AMD: The Good, The Bad, The Vega

I pondered this article for many days. How do I want to describe AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) Vega? It is such a mixed bag of results, sure to not please AMD bulls nor bears as Vega is not a clear cut success or failure. The perception of Vega was built up to epic levels and thus gamers are disappointed.

We still lack a complete picture of Vega but we know enough to make educated guesses given the AMD marketing slides. Thus some of what will be reported on may change a little bit in the next two weeks but the overall principles will remain. Maybe AMD will squeeze out additional performance via drivers but the high power requirements and massive die size disadvantage compared to Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) will remain. This will be explained below.



Intro

AMD's Vega GPU yields mixed results. On one hand Vega appears to be lacking in gaming at least from what we can determine via AMD marketing slides. On the other, it is better than AMD not having any presence in the high-end GPU market. Vega endeavors to do gaming, professional, and compute and while it may do the later two very well, it is ho-hum in gaming given power draw and late time to market. It is not what gamers expected. Yet Vega could be a long-term catalyst for the company if they push Vega and EYPC together as a solution for Hollywood CGI rendering problems.

Defy Convention

Going into the Vega announcement, I have had mixed opinions on what Vega might do and might represent. But looking at the die space specs for a Nvidia Geforce 1080 (314 mm^2) vs. Vega (484^mm2) vs.the 1080 TI (472^mm2) one thinks "no way" Vega can only perform at 1080 vanilla levels. The die space difference just does not compute. Size of a chip can be indicative of performance. Thus a larger chip can result in a more powerful chip. Yet larger chips also can come with lower yields and more power requirements. So seeing Vega as a chip that is bigger than Nvidia's flagship 1080 TI we expect levels of performance to be somewhere in that general neighborhood. Yet we are confronted with a chip that is nowhere near the level of performance it should have given its size.



The Good



The good news is AMD put something out. AMD currently has no modern product whatsoever aimed at the high-end GPU market. This effort marks the return to that market. I'm not a professional user (think Hollywood rendering) nor am I a compute guy (think artificial intelligence) so all I can go with is AMD marketing materials and videos. From that standpoint, it looks like an improvement. AMD showed some nice videos of Vega SSG rendering huge scenes while the competition could not. For these markets AMD looks like it has put out a clear winner. Again, AMD put out a product that will bring in revenue vs. not having any product so that is good. Long term if AMD pairs Vega and EYPC together for Hollywood this may generate long-term results that are positive.



The Bad



Bigger chips equal lower yields, at least that is the common convention. Factor in that (along with expensive HBM2 memory) and you have a high-cost chip. Then take a look at the Nvidia 1080 (with its MUCH smaller chip, mature technology, cheaper RAM and has mature yields).

Some have offered: "But Vega can compete on price in gaming!"



No...not at all. Sure, AMD can drop prices on Vega, but they will never be able to position a 484mm^2 card against a 314mm^2 and win that battle in a price war due to yields per wafer. To make matters worse, Nvidia can fight in a price war if they want just to put the pain on AMD by dropping the prices on its 16-month-old Nvidia 1080.

Also we see AMD playing odd marketing games and instead of pushing performance, we see them comparing monitor technology in AMD FreeSync vs. Nvidia Gsync. This comes off as a distraction to Vega's actual gaming performance.

Additionally AMD focused on pushing out weird Min / Max frame comparisons. Frankly, it all looks like marketing mumbo-jumbo. You can bet that if Vega smoked the 1080 (or even performed well against the 1080) we would not be seeing Min frame rates. I'm not saying some truth may not exist here but it still strikes me as an odd way of measuring things compared to how things have been reviewed the last few decades.



The Vega



AMD put out a huge chip that is 16 months late to the party, all the while marketing it to high heaven via "poor Volta" stabs at Nvidia. Obviously, something is horribly wrong with this chip in its development cycle.



Watching the Siggraph 2017 video here, we are struck with how much time AMD devotes to everything and anything but Vega for gaming. The video is one hour, 35 minutes long. Of this, 42 minutes are devoted to the CPU side, which is fine - but once they get to Vega, it shifts to content creation, rendering, computation...and from the looks of it - Vega is good at this. However (maybe I missed it), but I never saw much talk about how Vega does at gaming. The focus was clearly Vega for rendering, Vega Nano, Vega SSG, and Vega for compute. Thus, we walk away with the impression that Vega is much like Ryzen in a sense.



Ryzen is basically a server chip for consumers in our opinion. Due to AMD's small R&D budget they must get the most bang for the buck. It is very likely Vega falls under this school of thought. Vega is compute / content creation with gamers as an afterthought - thus, the "meh" performance given the GPU die space, the high-power requirements, and the marketing slides that show performance. Granted we need to see independent third-party reviews to get a full picture but what AMD showed did give us a glimpse of the performance of Vega.





Power Requirements and Crypto Mining



Crypto mining is a race that changes quickly. Initially, you buy your cards and mine away, but eventually too many people start mining the same coin and difficulty goes up to the point that inefficient cards or people with high-power costs are knocked out of the fight. We have been experimenting with our AMD RX 560 4 GB model (I know, I know, it's a weak card but it is just a placeholder). Due to difficulty, we are no longer making dollars per week, but as of two weeks ago it was .64 cents a day. Now, it is drifting even lower to the princely sum of .17 cents per day. Soon our experiment will cease due to difficulty increases. It will no longer be profitable for us at .12 kilowatt cents per hour to mine. We will look for easier coins to mine. However, the Chinese miners do not suffer from this. One of my friends in China mines and only pays .02 cents per kwh. Thus my rig in China would make .56 cents per day vs .17 and it's just a weak AMD RX 560.



