we operate in. our task there has been to try to get our results towards best in class levels, all of you know that something like half of our profits come from Scandinavia, you will know the PE ratios that appears a trade-on and we need to make sure that we have a franchise that can justify that same performance in those valuations and we're making very good progress there. We've made some better top line progress across Scandinavia than we were able to do last year. It's still not quite as strong as we would like it to be, but the trend is going in the right direction.

In terms of underwriting progress, again we're making good underwriting progress in Scandinavia through all of the disciplines and technology and sophistication introduction that we've made, we did have a bit of slip up in the first half which held us back a bit more than we had planned in Danish attritional loss ratios nothing we believe that can't be corrected for next year and obviously it didn't stop the overall going in the right direction.

Again costs in Scandinavia is one of the areas where we were the most out of line with the best of our peers and we're making terrific progress in that regard, in every one of our businesses in Scandinavia although there is plenty more to go for in the cost line. And so as a consequence we're making good progress towards our combined ratio, ambitions on what our core and underlying basis, we bust through our combined ratio ambition in the first half on a headline basis because we enjoyed unusually positive PYD, as you will know I'm not a great fan of basing our business results on large amounts of PYD because I find them rather unpredictable and therefore, - nice, glad we had it, it helped us to offset the Ogden hit in the UK, but as far as I'm concerned some of it is random walk and therefore I'm not counting on that as repeatable Scandinavian performance.

In Canada again, many things going right. The top line has shown really convincing recovery from the re-underwriting and the different measures we're taking the business in recent years both in terms of absolute top line and of course in terms of volume. So we're pleased with that, we want to see that continuing.

The loss ratio has also been responding very well, the comparisons are on the attritional are of course slightly weird because we had a really unusually warm weather a year ago and this year we're pretty much in line with the averages in terms of frequency of escape of water of motor accidents and so on, so forth. So when you make that adjustment there is loss ratio progress and we expect that to continue into the second half and is driven by many, many things that we're doing better in Canada and on the underwriting front.

And similarly in cost, Canada is currently the only one of our businesses to have now got into the zone that I've targeted, higher [ph] better than 20% what we call total controllable costs and there's plenty more to go for in Canada as well. so as a consequence all of that, while the Canadian combined ratio is not improved on the first half at a headline level last year, we're relying on much less PYD. I hope we can rely on much less still. And we're in within touching distance despite that of our combined ratio. Ambitions and that suggest they remain not realistic as we look forward.

Finally in the UK, again as in all of our other three regions. Well the UK and international, so that obviously is also including for us the small businesses in Ireland in the Middle East and the international business we write through European branches and elsewhere. The UK has also, like our other businesses, shown improved business volumes and that's based both on retention and on new business. The loss ratio has also in the vast majority of our UK business the attritional loss ratio been behaving well, we'll come back to buts to this, in second and we're rolling out all of the same qualitative improvements in the UK as we're in our other businesses and we've got terrific results in that regard, so in Ireland and in the Middle East.

Cost also coming down in the UK, with plenty more to go for. The combined ratio have earned the underwriting profits clearly we're not good in the UK in the first half. The largest amount of that is the Ogden hit that we took and if you strip out of the Ogden hit, then the UK underwriting results were exactly in line with our plan and so we're in that sense content with them. However when you bury further beneath the surface, we've had the same issue on attritional loss ratios direct line reported yesterday in household, we need to get on top of that we're taking the right actions, it will probably be 2018 before that earns through properly.

And we also have had quite a bad second quarter in terms of large losses, which has hit the UK, these I think are random walks obviously you're always nervous about them until you go through some more quarters, where they went in other direction and so at the moment, we feel that the real issue in the UK that we need to get a grip of is that market issue, the household attritional although we need to do everything better, as we think we can.

So when I stand back and look at the progress in our three key blocks. I believe that every single one of them is doing the right things and is seeing identifiable tangible progress that suggest that our combined ratio ambitions are realistic, can be achieved and can be achieved in a repeatable and high quality way and that's what we are working very hard to do. So simply wrapping up from my part of this section, as I've said we think the decks are appropriately clear for us to focus exclusively on improvements to operating performance and operating rhythm. We're very pleased that our outperformance in terms of relative momentum, continues and continues driven by the actions we're taking rather than by freebies that are given to us, that is leading us to record results for us, although not record results in terms of performance levels for best in class service, plenty more to go for and we think there are many years ahead where we can improve our business. Scott?

Scott Egan

Thanks, Stephen. Good morning, everyone. As usual, I'll start with an overview of the numbers before getting into a bit more of the detail. But just to reinforce what Stephen said, we're delighted with the result this morning, which are driven by our continued improvement and underwriting performance and our continuing focus on our self-help levers. We remain on the right path towards our operational under strategic objectives.

At first half premiums grew 11% with one point of volume growth continuing the green shoots we saw in the first quarter. Two point of rate increase and an eight point benefit from FX. At underwriting profit, at £222 million was up 28% on the prior year with a record combined ratio of 93.2%. 1.5 points better than a year ago or one point better on a like-for-like basis. Operating profits of £360 million were up 15% with underlying PBT up 27%. Profit after tax was £206 million up from £91 million a year ago driven by the increased underwriting profit, lower interest costs and lower non-operating charges.

