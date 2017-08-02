Sony's Entertainment Businesses Showcase Its Internet Of Things Appeal

Sony (NYSE:SNE) has an under-estimated growth potential centered around its Internet of Things offering. Many observers have failed to recognize the tremendous potential this offers. The company is looking to gain recurring revenue on the back of its huge PS4 user base. The stock price has been buoyant this year. It stands to gain further as profitability continues to rise as shown by the just released Q2 earnings.

Film Division.

The films Sony makes are closely linked to the games they produce for PS4 and to the screening and TV services they offer to the consumer. Everyone in the business has been chasing Disney (NYSE:DIS) these past few years. Their success has been on the back of constantly repeating super-heroes. Sony has its own candidate here in Spiderman. Indeed Disney and Sony are partnering together on this franchise. In the vital first weekend opening in July "Spiderman:Homecoming" raked in US$117 in the USA and US$140 million overseas. After a couple of weeks, its domestic take had risen to US$278 million and its worldwide take to US$633 million.

In a sign that perhaps the studio is regaining its creative mojo, "Baby Driver" simultaneously became a sleeper hit. However earlier films this year such as "The Brothers Grimsby", "Concussion" and "Passengers" had disappointing numbers. The latest offering, "The Emoji Movie", got terrible reviews. However it is a difficult business to forecast as it hit second place in its first weekend with US$24.5 million.

The head of the Film Division Michael Lynton was replaced in June by Tony Vonciquerra from Fox. Time will tell if he can improve the division's performance. He has been given an ambitious FY2018 revenue target of US$9.34 billion to hit. Pictures currently comprises 10% of sales and the company wants to produce profits.

In an attempt to add value to film divisions the big industry players are reported to be mulling over bringing in premium video on demand services for their movie offerings. Morgan Stanley recently estimated this could be worth US$2 billion to them.

It is not coincidental that, in its Q2 earnings, the loss for the film division in Pictures was slightly reduced by the Television Products & Media Networks portion of the Pictures Division. There has been further investment in this sector. The company recently announced it was buying 95% of Japanese anime distributor Funimation Productions for US$143 million.

Everyone is chasing the goal of "content" right now. This is why there have been unlikely rumors such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) buying Disney (NYSE:DIS), or Disney buying Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). Sony's PSVue offering is a direct competitor to cable tv at a time of "cord-cutting" by consumers.

Sony's film division helps it to have both the hardware base and the content. Re-purchases of PS hardware products by consumers indicate strong customer loyalty by Sony's PS4 users. The company can leverage its film offerings across its PS4 and PSVue platforms.

Internet of Things.

There's much talk about the "Internet of Things" but Sony has the wherewithal to action it. Previously the term referred more to home items such as smart refrigerators. The graph below by Forrester Research tells its story:

Now it is seen more as an opportunity to provide Internet and smartphone services into every corner of a consumer's life. Sony is targeting the youth dynamic and their life-style of games, music and entertainment on the go. Allied to this they have their Virtual Reality offering which gives added attraction to the company's games. They have a video data lead through the Imaging Products Division, and the Sony "Xperia" phones.

Some observers have said that Sony should discard their phone division because of the competitive nature of the top end of the market. They fail to understand its role in the Internet of Things. The new "XperiaZX Premium" model was well received and boasts 4K HDR to give it the essential multimedia mobile cachet. The "Xperia" brand is also being pushed by the company.

Their Smart TV range is another part of the offering. TV's have been a poor business in recent years. However OLED TV's have made the sector look more promising. It is expected that Sony will ship about 300,000 of these high price items this year.

Sony is offering the youth market what it wants. The company has a huge and fairly loyal customer base from its PS4 consoles. This continues to outperform Xbox from Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by a wide margin. The PS4 Vue TV offering is being ramped up. The PS Now service allows for games to be played on a console or PC through the Cloud. Online games sales and streaming produce more revenue than PS4 hardware sales.

