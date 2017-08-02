SodaStream International's (SODA) CEO Daniel Birnbaum on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SodaStream International (NASDAQ:SODA)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

August 02, 2017 08:30 AM ET

Brendon Frey

Thank you, and welcome, everyone. Present on the call today are Daniel Birnbaum, CEO; Danny Erdreich, CFO; Henner Rinsche, President of Europe; and Doug Pritchard, President of North America. Following the prepared remarks, we will open the call up to questions.

Daniel Birnbaum

Thank you, Brendon, and welcome to everyone on the call with us this morning. The strong momentum we experienced at the start of the year carried over into the second quarter. Our workflow is building a building a global sparkling water franchise by providing consumers a smarter, more convenient option for fulfilling their beverage needs continues to gain traction. Importantly, we are executing our growth objectives in a highly efficient manner that is fueling strong gains in profitability and increased free cash flow.

There are a number of highlights from our recent performance that underscore the success of our strategic and financial initiatives. Revenue increased 10%, driven by a 35% increase in sparkling water maker units to 859,000. At the same time, gas refill units grew to 10% to an all-time record of 8.3 million. These results indicate two very important points about our business: one, we are increasing our global household penetration now at 11.6 million; and two, our existing as well as our new users are active. In Q2, our consumers prepared 460 million liters of carbonated beverage with our system, 88% of which was non-flavored sparkling water. In line with our strategy to position SodaStream as a sparkling water brand, flavor unit sales decreased 11% year-over-year to 5.3 million. With revenue growing 10% in the quarter, our performance below the revenue line was even stronger, highlighting the combined benefits of our advanced manufacturing capabilities and enhanced operating platform which allowed us to significantly leverage our cost structure on higher production volumes.

To illustrate, gross margin increased to 240 basis points to 53.1%. This improvement was achieved during a period when our results were negatively impacted by FX and product mix. We are able to more than offset these headwinds through greater efficiencies in our manufacturing process and leveraging our infrastructure to scale. We have also been able to raise machine margins through successful reengineering of our leading sparkling water makers and operating efficiencies that provided meaningful cost reductions.

We are able to reduce operating expenses as a percentage of revenue by 280 basis points, despite investing additional dollars in A&P this quarter versus a year ago, as we optimize and leveraged our selling expenses and G&A. As a result, operating income increased 84% to approximately $17 million and operating margin improved 520 basis points to 12.9%.

EPS increased 74% to $0.64 and we generated free cash flow of approximately $11 million in the quarter. We ended the second quarter with approximately $109 million of cash and deposits and no financial debt. To help understand what’s driving our recent results and shaping our outlook, I want to provide color on current trends in each region.

Starting in Western Europe, second quarter revenue increase 10%. We continue to make good progress expanding our user base in markets we believe we are under-penetrated. Machine sales in Germany, Nordics and Benelux, all grew double-digit on a percentage basis, fueled by effective messaging, great PR and solid execution by our teams in Europe. At the same time, gas refill sales in many of these markets, along with more highly penetrated markets such as Switzerland and Austria, were up double digits.

In the Americas, revenue grew 8%. U.S. revenues were up 3% in the second quarter, led by 24% growth in sparkling water maker units, in line with retailers sell-through. At the same time, gas refill unit sales were up 5% to $1.2 million and flavors were down 4% to $1.1 million. Our research shows a strong correlation between sparkling water usage and retention, adding to our confidence that our brand repositioning in the U.S. is working. To build on our current momentum and gain further traction, we’re expanding our retention efforts led by our home delivery of gas. As you recall, following the successful launch of this program in the New York area, we began rolling it out to other metro areas during Q2, such as Philadelphia, Baltimore, Florida and Los Angeles. We believe that our free home delivery of gas, coupled with our ability to communicate directly with our consumers through a CRM platform, will support improve retention levels and enhance our brand franchise in the U.S.

Canada remains on fire with strong double-digit revenue growth, which was achieved through higher productivity at existing doors without the benefit of new distribution. We continued to study our success in Canada as a possible blueprint for the United States.