Our underlying EPS at 23.3p is up 31% with annualized return on tangible equity of 16.6%. And finally, TNAV was down 3% with first half profit more than offset by mark to market movement and the payment of last year's dividend. I'll move through each of the areas in a bit more detail starting with the premium. Overall group net written premiums of £3.4 billion were up 11% reported exchange and up 3% at constant exchange rates. Volumes were up 1%, with rates up 2%, retention rates are encouraging with overall group retention ticking up slightly to 81% reflecting improvements in all of the regions.

A very brief comment on each of them. In Scandinavia premiums were up 10% with nine points of foreign exchange and two point of rate increase. We saw growth in Sweden and Norway, whilst premiums were down slightly in Denmark. Overall volumes across the region were down marginally. In Canada, premiums were up 20% with 15 points of foreign exchange, two points of volume growth and one point of rate increase. There was also a two point benefit from lower reinsurance at costs similar to that report at the first quarter, but unwinding as the year progresses. Growth reflected good performance in the broker channel across both personal and commercial lines.

UK and international premiums were up 7% with four points of foreign exchange, one point of volume growth and two points of rate increase. The UK growth of 5% at constant exchange included four points of volume growth and one point of rate increase. We saw continued strong growth in our motor telematic proposition and targeted growth in our marine and commercial property portfolios. Irish premiums were down 8% at constant FX reflecting the ongoing remediation activities, whilst premiums in the Middle East were up 9%.

I'll turn now to the underwriting performance, we've continued to see improvements in underwriting performance in the first half on a like-for-like basis excluding disposals, the group combined ratio of 93.2% was one point better than a year ago. The attritional loss ratio was three points better at constant exchange and there was improvement in all regions, but particularly in Scandinavia. We continue to target improvements in the ratio, but at slower rate year-on-year as we've said before. The expense ratio improved by 0.3 points, driven by lower ratios in Scandinavia and Canada and the UK ratio was impacted by accounting for the Flood Re levy, although total controllable expenses in the UK were down.

And finally volatile items of weather large and prior year profits were slightly better versus the same period last year, but as usual impacted each region differently. Looking at the headline combined ratios and our key regions, Scandinavia delivered a very strong 81.9%, Canada 94.8% and the UK and international 98% or 95.4% excluding Ogden. At an underlying level all three regions continue to make good progress towards the medium term combined ratio ambitions.

If I turn out to loss ratio, in Scandinavia the loss ratio was nearly six points better than last year driven by a strong improvement in the attritional loss ratio of 1.4 points and strong positive PYD. The balance of weather in large were broadly neutral versus a year ago. In Canada, the loss ratio was higher than last year although this is driven by prior year reserve releases which although positive were lower than a year ago. The balance of weather and large losses were two points better due mainly to the impact of the Fort McMurray wildfires in the first half of last year. The attritional loss ratio was 0.2 points lower than a year ago on an underlying basis and as a reminder of first half 2016 ratio was particularly strong due to benign attritional weather experience.

The UK and international loss ratio was now four points better than last year excluding the impact of Ogden. The attritional loss ratio was slightly improved overall although with what [ph] to do in UK household. Weather and large loss is taken together were 1.6 points higher driven elevated large losses in UK commercial. And finally prior year reserve releases were strong providing a one point, nine point benefit excluding Ogden.

In summary, further good progress in attritional loss ratios although there are some areas to focus ongoing forward that are encouraging trends across most of our businesses.

On volatile items has already mentioned the balance of weather large in prior year was slightly better versus a year ago at constant exchange rates. Weather experience in the round was relatively benign across the group. Large loss activity was elevated particularly in the UK and international and in the Canada. There are no specific trends and so large losses should revert to more normal patterns but we will continue to watch it carefully.

Prior to year, reserve releases were strong even after absorbing the impact of Ogden with the majority of the releases coming from the last three accident years. And you will recall that at 2016 year end, we increased our reserve margin to 5.5% in anticipation of the Ogden ruling, this was released during the first half to partly cover the eventual impact. As a result, our reserve margin has returned a normal level of 5%. And finally, our group aggregate reinsurance retentions are approximately one-third of way towards the recovery level due mainly to the benign weather experience.

Coming now to the cost base, we continue to make excellent progress in reducing our cost base at half year we'd achieved around £330 million of gross annualized cost savings up from the £290 million we reported at the 2016 year end, with the group delivering 8% gross cost reductions versus a year ago. Overall, we remain on track to deliver greater than £400 million of cost savings by 2018.

The group's earned controllable expense ratio continues to track downwards and stood at 22.2% for the first half representing 1.4 point improvement over a year ago. Productivity improvements are partly driven this and as you heard earlier, like-for-like headcount is down 8% over the past year. Our ambition remains to get the controllable cost ratio to below 20% overtime.

Turning now to investments, as a reminder our strategy remains unchanged to protect capital for both policy holders and shareholders. This means the portfolio dominated by high quality, fixed income with 98% investment grade and 71% rated AA or above. First half investment income was £171 million lower than a year ago due to the Latin America and legacy disposals together with ongoing reinvestment at lower yield.