The online gaming service, Playstation Network, charges users a subscription fee to play with other gamers. It is generating higher margins than the old sale of physical copies. Big game successes this year include Horizon Zero Dawn and MLB 2017:The Show.

Adding to the Internet of Things offering is Sony's range of new products in wearable tech and through the purchase last year of chip company Altair Semiconductor. These include the Wearable Tech SmartWatch 3 and the Xperia Ear. The latter allows for actions based on voice commands and head movement. New products are under development across several types. Time will tell if they are revolutionary or just evolutionary.

The booming Music Division is an integral part of this Internet of Things offering. Operating Income in Q2 rose by 57% year-on-year. The company is continuing to put further resources into this. One of the more interesting and retro aspects of this is the announcement that they are opening a new vinyl processing plant in Japan. This is to keep up with the demand for vinyl records and turntables. They shuttered the last one in 1989 with the advent of CD's, which themselves have now fallen out of favour.

The Music Division has thrived further on the back of its partnership with Spotify. This has tripled paid subscribers in the past couple of years to hit 60 million users. A recent licensing deal will accelerate this partnership.

Most recently in July they paid a reported US$444 million for French indie music distributor Believe Digital. Their growing Music division helps them to appeal to the vital youth demographic. This is often overlooked. Sony has put together an offering of games, entertainment and music unmatched by competitors. This has a lot of similarity with Apple in the past in their product growth years.

CEO 's Successful Strategy.

Sony's turnaround is the result primarily of their visionary CEO Kazuo Hirai, pictured below:

He has transformed the company. Initially this was by concentrating on profitable divisions and closing down unprofitable ones. The resultant company is still well-diversified. Its growth areas center around Imaging (8% of sales), Games (16% of sales), Mobile Products and Communications (15% of sales) and Music (6% of sales).

The Q2 results breakdown shows strong growth in operating Income across the divisions.

Mobile Communications +771% (from very low base).

Games & Network Services -59% mainly from exceptions in the comparison year, though also some price discounting in the PS4 hardware. Profit guidance for the full year was however upgraded.

Imaging Products +209% where the company controls about 50% of the world market.

Home Entertainment & Sounds +11%

Semiconductors swung into profit from a previous loss and are expected to get a further boost from supply to the forthcoming iPhone 8.

Music +57%

Earnings per share came to 62.70 Yen (US$0.57) as compared to analyst's forecasts of 56.17 Yen (US$0.51). This is up from only 16.78 Yen (US$0.15) a year ago. Operating profit was 157.6 billion yen (US$1.4 billion) against analyst's expectations of 133.3 billion yen (US$1.2 billion). Revenues were up 15.2%. Guidance for FY18 was raised though it remained quite conservative.

Hirai has moved on to giving Sony a direction and bringing back its creative mojo. His own background was in the Pictures Division and he has shown his focus on Pictures, Games and Music. His impact has been under-rated and could be similar to that of Akil Morita back in the company's glory days.

Crucially tied into this picture is Sony's position as a gaming stock play, as my article in June explained. The company is in many ways a gaming stock. So far it has not enjoyed the huge stock price increases which have been enjoyed by pure gaming stock plays. These are represented by such as Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) and Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:TTWO). Sony has a strong partnership with Take-Two Interactive which to me looks the most promising of the gaming stocks.

The year-to-date chart below though does show how well the stock has been doing:

I have been recommending this stock for quite some time. To me it has long-term stock appreciation ahead of it based on revenue growth.

Conclusion.

Sony's Internet of Things offering incorporating its Pictures, Games and Music sets the company up for tremendous potential growth. It has some exciting possibilities also in new fields such as drones, medical, smart car sensors and robots. I detailed these opportunities in a previous article.

Much of Sony's growth is based around their lead in camera and imaging technology. The revitalised company is in the right areas at the right time to grow strongly in the next few years.