Now to Asia-Pacific. Quarterly sales were flat with last year. The strong start to the year we experienced in Australia continued in the second quarter as machine sales nearly doubled and gas refill units were up strong double digit. This momentum in Australia was offset by a decline in South Korea, where we up against an exceptional comparison due to the appointment of a new distributor, who received his initial pipeline shipment in Q2 2016.

Japan continues to be one of our exciting growth markets as we expand the distribution and marketing activities and are experiencing strong consumption patterns, albeit still on a small scale.

Lastly, CEMEA. Sales increased 37% compared to a year ago, led by strong sales of sparkling water makers and gas refills to our Czech distributor. Meanwhile in Israel, our ongoing efforts to develop an extremely user-friendly and profitable direct-to-consumer model through the testing of numerous programs are helping to strengthen consumer retention in our home market.

We are pleased with the top-line trends we exhibited during the second quarter and first half of the year and even more or so with the significant increases in profitability we delivered during these periods. The fundamentals of our business are sound and the strategies that we have in place to support both household penetration and retention had well positioned to drive profitable growth over the long term. These strategies include:

One, introducing new innovations that further enhance the consumer experience and elevate the multiple consumer benefits of our home combination system. For example, the Fizzi and [indiscernible] electric Fizzi, the mix machine and beer concentrate, both of which are in market test at this time; the development of our water flavored segment; we just began rolling out the Fruit Drops and planned to launch the infused line of fruit, flower and herb sachets; and SodaStream Nature, which is an all-natural and rich in fruit concentrate; as well as our new dishwasher-safe bottle, all rolling out starting Q4.

Second, capitalizing on our strong brand heat to drive higher purchase intent. Thanks to group digital campaigns like Shame or Glory and the more recent Homo-schlepiens, which launched last month, we have generated tremendous buzz and awareness from hundreds of million of views and PR impressions. We are increasing our focus and investment on programs to convert these awareness and brand heat gains into increased demand and purchases. This includes investments in more in-store demos, shelf presence and secondary displays, consumer promotions, infomercial, social media activations and a opinion leader referral programs. These allow us to transform our brand momentum into sales.

Three, strengthening our relationships with the key retailers where our consumers frequently shop, both online and brick-and-mortar, and improving the scale and quality of our in-store execution. With the retail landscape continuing to undergo significant change of consumer buying behaviors rapidly evolved, a priority for us is improving our online presence with e-tailers led by Amazon, which is becoming an increasingly important account for us in every market.

And four, strengthening our consumer connections. In addition to the broad rollout of an extremely user-friendly and profitable direct-to-consumer model, we are implementing a new cloud-based ERP system that will significantly enhance our CRM capabilities. We had good success with numerous programs in Israel and are confident that similar applications can be used to drive higher demand and improved retention in other areas of the world.

Shifting to our outlook. Based on changes in FX, combined with an improved outlook for our core business, we are raising our full year guidance. We now expect 2017 revenue to grow approximately 10% to about $523 million compared to $476 million in 2016, up from our previous guidance of $510 million. This revenue guidance takes into account a reduction in second half revenue of approximately $3 million due to the sale of our professional business units, which we executed in Q2.

Third quarter revenue is expected to in approximately 7% to about $133 million. This equates to roughly 48% of our projected second half revenue, which is consistent with historical patterns looking at the revenue split between Q3 and Q4.

We are also raising our full year gross margin guidance by 100 basis points to approximately 53% compared to 51.5% last year. A&P as a percentage of revenue is expected to grow roughly 100 basis points versus 2016, as we increased our ad spend to capitalize on strong momentum in certain markets.

Based on our higher revenue outlook and operating efficiencies, we now expect the operating income to increase approximately 30% to about $70 million compared to $54.5 million in 2016. Our new guidance assumes a euro-dollar exchange rate of 1.15 compared to our previous assumption of 1.09. In addition to the significant impact of the Euro on our business, it’s equally important to note the impact of Israeli shekel as approximately 40% of our cost and operating expenses are Israeli shekel-based. With an 8% weakening of U.S. dollar against the Israeli shekel so far in 2017, the positive impact on operating income of euro is more than fully offset by the negative impact of Israeli shekel compared to 2.16, which is included in our guidance.