The average reinvestment rate of 1.6% achieved across the first half reflects the mix of assets that has come up for reinvestment during our period. Based on current forward yields and FX we're expecting investment income of circa £350 million for the 2017 full year. Unrealized bonds, gains reduced by around £140 million over the first half partly due to the realized gains from the legacy disposals and partly from the bond pull-to-par. And as of June 30, the unrealized gains reserves stood at £487 million. We expect this to largely unwind over the next 3.5 years and at current yields we anticipate pull-to-par of around £90 million in the second half of this year. £150 million in 2018 and £110 million in 2019.

Moving on to non-operating items. Interest costs were £30 million, the reduction from a year ago reflects the debt deleverage options we've taken, also there were interest cost for the newly issued restricted tier 1 notes of £3 million in the first half. These are reflected in the statement of changes and equity and therefore outside the P&L are required by the accounting rules. Other non-operating items were largely as per previous guidance and you can see the details of these on the slide and also in your packs. The tax charge was £57 million with an effective tax rate of 21.6% and largely comprises tax on overseas profits. The underlying tax rate in the first half of 22.4% was 22.4% and given the scale of unrecognized UK tax assets this could trend downwards towards 20% over the next few years.

Turning now to capital, our capital position remains strong with our solvency II coverage ratio of 163% which sits just above the target range of 130% to 160%. Coverage is up five points since 2016 year end, I won't talk through the rec [ph] on the slide in detail, but you can see that the main drivers are organic capital generation and the positive impact of legacy disposal partly offset by the impact of our debt restructuring, the dividend accrual and the bond pull-to-par. And on that point, it's worth reminding you that pull-to-par impacts on our bond portfolio will remain a drag on our net capital generation for another couple of years. Finally, our core tier I capital coverage stood at 94% up from 86% at the year end.

Moving onto dividend, we're pleased to clear today an interim dividend of 6.6p up 32% from last year. Our dividend policy is unchanged, we target a growing dividend and a base payout ratio to 40% to 50% of earnings, but we will continue to be disciplined around this considering both capital stock and fee [ph] net capital generation before any move beyond our base payout range.

Finally in summary, we're pleased with the first half results which demonstrate further performance gains and progress on our self-help levers. We're not complacent. We know there is more we can do to improve and we're absolutely determined that we will do that. The market remains challenging, but the priorities are unchanged. We're confident that the self-help measures in terms of driving excellence and customer service, underwriting improvement and our relentless focus in cost will enable us to drive towards outperformance. We're on the right path, but there is still plenty more to go for.

Thank you very much with that. I'll hand back to Stephen.

Stephen Hester

Terrific. Thank you very much Scott. Why don't we go straight to the Q&A?

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Arjan van Veen

Arjan van Veen from UBS. Obviously, improving your cost ratio is going to be easier if the top line is growing faster. So my question is more around the underlying trends in the top line premium growth. If I look at the first quarter versus the second quarter. Canada looks to be improving, if I take out the reinsurance. Scandinavia maybe a little bit weaker. You highlighted Denmark to just now and UK also been weaker but you did call out potential seasonality in the first quarter. So can you maybe run us through a little bit how you see that underlying momentum improving? You called out some improvements in Canada, some investments you're doing that is helping the top line growth and if you can give us a bit more color in terms of, do you feel the underlying momentum is improving or do you still see that being tough in terms of driving the top line, maybe a bit more color country-by-country or region-by-region?

Stephen Hester

Yes, thank you for the question. I believe the underlying momentum is positive in all of our businesses, which is to say that where we're specifically trying to grow volumes and believe that we have the proposition to do it. We're seeing in aggregate gains in both retention and new business and we can see a pipeline of further customer improvements over the next two or three years that can help solidify that.

The two cautionary notes that I would put against it or three perhaps one is, we shouldn't get carried away with short-term volatility, it can mean nothing in terms of one month as another month or one quarter versus another quarter, but I think the two more substantive point in is, number one we're not an easy general insurance market. Nowhere are the markets offering high volume growth and people who are producing high volume growth are taking big risks in terms of the underwriting result biting them one or two years later and so, a normal growth rate in these markets is going to be a low growth rate in terms of volume unless you're willing to take some risk which we're not.

And the second and related to that, is we remain by far the most focused on our sustainable profitability and there continue to be some areas that pop-up where we're going to take portfolio pruning actions which might mean that, the things we're trying to grow are still growing but there may be some things that don't grow. There's for example the UK scheme that we will existing in the second half of the year, that has been the part of the course or some of our large losses in the second quarter which will hit our UK premiums but that's deliberate and then in each of our market will be some element of those.

So we would like modest underlying volume growth, except where we're deliberately doing something different and that's sort of our general posture on it.

Arjan van Veen

Could I follow-up just a specific question on UK home? I think we recall the first quarter you were growing that obviously the attritional loss ratio you called out is deteriorating one of your peers yesterday said the same thing and they're putting through pricing action to address them and to see lower volume, is there can we assume, you do similar things there on UK home.

Stephen Hester

Yes, and why don't I ask Steve to just - I mean obviously you all heard the attritional loss ratio sorry from DLG yesterday, but Steve can tell you pretty much the same, as I told you as well.