The point is, eventually it becomes a game of power efficiency. AMD Vega is NOT power efficient if it can only match a 1080.

On top of this I do not see many miners going for the Vega / 1080 line as they are not good at mining from a performance to watt standpoint. Most professional Chinese miners go for the AMD 470, 480, 570, or 580. Recently due to demand they have switched to the Nvidia 1060 and bought them in droves. The only Vega card that might have a shot at mining would be the entry level Vega 56 at $399 and its lower power requirements but even that is a stretch given miners typically go for power efficient cards. Time will tell if Vega mines will but if Vega FE is any indicator then the cards are against it.

Short Term and Long Term View



In the short term, Vega is not the hype catalyst that we hoped for. For content creation and rendering, it looks to be very good, but for gamers, it will be a hard case to recommend it if the performance remains at only fractionally better than a 1080 all the while burning amounts of power compared to the competition. AMD will not be able to compete on price (due to the large GPU die space). It is possible that AMD can improve performance through drivers, but even if they do - let's say it magically jumps up 20% - all Nvidia has to do is cut prices in order to undermine Vega and they can easily do this due to the massive GPU die size advantage they have on their 16-month-old card. A smaller die size results in better yields typically and lower power requirements. Thus given the gaming performance of Vega, Nvidia has an advantage here.



Long term, AMD is still a buy but now is a time of caution. After some time, investors will digest the information and the share price will find a new range. In a few weeks, Vega will be released to the public and then we can get independent third-party test results to get a crystal clear picture of just how Vega performs.



The Trifecta



Looking at AMD, they have set up a nice trifecta. The company has Ryzen for consumer side CPU, EPYC for servers, and GPU in the form of Vega / Polaris.

AMD is doing very well with Ryzen. The low-end Ryzen 3 was just released to good reviews and Threadripper for high-end desktop is due in August.



On the server side, EPYC seems to have some nice traction among the industry big boys such as Dell / EMC, HP, etc. Even if AMD managed to capture just a mere 10% of the server market, this could be a very large revenue stream.

Last of all, we have the GPU leg with Vega / Polaris. Vega will capture gamer sales. Vega will compete against the 1080 vanilla. Indeed, Vega will be very good in the professional market - but Vega is not the card that we gamers wanted. It is a card that is trying to be many things to many markets. This results in a huge GPU die size and OK to meh results in gaming with a high-power draw.



Yet, Vega is a nice stop-gap measure for gaming and a win for the professional market. It will allow AMD to take back some market share if Nvidia does not adjust prices. Granted, Nvidia may not do this because this would impact margins. Then again, Nvidia dropping prices would massively hinder Vega.



AMD going from no product whatsoever in the high-end market to having a product is positive, but again it is just not the card that we gamers expected. Too little, too late given the competition has not been resting. Vega is not going to be the saving grace that we expected after such a long wait fueled by excessive AMD marketing hype. Yet, it will sell and it will gain market share for AMD and that is positive. Truly Vega is a mixed bag of results.



Thoughts

In mid August, we will know more about Vega once reviews come in. Do not expect the big sites to get too rowdy in the assessments. Remember, they depend on AMD and other hardware developers for product previews and such. Some of the independent little guys who have no financial connections to the company are what I would look at for assessments.



Vega is not a disaster, but it is not the savior either. It is a mutation from the professional line, much like Ryzen stems from EPYC. It will sell to gamers much like the 3DFX Voodoo 5 sold (A card from the late 1990s known to be slower but with neat tech). Vega has size issues and cannot fight in price - ever.



Overall, I'm glad to see Vega here. It's not a gaming masterpiece, but something beats nothing. Vega for the professional markets is a winner. Vega will increase AMD's revenues and should improve gross margins if it can maintain its price points in the face of competition.

Conclusion



Currently, we are acquiring additional Nvidia shares to add to our position. AMD confirmed the crypto craze impacted them via additional GPU sales. This also applies to Nvidia. We think they will beat earnings based on what we have seen in the Chinese market, Best Buy, and at Newegg. In the short term, Nvidia may be overvalued but this does not mean we cannot play the earnings hype. Long term (given the AI outlook / hype) Nvidia is a keeper, short term they make for a good trading environment.



As far as AMD, we are going to be very cautious while the market digests Vega news over the next few weeks. Short term I would not be one bit surprised if Goldman Sachs / Barclays uses Vega's gaming performance for another downgrade. Long term AMD is still a winner with Ryzen, EPYC firing on all cylinders and Vega doing well in professional not to mention Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has decided to go with Vega. The APU Raven Ridge is due to launch this winter. For gaming.. meh... Vega should do OK overall but it's no savior. It is nothing to make some noise about or beat a drum over as AMD suggested.



Given the above, we have eliminated our options positions and are just holding common stock in both AMD and Nvidia till we are confident in the short-term direction that the market will pick. Once we see this or new hype opportunities pop up (Threadripper launch comes to mind), we may open options positions and increase our position.