For the year, we expect net income to increase approximately 40% and diluted earnings per share to be approximately $2.70, up 30% compared to $2.07 in 2016. CapEx for 2017 is expected to be approximately $25 million while G&A is expected to be approximately $20 million.

2017 is progressing very well. We are generating great brands and sales momentum in the markets that we’ve prioritize for growth. At the same time, we are transitioning our top line improvement into significant gains and profitability. This is allowing us to reinvest capital into program wins and increasing our global household penetration while also further strengthening our balance sheet, both of which will help us return greater value to our shareholders over the long term.

Operator, we are now ready to take questions.

Peter Grom

Two questions from me. With machines unit sales up 35% in the quarter, and I appreciate the commentary on the selling versus sell-through in the U.S., some of the takeaways data would suggest that -- the takeaway there, that the fencing will be slowing, so any commentary on what you’re seeing would be helpful. And second, can you just provide an update on your door count in the U.S. and how should we see that number evolving as we move through the balance of the year? Thanks.

Daniel Birnbaum

Okay, very good. Thank you, Peter. I’ll ask Danny to address the first question and Doug to address the second.

Danny Erdreich

Hi, Peter. Well, you asked about the movement on machines into second half, we see continued strong momentum on machines in the second half. Obviously, the growth rate would be lower because we are off to a higher base, but overall the momentum continues.

Doug Pritchard

Hi, Peter. With regard to the U.S., let me talk first about the sellout. The sellout continues to be strong in the U.S. and in line with our sell-in. So we are seeing about 23% sellout growth in the United States. So we feel very good about our continued growth and feel that we’ll continue to accelerate as we get through the back half of the year.

With regard to doors, we are seeing really -- we are making great progress on doors. I think, as we have talked in our last quarter, we added about 1,000 doors of gas with Wal-Mart, which we have started about, and we are in the back half can be adding another 591 doors with machines as in in and out, which in 2018, in the first half, will be then put in line. We also are working with a lot of other retailers in making good in-roads with them as well, including Sam's Club. BestBuy is adding another 300 doors of machines. They added back 1,000 gas in the year, but we are adding another 300 doors for machines, which was exciting. And we have Tesco of VCS, Office Depot, we are looking to expand TASE, Myer, and we’ve implemented a business settlement group, which we are excited about, which is really expanding at our independents as well. So overall we feel good about our door count. When we look at our door count overall, we are up over -- about 1,050 new doors versus where we were last year in the United States.

Daniel Birnbaum

Thank you. Peter, let me just add to that that there is this one door called Amazon and other e-tailers that are becoming more significant in our business and then some of our markets are even becoming the lead retailers for us. So we are giving those e-tailers a lot of attention as well.

Jon Keypour

Hi. Good morning, everybody. Yes, I was just wondering -- speaking of your online presence, I was wondering if you could break out total percentage of online sales as a contributor to your total sales. And also, do you have a quantification of like how much Prime Day might have impacted sale?

Daniel Birnbaum

Well, I can just give you some anecdotes because we don’t report that specific metric. But online in general for us represents almost 10% of total global revenue. I wanted to quote on as direct because in some markets it’s by phone, not only by Internet. So direct sales are close to 10%. That includes Amazon e-tailers and our own direct business. What was your second question?

Jon Keypour

If you had any color on Amazon Prime Day and what that impact might have been in the quarter?

Daniel Birnbaum

Yes, we – and I can just give you the example of how we performed in Prime Day in Germany. You know what? I’m going to ask Henner, who is leading our European business, to comment on Prime Day in Europe.