Steve Lewis

So I think it's basically the same story and I think this is market wide issue, but one level it's somewhat intuitive, it's around modern building techniques, if you look at the issues and I think it's intuitive for all of us, all houses build today more bathrooms as a tendency to move from fixed units to wet rooms. We see issues in plug and play piping, use of flexi housing and it's not actually just an issue that we're seeing in the UK market, we're seeing as a territory. So, there was recently an article by lead insurer in Australia, IAG on flexi housing and impact on escape of water and what we're seeing is basically increasing cost of repair and again people moving away from carpets and stone flooring into laminates and wood embedded piping. And all of that goes to a more costly repair and we're seeing increase in frequency as well.

And so like in any rational market, I used the word carefully, rational market. We should see the market moved to price, we saw the first green shoots of that in Q2, irrespective back to Stephen's point, if the market isn't moved we will continue to move even if it means we actually trade top line to protect bottom line profitability and that's fundamentally what we started to move on.

Stephen Hester

Thank you, Steve. I think that if I may just make a related point because clearly we had an Ogden hit, we can say there was an attritional household hit and what I hope we will see and you will appreciate more and more as each year goes by is the inherent resilience and strength of our business model 4% of our premium or 3% of our premiums are UK motor maybe its 10%, it's not even 10%, it's less than 10%, UK household and so, I hope that we can demonstrate that we're in a position where we can take blips and yet still produce good overall performance or a strong overall performance and that's obviously what we believe will increasingly be recognized as high quality resilient cash flows as we go into the future.

Dhruv Gahlaut

Dhruv Gahlaut, HSBC. Three questions. Firstly given the capital is looking in a comfortable position still earnings are moving in the right direction. As in what stops the group to at least increase the payout ratio to the top end of the base ranges and even if you don't go above that. Secondly just sticking with the UK home, is it possible to know what the claim inflation is running at on that book versus where the price is and you mentioned green shoots, how much were you able to put through in Q2 there. Thirdly in terms of the Scandi PYD as in fairly punchy number as in could you give some comments in terms of what's driving that PYD at this point.

Stephen Hester

Steve, do you want to just quickly deal with the inflation rate point?

Steve Lewis

So I think the main driver is escape of water, is the biggest peril within household, actually it's been inflating broadly 12% to 14% over the last two to three years. I think the thing that's changed is actually frequency of loss has been on somewhat of decline probably through till the end of 2015 as an offset to the actual inflationary cost of repair. What we see in 2016 is actually that step time cost of repair probably up towards about 15% to 16%, but actually frequency of loss is level to increase and so it's no longer an offset, and that requires a number of pricing action. We've moved to price in the first quarter clearly depends on portfolios and time lag relative to price to market, we still more price to take to correct issues that we're seeing, but it's not just a pricing issue. We're also taking indemnity actions to adjust our actual model, to also address the cost of inflation that we're seeing as well, so it's a two-fold approach in the way, we're adjusting efficient.

Dhruv Gahlaut

Price is still below, where you would want it to be?

Steve Lewis

Close as below, where we want it to be. We're moving though, we have a trajectory and plans at pricing actions that we are already locking in, that will address the issues as we look forward.

Stephen Hester

On your last question on Scandi PYD. There was no one big lumpy area, it was spread across quite a range of portfolios. I never regard these things it's automatically repeatable, but there is nothing weird or strange or one big area that's produced and it wasn't a write back of PA, when we took a big hit on the previous in the two years earlier. In terms of the dividend point, I agree it's disgraceful to only increase dividends 32%. But what I think we should do is just sort of repeat the position because the position really hasn't changed at all. And I'll spend a little time on it, just to make sure that people recognize, there is a repetition what we said before. We completely recognized that an important part especially of insurance company investment is income and that's the nature of what insurance companies hopefully are overtime, which is Steady Eddies, we sadly have not historically been Steady Eddie, we need to turn ourselves into that eventually.

And A; we recognize that. B; we believe that our model is and will produce very high quality repeatable cash flows. And we believe that our free cash flow before we do things whether those be acquisition things or return to shareholders are free cash flow, we still think in the medium term is beginning with 7% as a percent of 70% plus and so therefore that gives a pot of money from which consider shareholder distributions or other uses, but as you know from our strategy the other uses are likely to be relatively in frequency occurrences if at all.

And so none of that has changed in terms of our belief that we will produce strong cash flows and a good amount of those cash flows will be used for shareholders. The but on the other side of it, is that we as again as I've said many times before are absolutely determined to re-establish this company's reputation or maybe to establish it, maybe it's not even re-establish to establish this company's reputation for high quality repeatable profitability and cash flows. And we're absolutely determined that should lead and not follow dividends and we believe that overtime we will earn the respect and extra value from our investors by demonstrating discipline, by demonstrating that we're not going to be bullied by the market which currently overvalues dividends and undervalues quality of earnings and as a consequence of that, we're not going to be bullied to go to fast too early on dividends and we accept that there may be some people who are disappointed by that, in a market that cares less about repeatable earnings and more about dividends.

And so our policy remains, we don't want to have a regular payout more than 40% to 50%. The natural volatility the 40% to 50% is really because you're going to have bad weather, good weather, you might be aiming for something and it's also sort of little trivial to us where, it sits in there and certainly at the half year, we're not going to make judgments about what the second half is, when we can have December weather and so on, so forth. So we think, we think more carefully about it, the yearend than we do in the first half while we're trying have a conservative position subject to second half volatility.

