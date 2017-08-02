General Motors Is At 5.5 Times Earnings

Photo credit

General Motors (GM) has been on a tough road along with the rest of the automakers for the past few years. The valuations in this sector seem absolutely ludicrous and yet, these stocks simply cannot seem to rally. GM’s Q2 report from last week was actually pretty decent and shares reacted positively, but news on Tuesday of very weak July sales has GM languishing again. With all of this back and forth, is there anything that can get the stock to rally?

Q2 wasn’t bad even though GM did miss revenue expectations, it was in the ballpark. Crossovers continue to be the workhorse for GM and that offset some weakness in other places in addition to a decision to reduce its exposure to rental markets here in the US. All of those factors led to flat volume and with pricing coming in weak as well, the deck was stacked against GM producing a hot revenue number. But we all knew this was going to be the case in Q2 and indeed for the rest of this year. So while GM’s Q2 revenue doesn’t excite me, I’m not worried either.

Where I wish GM had done a bit better is with respect to margins. It has been working diligently on cost saving initiatives for some time now and while management says it is on track to reach its savings goals, the money isn’t flowing through to the bottom line as I would have liked. Adjusted EBIT margin was down 30bps to 10% so while it wasn’t a disaster by any means, I would have expected that at this point, GM would be adding to its profitability. But it isn’t, and that means there really isn’t anything left in terms of EPS leverage to the upside. We know revenue is and will remain weak so if margins aren’t pulling their weight, you’re left with nothing and that’s what concerns me. We know global shipments of autos will be relatively weaker this year and that is hurting pricing so we may see more of the same from GM in the second half. The bottom line is that from a fundamental perspective, GM’s Q2 didn’t look all that great to me.

Then came the news that unit sales in July were down a whopping 15%, far worse than the 9% reduction expected, and that average price fell more than 2% in the process. That’s an ugly combination and it means that GM’s revenue and margin numbers for July are undoubtedly pretty nasty so that certainly does not bode well for the third quarter, which is apparently off to a rough start. The stock sold off on the news and rightfully so; if I’m right that GM’s margins have peaked, July’s numbers support a lower share price and that’s what we got.

I don’t want to sound too bearish because I’m not; I just see some weakness that wasn’t necessarily there before and I want to call it out. Indeed, there has been some good news recently as GM has finally unloaded its Vauxhall/Opel division that has been dreadful for as long as I can remember. The faster GM gets out of Europe the better and ridding itself of those terrible brands will help it towards becoming more profitable. I’d like to see GM out of Europe permanently because the brands it owns just don’t work there but that seems like a long shot. However, progress is progress and bulls should note this as a positive development for sure.

GM also backed its guidance of $6 to $6.50 in EPS this year and on a $35 stock, you get a pretty absurd valuation. We’re talking 5.5 times earnings at the midpoint of that guidance; I don’t personally know of another stock that is going for that kind of valuation other than automakers. The pure disdain the market has for these stocks is rather incredible and it makes me think GM, F and FCAU should all go private. But I digress; GM shares are cheap but they always have been and may always will be. However, it is important to note that this alone is not a reason to buy the stock.

However, one potential reason to buy it here is for the chart. GM is currently testing its upward-sloping 50DMA and 200DMA and in the recent past, the 200DMA has been a fairly strong guide for the stock as it has moved up. I expect we’ll at least get a bounce here as the bulls try to keep the shares elevated but at some point, something has to give. GM’s relative high is just under $38 and we’re at $35 now so if there is a bounce, it will need to come close to the relative high. In addition, the 200DMA is rapidly closing in on that relative high so the stock will either need to break down below the 200DMA or break out above the relative high. Which of those things ends up happening is anyone’s guess but we are fairly quickly approaching the time where we’ll have an answer. Given the current technical picture my bias is for a bounce and test of the relative high but in balancing the weak news we’ve gotten recently, I’m not sure the bulls have it in them.

Of course, the stock is still yielding over 4% so if it is income you’re after, you’ve come to the right place. Any selloff is a gift if you want GM’s juicy yield so if that sounds like you, you’re probably pretty excited the shares moved down off of the weak July sales numbers. I don’t think GM shares are going to move a bunch in either direction so if the yield is what you want, this seems like a pretty solid entry point.

Overall, I’m a little torn on GM. The fundamental backdrop for the industry is weak and recent news from GM was very weak. One month is not a trend but I’m still worried. On the other hand, the chart looks bullish and the stock is going for 5.5 times earnings. Those two things make me want to buy and so on the whole, despite the weak news we’ve received, I think GM is at least a short term buy pending whether it tests and breaks out over the relative high near $38. If that sort of thing isn’t for you, wait and see which way it breaks before taking a position but for now, I’m tilting bullish.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.