Henner Rinsche

Sure. Hi, Jon. So Amazon in Germany, they actually have just made a public announcement where they told the world what were the best-selling products of all their suppliers across all product categories in Germany on their Prime Day, on July 11, and the two best-selling products were a PlayStation subscription and a SodaStream machine that produces sparkling water in a beautiful and dishwasher-compatible glass carafe. So of all product categories on Amazon, SodaStream has been the number one or one of the two best-sellings, And I think that’s an interesting anecdote to just outline how much fun Amazon having with the SodaStream, for example, in Germany.

Jon Keypour

That’s great. I have another question about U.S. gas program. I was just wondering if you guys have any metric you are willing put out in terms coverage, like a subscriber percentage, over the geographies you have already deployed it in?

Daniel Birnbaum

Doug, can you comments to that?

Doug Pritchard

Yeah, I can. At this state, we’re not releasing kind of any of the data, but we feel good about the program and where it is in this initial stages, and it’s on the right track for everything we’re looking at and we’re continuing to be excited about program and roll out nationally by the end of the year.

Jon Keypour

Okay, thanks.

Akshay Jagdale

Thanks for the question. I wanted to ask about the takeaway trends in the U.S. Again, I think some of the machine data that’s available publicly, as you pointed to, pretty significant decline in June. I know you referenced the 20-something percent takeaway. Can you get into that a little bit more detail here and just some data that’s available to us, which obviously isn’t complete because it maybe doesn’t cover your -- some of your larger customers. But June is a pretty important month for machines and it look like June was down, right? And so can you give us a little bit more color on the takeaway trends in the U.S.?

Daniel Birnbaum

Sure. Hi, Akshay. I’ll ask Doug to speak to that.

Doug Pritchard

Sure. We don’t typically release the data on a monthly basis, but like as I said in Q2, we saw really, really good growth of 23%, which was consistent with our 24% sell-in. So we feel good about that, and as we started looking at our preliminary data in July, we’re seeing that even accelerating well beyond the 23%. So I’m not quite sure the data you’re looking at, so I wouldn’t say there is any concerns as we look at the data overall. We think our business continues to be healthy, and as we look at the back half of the year, we anticipate we will be continuing to accelerate.

Akshay Jagdale

And just similarly, can you provide some color on Europe and give us some information or some color on the takeaway trends there to in Western Europe and couple of your larger countries, that’ll be great.

Daniel Birnbaum

Okay, Danny will take that.

Danny Erdreich

Sure. So in 2017, year-to-date, sell-out in Europe grows double digit year-on-year. So our 2017 value sales to consumers are up year-on-year in 8 out of the 12 countries that we buy information, that we buy sell-out data. As an example, value sales to consumers in the measured food and drug retail channel in Germany are up 20% year-on-year and the first half of 2017, and including the non-measured channels, online, electronic retailers, the total sellout growth year-on-year would even exceed 20% by far. So basically, Europe is absolutely on fire. And just as another point in case, if you look at Germany for example, our biggest market worldwide, 2017 quarter 2 was the 22 consecutive quarter of double-digit year-on-year revenue growth in Germany. So Europe is doing really, really well in terms of consumer demand.

Akshay Jagdale

Okay, thank you. And then just on the guidance, you mentioned the decline in the back half, can you talk to that? I haven’t been able to go through all the numbers yet. But your guidance seems to imply continued growth in the back half. I think you were -- maybe you were just talking specifically about the impact of the business you sold. So can you just condense that down a little bit for us in terms of your guidance? You have increased your revenue guidance, revenue growth guidance, and it continues to imply it looks like very robust growth in the back half. So can you just clarify what you said in the opening remarks?

Daniel Birnbaum

Yes, just I will let Danny speak to that. But in the prepared remarks, I did mention that we spun off a non-strategic business unit that was generating in H2 $3 million. So we are going to be lacking that. So we are up against the high base, and nevertheless, we raised guidance for the back half. So not a decline, but an increase. I will let Danny give some color on that.