The gap between our long-term belief in our free cash flows, medium-term belief in our free cash flows and 40% to 50%, I've said many, many times requires two things to be true. One for us to be believe that we have the right stock of capital or have the surplus of the right stock of capital and the second to be generating free cash flow. We also have said many, many times that we didn't expect to generate free cash flow in 2017 because we were going to or at least the free cash flow we were generating we were going to use in part to reduce debt which I believe is good in terms of capital resilience, capital quality and earnings in part for our last year of restructuring charges which are producing or helping us to produce the gains in the P&L that you see an in part for the pull-to-par on our bond portfolio.

Now two of those three drags go away in 2018, so if everything else is equal you'd expect the only drag on free cash flow generation to be pull-to-par next year, so you'd expect next year to be the first year where we are in a stronger free cash flow generation position, which is why I've always said. I think first year is the first time that we would logically consider weather and to what extent there is room for additional payouts. And so that position is completely unchanged. We're absolutely confident that this will be a very strong dividend paying stock and we're absolutely defiant that it's not going to be before we're ready and before the track record is rock solid in terms of cash flow generation.

Greg Patterson

Greg Patterson, KBW. Three questions. One is on this pull-to-par effect on free cash. I mean solvency II capital generation doesn't have a pull-to-par effect in it. It's a nonsense that there is some kind of discontinuous event. And I do appreciate that IFRS is going to buy sometimes higher investment income and you have to write [ph] it off. But if you're looking at the underlying capital generation sort of 17, 18, 19 it should not have discontinuous event. You keep referring to the pull-to-par effect. So I wonder if you could just square that circle for me.

Second point is, you mentioned that any company that is growing very strongly in this market must be taking on risks. So my understanding that your telematics sales have actually taken off dramatically. I was wondering why that would break your room or that you mentioned about growing but not taking on more risk. And the third is, in terms of the attritional loss ratio that increased I think is 0.3 percentage points year-on-year. It was below my expectations, I was wondering in terms of for the full year and 2018, whether we should expect a higher percentage point increase, if there is some kind of funny in the attritional loss ratios, the denominator. And specifically I'm interested in this indirect weather, your medium and small weather and large claims that are in the attritional loss ratio, I wonder if you just can talk to 1H 2017 just so we can understand, are we on trend? We're not on trend and I'm throwing this icky fourth question, sorry.

The large losses of 11.4% versus your five-year average of 8.3%. I was wondering have you guys have got any concern that maybe something has gone wrong with your underwriting or maybe your reinsurance program needs to be tightened up. And or is it just completely unbelievable.

Stephen Hester

Stop there. Because I'll really forget. I'm going to ask Scott to the attritionals in the second. Let me take two together which is - proper suspicion of our underwriting results of telematics and large losses. So I think that if we didn't know it already what Ireland should have taught us, is when something goes well you look at it with as much suspicion as when something is going badly. And so you're right, although our overall UK motor top line is not particularly dramatically relative to other people. It is growing much better in our telematics proposition. And so we're very suspicious of it, not suspicious in it because we got any reasons, but we're all over it, we're studying it really, really hard. The nature of the telematics product obviously gives you way more information about the quality you're underwriting immediately which normal motor product doesn't. So we believe that we're not making major mistakes. It's a [indiscernible] from the company as a whole, so even if we were making mistakes, it's not going to match for the company as a whole, but it matters to us and so at the moment it feels like we've genuinely got a technological advance that you could say, what's unique about telematics but we do seem to have some product advantages in the market and we think that we have enough data by the nature of the product to suggest that we're not doing anything too foolish, although we're watching it really carefully and thinking about it really carefully.

The same in different context for large losses. We worry, we should never get into position where we only worry about attritional loss ratios because that could lead you to right business with low attritional loss ratios and high large loss and propensity in which case, you know you're still messed up and you can't dismiss it with pure volatility, so we worry a lot about of all tile items as well as about our attritional loss ratios and that's all I think all we can say, is that we have scrutinized in great detail the large loss areas in the first half, mostly they occurred in the second quarter. And we can't yet and we may never, hopefully we will never find any pattern, the great majority of the losses, this business is been with us for more than five years and therefore it's not business we've just put onto to the books. And it's dispersed across different portfolio, so at the moment it seems like random volatility just as weather went the other way round, but of course each quarter we'll prove and disprove that theory as we go forward. Scott, do you want to take the attritional?

Scott Egan

Yes, so the attritional loss ratio and we've tried to be very clear. It was 0.3% on constant FX and so obviously if you go back to report, it was on FX effect which we think is misleading and therefore that's why we call a continue effect. Your second point attrition was around indirect weather where we mentioned in Canada which we flagged pretty well last year. Again in the randomness of the world, there was higher ambient temperatures in around in Canada last year and so we saw, last call I recall normal claims for things like burst pipes etc. than we would normally see. We tried to be very explicit and transparent. This year, and all we're doing is correcting it for this year, for what would be a more normal kind of a year for Canadian weather and around and so again, we're just trying to transparent as to what is underlying performance versus what is caused by distortions, whether it be an FX or weather patterns.

Greg Patterson

Whether it's 2017 [indiscernible].

Scott Egan

Yes, in the range, obviously look it differs by provinces, so you know it's a big country. But around absolutely, we would term a normal weather.