Danny Erdreich

Yes, let me provide you a breakdown of the numbers. We provided a guidance number for the year of $523 million. But if you break it out to first half and the second half, you would see that the number for the second half is approximately $277 million. This excludes about $3 million of the professional business that we won’t have. If you add that, the increase is above 9%. So it’s, I guess, higher than our previous expectation of 7% for the year.

Akshay Jagdale

Okay, great. And just your gross margin guidance, obviously you took that up. Can you give us a sense of your expectations in the back half? Because mix this quarter, obviously with machine sales being higher, was a good problem to have, I guess mix was negative. Are you assuming a similar trend in the back half?

Danny Erdreich

We are assuming similar trend as we have seen so far with strong machine sales and the breakdown between consumer growth and machine would stay more or less the same. We guided for 53% gross margin, and this is specifically a reflection of higher profit that we are making mainly on our machines.

Pablo Zuanic

Good morning, everyone. Maybe just -- I mean, with the non-U.S, business has been more than 80% of earnings, I have promised myself not to ask questions about the U.S., but I am going to break my rule and I will ask. So three questions regarding the U.S. business. Number one. You mentioned in the call that there are a lot of good lessons to take from Canada, which you run for the U.S. business. Expand on that briefly. Number two. Just give us more color in terms of how you are creating awareness for the product. Because, obviously, I wondered about digital TV and a lot of people still haven’t heard of the product, but this is more about display. Just explain push versus pull. How you are creating more awareness over the product given that interior is still such a large opportunity from household penetration. And the third and last regarding the U.S., just remind us about the rollout at Wal-Mart of this below $50 unit, how is that going? And could that dilute the image of the brand to some extent selling a $100-plus unit based on [Ion] and then $40 unit at Wal-Mart? Thanks. I have a follow-up, but if you can touch on the U.S. first? Thanks.

Daniel Birnbaum

Okay. Hi, Pablo. Go ahead, Doug.

Doug Pritchard

Not a problem. So we have obviously had a terrific success in Canada. I think we’re up about 3.5% on household penetration. So we are excited about the business. I think some of the learnings we can take is we have actually been able to get some great communication, number one with consumers, and really been able to leverage good continuity in our communication. But really augmenting that, as Danny had said earlier, with a great thought leadership, great sampling and great PR, whether that’s through the global programs such Homo-schlepiens or the Paris Hilton thing in April, but in addition to we are getting our machines in front of a lot of daytime shows and new shows, where people are seeing as a great gifting opportunity. Number one.

Number two, I think, because of the success in the business and as we started to get momentum, as we have really looked at the business over the last certainly 18 months, the amount of customer support has been also phenomenal, the amount of display support we are getting, the amount of ad support we are getting. So the one thing we do it in Canada is, with the great poll that we are getting from the consumers, we are actually getting terrific push from our customers as well as they are super excited on the business. And the one thing I would say all of our major retailers are really and truly understanding in Canada is really the power of the gas business to continue to drive and start traffic for them. And as a result, we are just seeing better and better displays and we are seeing the business continue to accelerate. So as we continue to get good consumer support in the U.S., which is I think your second question, we will be able to really kind of generate that support from our customers in the U.S. And over the last year, I would say the -- as we looked at our customers and how they are looking at the business, the amount of excitement we are getting from our customers, I just spent the last week visiting almost everyone of them, and we’re getting continued excitement from them and they are really, really seeing how the business is turning around for them and how this can be a key growth driver for them. Not only on their online business but really on their bricks-and-mortar as in the U.S., especially the Amazon, is getting stronger, but they can continue to drive in-store traffic with our gas, with the refill. So I’d say it’s a combination of what we are doing in Canada from good consumer communication and then also outstanding execution at shelves and with our customers.

The second question is just creating awareness. We continued to spend a lot of time digitally and socially. In the first part of the year, where we couldn’t sell as many machines but awareness continues to build and we’re excited about that. We continued to use thought leadership and a lot of events and sampling to making sure the consumers kind of understand our product and how it works. As we look at into the critical Q4 time period, we’re looking at potentially adding them television and looking at infomercial as well to ensure the consumers can truly understand the benefits of the product and the sparkling water positioning, so obviously a key plant of our growth drivers moving forward.