Stephen Hester

Your fourth point was about pull-to-par in solvency II and I run the risk of you being a greater expert on solvency than me, but I'll give you my understanding of it. I believe we are showing it correctly describing it correctly and it is simply the case that we could put it in a different way, not all of our earnings generate solvency II capital because an element of our earnings, an element of our investment earnings is offset by reduction in the investment portfolio because solvency II marks your investment portfolio to market just as it marks your liability portfolio to market.

Our liability portfolio at the long end is mark to market in accounting terms, but not at the short-hand and so there is differences mean that the extent to which our investment income is offset by pull-to-par does create a drag on capital generation or use of capital, if you want to put it another way round. But if we get in any more detail, you'll run out of my space and so I'm certainly happy after the event to put our experts with you and take me through the solvency II.

Greg Patterson

Just one point, I appreciate that. But what I'm trying to say is this, if you look at strip those two events out, there is no discontinuity from 2017 to 2018 but when you adjust for those factors and you're looking at the underlying capital generation and the commentary sort of implies that there is some kind of discontinuity. I don't see [indiscernible].

Stephen Hester

I don't mean to say there was a discontinuity. What I thought I said I on uses of capital are that this year, we have an unusual use of capital in terms of our debt retirement although we had a legacy offset to that in terms of generation capital, we have the last year restructuring charges are neither of those two recur, we also have this year pull-to-par on bonds and that does recur. So I'm saying of the three uses of capital beyond dividend this year two of the three don't recur next year that was the point I was making. But the pull-to-par is much the same.

Now of course it doesn't take much volatility to interest rate for that to change a lot, so if UK interest rates were to go up and obviously the UK is the only major market where interest rates have not gone up year-to-date. So if interest rates do go up in the UK, that pull-to-par disappears rather quickly and you generate more capital. So we'll have to see how that happens that also would help our pension position clearly if that happens, so we'll have. Our capital generation is somewhat leveraged to UK interest rates.

Andy Hughes

Andy Hughes from Macquarie. Three questions, if I could. The first one is about the underlying earnings in Canada the attritional loss ratio improvements. I think you said there was 4% improvement in net written premiums were to reduce reinsurance cost. Which annualized it kind of should be 1% benefit to the attritional loss ratio in Canada. Obviously but the attritional loss ratio in Canada didn't improve by anywhere near that amount. So does that mean excluding the reduce reinsurance cost, the attritional loss ratio in Canada deteriorated and does that flow through into the second half of the year.

And on the UK, the loss of the large scheme. Is this going to make a material difference to into large losses, it's going to be kind of relatively big scheme. I imagine in terms of premium income. Is this something that could you give us a rough idea to how big that scheme is that you're planning on winding instead?

Stephen Hester

Steve, £20 million.

Steve Lewis

£30 million, in big scheme of things it's around.

Andy Hughes

Okay and so in terms of household attritional loss ratio, is this something you're guiding to continue into H2, it very much sounds like it kind of, is a continuation into H2. And how long before that returns to kind of with your price action to a normalized level. Thank you.

Stephen Hester

On Canada, the main reason apart from just also oscillation why there were some - the only area where there's some pressure on the attritional loss ratio was in motor, Canada motor and that's largely because Johnson which is our biggest motor writing had to reduce its prices in Ontario last year and that's coming through the end this year, now as it happens. The Ontario cycle appears to have switched and we're expecting to increase our prices in Ontario in the second half of this year, but aside from that, that's the only if you like weird thing beyond attritional that's going in the attritional.

So we're expecting the second half attritionals in Canada to be better than the first half attritionals. On the UK escape of water, we do expect that to still hurt our attritionals in the second half and to hurt our attritionals by rather less next year as obviously our price increases works through from written into earned although it remains the case as we did in the first half this year, that we still believe we can make progress notwithstanding that headwind. Andrew.

Andrew Crean

It's Andrew Crean from Autonomous. Two questions, if I can. Firstly, how fast do you think you'll get your control over cost ratio below 20% from 22.2% because that looks to be one of the key drivers of further profit growth? And secondly can you talk us through the - what brings the earnings. I think you talked about free cash flow being 78% plus of earnings. Could you tell us what the delta is on that and whether that will change?

Stephen Hester

By delta do you mean the difference between 17 and 100.

Andrew Crean

Yes. What are the key issues there? Is that like changed overtime?

Stephen Hester

On the cost, I think my genuine answer is I don't know, how quickly we'll get under 20% and that's a subject of some vigorous arm wrestling that goes on every year, between me and some of my colleagues who are sitting on the front bench and elsewhere. If all went swimmingly then on a written basis we might be there 2019 and on earned basis 2020. If all went less swimmingly it will be 202 1 or 2022, I think taking the company as a whole, but that's not, none of that is a forecast. That's a sort of blue sky prediction.

In terms of your second question, I completely forgot what it was. So perhaps could you just remind me.

Unidentified Company Representative

70%.

Stephen Hester

The 70 to 100. Again, the sorts of things that it could be because this not, I don't think it's a definitive thing. If our pension scheme were in more surplus than it is now then pension contributions would cost us capital, they don't today because until your scheme is in surplus equal to the waiting in your SCR, the improvement in surplus it goes through your capital. I'm sort of cautionary thinking cash contribution to pension might at some point cost us capital even though as it happens it does in this year at some point, it maybe the SCR goes up if we grow our business although the diversification benefits we get from growth and the weight of the pension scheme and the calculation isn't making that a very sensitive thing. If we prove to be successful in spending money in technology, we might spend a little bit more on CapEx and depreciation in some years as we renew the estate. So this is sort of our close and dribs and drabs that I was kind of rounding to give you the figure I was giving you.

Oliver Steel

Oliver Steel, Deutsche Bank. So first of all the UK expense ratio lifted year-on-year which I thought a bit surprising so perhaps you can just take us through, what caused that. Secondly and the investment income guidance you've given is I mean it implies considerably lower investment income result in the second half of the year, could you explain that? And also, would you like to extend your guidance out to 2018 and 2019 as well.

And then thirdly, just to check. The first quarter you talked about the attritional loss ratio improving and I think you said in every territory but I can't quite remember the language. Now I think in retrospect you clearly adjusted for the Canadian underlying trend and probably emerging the UK and international together, but just to confirm was there any difference in trend and attritional loss ratio between the first and second quarters.

Stephen Hester

I'll ask Scott to take the first two, but just on your last one. The main impact of escape of water showed through in Q2, so that was the thing that got worse in Q2, all of our other business lines were fine in Q2 and so that was it, that was the only item and that wasn't of itself dramatic, so you were right, we were taking account of the attritionals. Scott?

Scott Egan

Yes, the two other things Oliver I mentioned, if you compare the UK expense ratio this half to last half, we have the accounted for Flood Re so that really is a majority of the difference.

Oliver Steel

It wasn't first?

Scott Egan

No the impact of it, the net impact of it this year versus last year because - across our costs. I think the - your second point was around investment income in H2. Two big things that are effecting that obviously the debt buyback option etc. that we took effectively it means we've got less float in the second half year and obviously the final sort of legacy execution happened, so a few months into the year and so for those two reasons we've got less investment flow and therefore that's purely the only thing that's happening apart from the normal reinvestment rate stuff that you overtime will be down. 2018 and 2019, we haven't given the explicit guidance, we will do it again through year, but it would not be materially different from the guidance that was previously guidance at the end of 2016.

Ed Morris

Ed Morris, JP Morgan. Three quick questions, please. First on Scandinavia, I'm interested in the trade-off between premium growth and profitability because on the one hand it seems that the company sort of moving towards targeting best in class, on the other hand profitability there is very good and it would seem that you might be able to add some premium which in absolute terms might still growth profit, so just how you think about that please?

Two more questions, UK home as the large affinity contract starts next year. Can you just remind us what the impact of that is on expense ratio and combined ratio? And whether you're thinking that should improve year-on-year as that comes in. And lastly Brexit preparations, is there anything you need, still feel you need to do one of your peers has talked about some capital dis-synergies from having to establish an entity, is that a consideration for RSA?

Stephen Hester

On your last one, I think it's a rounding arrow, so you shouldn't touch wood and so on. So on Scandi, if you look at our let's look at Tryg as the cleanest of the “comparators” since obviously not everyone's got slightly different business mix. I think you'll see their premiums haven't grown at all in four, five years and one of the things that is clear in the Scandinavian market, is that the insurance companies are much more disciplined in their behaviour and their trade-off of volume competition versus profitability than in some other markets. And the converse is, that if you were to suddenly want to start taking someone else's market share you probably end up starting a price war that everyone losses from. And so buy in large that hasn't happened in Scandinavia as much as it has happened in some other countries. And certainly from our standpoint, while we would like to nudge our volumes up, we want to do that through better capability delivery, not through lower pricing and we're prepared to be patient in that trade-off because it takes time for us to improve our capabilities, it takes times for customers to recognize it, we've improved our capabilities and to nibble away at the volume equation.

And we think that if we went on mad dash for growth in Scandinavia all we do is hurt everyone's margins and we don't see the benefit of doing that. And you had a third question, I can't remember.

Ed Morris

[Indiscernible]?

Stephen Hester

Scott, do you want to have a crack at it?

Scott Egan

Yes, so I think we still expect it to come on towards the end of the year, that's our best view as we sit here now. In terms of the profitability which I think usually your question I think would reiterate what we said before, is we will price it to achieve this sort of return in capital that we would expect to achieve from any household business and in fact, any other part of business that we would write, so no different.

Ed Morris

On a year-over-year basis?

Scott Egan

The premium still would be.

Unidentified Company Representative

Premiums were worth about under £80 million and £90 million, so just putting that on top of net of premium basis about £2.7 billion, so this is couple hundred million.

Stephen Hester

But that went all beyond next year. But other things being equal clearly it does help the expense ratio.

Thomas Seidl

Thomas Seidl, Bernstein. My first question on price in the UK, we talked a lot about home. How do you think about the rate change you achieved in the other segments, to what extent do they cover claims inflation and what does that mean for the outlook on the attritional for those other segment? Secondly, although on UK home how competitive do you think you're on price comparison because there is an increasing amount of business now sold through price comparison and third, maybe you can give us an update on the pension contributions, you de-risked the pension assets, interest rates are lot lower than three years ago, so what is your outlook on pension contribution. Is it going to increase from 65, or is it going to be stable or is it going to go down?