Your last question on Wal-Mart. The Wal-Mart comp is off to a terrific start. It’s now over half of their business, and they are growing faster than the rest of our customers. They have been growing at about 50% on machines over the last six, seven weeks as it’s been implemented. And we this is being a core growth driver from the Wal-Mart channel. Do we see it affecting our business now overall? No, it won’t have that huge of an impact. It’s not likely, sort of going to be 30% to 40% of our business long term. It’s a niche that we need to be into. There is a growth opportunity there with those consumers, and we will think it’s going to be in the 5% to 10% range of our business over a long haul. And it hasn’t having any impact on our ability to position the premium sparkling water positioning, because we do have it under a sub-brand as well. At the top end, we are super excited with Aqua Fizz going into the Williams-Sonomas and the high-end retailers, and they are super-excited about that as we head into Q4. So overall, we think it’s a right strategy for Wal-Mart and we think that it’s not going to have an over impact on our ability to grow at the higher revenue levels with the rest of our customers.

Pablo Zuanic

So, Daniel, just maybe a bigger-picture question about -- regarding the flavored strategy. So first, you know idea was to have soda-like flavors, colas and others, and then that was reversed and we went into sparkling water, and now we are going infuse flavors. So if you can explain that? Because when I look at the experience of LaCroix, which is amazing right, we have – lot of company growing about 50%. They managed to have like 15 SKUs the last time we counted at a supermarket in terms of all these various flavors with sparkling water. So it sounds like – and I don’t know if the U.S. is indicative or other markets, but that the sparkling water opportunity is one, but then the flavor opportunity within sparkling water, if well managed, it’s quite significant. How do you think about that and how that relates to your business? Thanks.

Daniel Birnbaum

I agree. I think you just rolled out our strategy. We made a transition from CSDs to sparkling water in the end of 2014. That transition is taking effect and is proving to be successful on a global scale. And now what we are doing is we are looking at the flavored sparkling water category as a big opportunity and launching products that will deliver that. So if you look at our website, for example, you will see in the United States and also in some of the other countries already that we just launched a new range of flavored water, which delivers similar products in the troy but without the packaging. So all natural zero-calorie fruit-flavored fruit essence, and they come in eight flavors. It’s a wonderful range that we call Fruit Drops. You will see more of those with the infused and later on the natural fruit line called Nature. So that’s what we are developing right now. And at the same time, we are continuing to focus on sparkling water, plain sparkling water, which is 88% of our sales, what consumers are using for SodaStream. So that’s the strategy. Consumer momentum is with us because consumers now globally, and especially in the United States and in Europe, are transitioning away from the sweet beverages to water. We are part of that transition. So that momentum, that mega trend is supporting our strategy to continue to develop water, flavored water and regular water, and that’s going to be the future of SodaStream for the next few years.

Pablo Zuanic

So useful. Danny, a financial question. Just I appreciate all the color and guidance you have given for the full year, but just how should we think about A&P over time? Is it at the proper levels as a percentage of sales? Or as you try to ramp up household penetration, should we assume that that will increase over time? Just any color you can give in terms of whether gross margins, A&P more on a medium-term basis?

Danny Erdreich

Okay. Pablo, we guided for A&P to increase 100 basis points for this year. This means that it will be around 14.6% of sales. In 2013, it was 17% of sales, so obviously we are reducing the number. And in the future, the long term, we are still able to reduce this number further, I will then for 12% and then even lower than that. We introduced a measurement called customer acquisition cost in which we are measuring the effectiveness of each dollar we spend on marketing. That’s the A&P divided by the number of machines we sell. Our threshold is $25 A&P per machine and right now we are able to keep a level of around $20 per machine. So as you see, we had pretty good handle on this and we will be able to reduce this month but further in the longer term.

Pablo Zuanic

Thank you. One last one for Henner. Henner, I guess, two questions. One. We are seeing this experience in the U.S. and Canada. It seems to be going successful. Any lessons on what’s happening here for Europe? Maybe it doesn’t apply at all. I mean euro has been the one leaving, but in terms of performance in the past, but just if you can comment on that? And the number two. Looking about a 10% year-to-date Europe and Western Europe, in absolute terms, in absolute terms, is it fair to say that most of that is coming from Germany? Just give us a color in terms of the dollar absolute change, what the key market is driving that and what’s happening in that market that’s generating that growth? Thanks. That’s all.

Henner Rinsche

Sure. Thank you, Pablo. So, first of all, what lessons can Europe learn from the United States? I guess, fundamentally there is a major difference in that historically in the United States the main non-alcoholic beverage category has always been sweet carbonated soft drinks, the U.S. are the homeland of Coke and Pepsi, where as Europe has always been much more about water. In some countries, more sparkling water and others more still water, but Europe has been a lot higher in per capita consumption of water. So for that reason, Europe has really identified their own strategy, which is in not all but in most European countries that had people there with a SodaStream machine, you don’t have to carry, you don’t have to lug or slip the heavy water bottles anymore, because you have your fresh tab water available at home, and with SodaStream machine, push of a button you transform it into delicious sparkling water. So the consumer end-market fundamentals are quiet different between the U.S. and Europe. In my opinion, the common denominator between the U.S. and Europe is that our key mission is to educate consumers on the benefit of the SodaStream machine: so how does SodaStream machine improve the life of a consumer? Initially, people don’t know that, so it’s our job through marketing communication, public relations, info-demonstrations and so on to tell people that having a SodaStream machine and using it will improve the life considerably.

Second question, what role does Germany play within Europe? As I said before in terms of…

Pablo Zuanic

Not necessarily Germany but I am just saying what I am looking at the absolute delta in terms of dollar [indiscernible] that we see in Europe, if you can mention the one or two countries that are driving the bulk of that amount. And if it’s Germany, of course, comment on that. Thanks.

Henner Rinsche

Sure. Obviously, Germany is the highest-revenue country of SodaStream in the world, so even more so in Europe. And so obviously the lion’s share of growth in Europe comes from Germany, but obviously most European countries are growing. As I said before, we buy sell-out data in 12 European countries and eight of them are growing year-on-year, growing double digit year-on-year, so it’s pretty broad-based growth that we have in most European countries. Germany being the biggest and also the most consistent, obviously Germany is the main driver of growth in Europe. And why is that so because basically the approach to talk about the no-lugging, no-slipping of bottles originated in Germany almost six years ago, 22 quarters ago, and since those 22 quarters revenue in Germany has been growing double digit. So that’s basically the story of Europe.

Pablo Zuanic

I think you’ve mentioned this in past calls, but remind us of the household penetration in Germany compared to your highest penetration in Europe?

Henner Rinsche

So there’s different ways obviously to measure household penetration. We’ve put most precise data in Germany, because in Germany we buy GfK household panel data, where we know that more than 5% of households in Germany in 2016 have bought our gas refills. So they are basically repeat users. So in addition to this, I think 5.3% of households that has bought our gas refills. There’s obviously many, many households who paid and bought additionally in the second half of 2016 by buying their first SodaStream machine with an additional cylinder, but just the gas refills is 5.3% household penetration in Germany. And then in terms of the highest number is Europe, now here in other European countries we don’t have such precise household penetration data, but we definitely are in double-digit household penetration in countries like in different Scandinavian countries and also in Switzerland. So in terms of household penetration, Sweden and Switzerland are probably our best in Europe.

Daniel Birnbaum

Pablo, thank you. Thanks for asking questions also about Europe. I also make a point that our two fastest-growing markets in the world are Australia and Canada right now. And up and coming in that category are also Japan, so we should keep a close eye on those as well. But thank you, Pablo.

Daniel Birnbaum

Thank you very much. So thank you, everyone, for participating in the call today and we look forward to speaking with you on our third quarter call in early November. Have a great day.