Stephen Hester

I'll ask Steve second to talk about UK pricing and inflation and so on. On pensions, I think the short answer is we don't know because next year we don't have a new evaluation until next year and then we - it's probably in - 2019 before we have a serious outcome with the pension trustees. What I would say is going against us is the point you've made at the moment gilt yields lower than they were at the last tri-annual. Which would imply more cash cost? On the other hand, who knows where they will be in years' time. It doesn't, because that moved up obviously quite a lot in from the low point in the quarter.

Going for us is probably longevity trends and you've seen a few other companies commenting on this producing a bit of tailwind and so, where those two bounce out, come in negotiation 2019, I don't know. If you're asking me to guess, I would think we might increase a little bit our cash contributions, but it's really far too premature to make that judgment. Steve, do you want to have a crack at that?

Steve Lewis

So I think we've covered household, hopefully to death. So in terms of the other lines, if we look at motor I mean it's just an issue in the context by personal lines and commercial lines, obviously the Ogden change is a big influencing factor. To carry Ogden as it is today, is ahead of any outcome on consultation tomorrow, but in terms of what's required today we need about five points on price across both commercial and personal lines in order to cover Ogden. As we stand today, we're carrying about 12 points on price both in terms of personal lines and commercial lines. As oppose to cover inflation because we're seeing high parts of inflation clearly in terms of motor and which is reasonably significant where we are at this moment in time, we're carrying enough price both in terms of covering Ogden and parts inflation and still improving the attritional performance of our motor books both in commercial and also in personal. You see that posting our combined ratio results.

The other line obviously personal lines is pet, is in line that is medical line does have a level of inflation to it, that's running at a range between 79% and in on portfolio, and again we're carrying that sort of price and again staying disciplined in actually, our PIF counter is slightly down as we carry the right sort of price to address those sorts of inflationary pressures. And across the rest of the portfolio it's still relatively modest, but one of the things we're actually doing is taking a forward view on just how is the likes of Brexit inflation and other parts of inflation impacting the UK and clearly taking the view on that, where we stand today, we're carrying sufficient price to cover the inflationary trends that we're seeing.

Thomas Seidl

Any reason why the Ogden impact is lower than others report in the market in 5%, others report, 6%, 7%, sometimes 8%.

Steve Lewis

So 5% is relative to our book and as you know, we're not as adversely impacted as others it also depends on what retentions you've got, what reinsurance cost do you believe you have and as you look across the market some people are very, very low retentions and rely heavily on reinsurance. And others take much higher retention we're sort of mid-range in that respect and that's why the pricing aspect is different between different competitors.

Thomas Seidl

So the 5% is net of reinsurance.

Steve Lewis

Yes, that is actually our net cost and obviously it's different on liability, it's more like 6% to 7%, but just to go further.

Andy Hughes

Andy Hughes, Macquarie. Just want to ask about your 50p, 55p, earnings kind of forecast and how you feel about that in the context results. I was quite interested because in the kind of [indiscernible] annual report I think in there it sort of makes comment about the LTIP for instance, the LTIP targets are based on the internal operational targets of the business and there obviously much lower ROT than the 50p, 55p. So maybe you could square the difference between the two in terms of where the internal operational target are versus 50p, 55p to be clear about. Whether 50p, 55p is embedding something on top of the operational targets? Thank you.

Stephen Hester

We have a range of targets that we discuss both internally and with the board representing different degrees of stretch. The most conservative end of the range is what we plan capital of, the most aggressive end of the range is what we try to get the management teams to aim for, and with the board we discuss the full range and it's not quite a scientific as I'm making it sound, but try to probability weight outcomes and so that's how we do our internal planning and that's what reflected. And in the same way, if we think about how people are paid you could be paid and on target amount if you did a decent job, you could be paid more than on target amount if you're thought to be doing a good job or better than good job and if you do a disappointing job, clearly goes through the other end of the range.

So I think that most people would say that the job we've done so far has been better than an okay job, the share price would certainly suggest that. And so consequently I think was an unreasonable that we got better than on target compensation last year. It's our job to try and make that continue and that's what we will try to do. And so, that's the answer to the compensation. In terms of outlook, clearly we don't give profit forecast and we shouldn't give profit forecast, but I think it's fair to say that it remains our ambition for the second half to be better than the first half and it remains our ambition for next year to be showing the kinds of improvements that we've always hoped for next year. And if our ambition can get better still, it will get better still and so I think that there is a very good reason for our ambition to be set somewhere in the 50s for next year and we'll see, what actually happens, but more obviously we've got volatility going up and down and can help us and harm us.

I think more importantly I'd literally I can see no ending site to the ways we can improve this business, no end in sight. The caveat to that is number one, we're in a market which is going to be very demanding of everyone in terms of competition and therefore the potential for giving some of your improvements away to the marketplace. Although at the moment we're improving faster relative to others, so hopefully we can keep that going and secondly, we're humans and we mess up sometimes we hope that we'll mess up less often than we create value, but that's a question of how the track record extends and every six months we get wiser about our track record and you get wiser out it too.

Stephen Hester

Well again thank you very much for joining us. You know where to find us if you have follow-ups and we very much hope to be standing up again in six months' time with a year of gains. Thank you.

