3 Reasons Why Express Scripts Is A Long-Term Contrarian Value Play

Mohnish Pabrai has become a successful businessman, investor and philanthropist. He modeled Pabrai Investment Funds (a family of hedge funds) after Buffett Partnerships. His investment success has led to a great career as a respected value investor and educator. A lesson we can learn from Mr. Pabrai’s book “The Dhandho Investor” is that there are four types of companies:

Low Risk High Risk Low Uncertainty A B High Uncertainty C D

Wall Street loves A companies. However, the fine art of Dhandho investing (a form of Value Investing) is all about C companies (low risk, high uncertainty). By applying Dhandho principles, we can play in a game of “Heads-I win or Tails-I don’t lose much.” I believe Express Scripts Holding Co. (ESRX) is a long-term contrarian value play because: 1) the business model is not broken, 2) it is a quality company with a good Economic Moat, 3) it has a wide Margin of Safety.

Business Model Not Broken

ESRX has fallen significantly since its fallout with Anthem early this year. In a Bloomberg article entitled, “Express Scripts plunges after losing biggest client Anthem,” we learn that Anthem represents 16% of ESRX’s prescription business and 31% of the company’s EBITDA. ESRX’s Chief Executive Officer Tim Wentworth stated that “With or without Anthem, we remain well-positioned for future growth and to lead the way to more affordable access to medicine.” ESRX reported good second-quarter results with revenue increasing slightly and operating margin expanding 5.44%.

With the prospects of losing Anthem’s contract, there is a higher degree of uncertainty. However, I believe the downside risks are limited and ESRX is a long-term contrarian value play where Heads-I win and Tails-I don’t lose much. Given Anthem’s limited alternative of Pharmacy Benefit Managers [PBM] leads me to agree with Morningstar’s analysis that “an amenable contract renewal is a correct course of action for both Express and Anthem”. There are only four PBMs that have the infrastructure and expertise to service Anthem. The first is UnitedHealth, but it is unlikely Anthem would provide significant business to UnitedHealth because they are rivals in the managed-care organization arena. The second PBM alternative is CVS Health Corp, but CVS manages drug benefits for Anthem’s competitor Aetna Inc. The third alternative is Prime Therapeutics LLC, but it manages drug benefits for the nonprofit Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans. The final choice is to go back to the drawing table and negotiate a win-win deal for both ESRX and Anthem. There are three major PBMs (CVS, UnitedHealth, and CVS), which control approximately 80% of U.S. prescription volume. ESRX is the largest PBM. Will Anthem come back to ESRX?

This is Dhandho Investing at its best. We have a solid company ESRX (with or without Anthem) and a possible cherry on top if Anthem’s impending contract loss is reversed. The only other possibility is for Anthem to take its PBM operations in-house or a combination of in-house PGM with a mid-tier third-party PBM. However, this would require a large amount of human capital along with monetary capital to execute.

Economic Moat

The second reason why ESRX is a long-term contrarian value play is due to its wide Economic Moat. There is a difference between Accounting Profit and Economic Profit. Accounting Profits only takes Total Revenues minus Explicit Costs. Generally speaking, you believe a company should generate more profits given its amount of resources. More resources should equate to more profits. Less resources equals less profits. For example, a man with a $1 million net worth should earn more on his investments than a man with $100 thousand net worth.

Economic Profit = Accounting Profit - Implicit Costs

or

Economic Profit = Total Revenues - (Explicit Costs + Implicit Costs)

Implicit Costs are the opportunity costs equal to what a business or individual gave up in order to do something else. There is a shortcut to quickly see if a company has generated economic profit is by comparing Return on Invested Capital [ROIC] with its Weighted Average Cost of Capital [WACC]. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. If ROIC is greater than WACC, then the company has economic profit. If ROIC is less than or equal to WACC, then there is no economic profit. ESRX has a ROIC of 13.86%, which is greater than its WACC of 7.09%. Therefore, ESRX is generating Economic Profit which leads us to believe that this is not a Value Trap (a stock that appears cheap because its trading at low earnings, book value or cash flow multiples, but is cheap for a reason).

Morningstar rates ESRX as having a wide Economic Moats. Their reason is because the company has substantial claims volume, which gives it the opportunity to take advantage of two key industrial drivers: 1) Superior supplier pricing and 2) Economical cost of scale. ESRX can negotiate favorable drug pricing because it’s the largest PGM, which allows it to provide low-cost products that attracts more clients. It has scale to help grow its Economic Moat.

Margin of Safety

The final reason why ESRX is undervalued is based on its Margin of Safety. Margin of Safety is the difference between intrinsic value of a stock and its market price. Margin of safety is a value investing principle in which an investor only purchases securities when the market price is significantly below its intrinsic value. When the market price is significantly below your estimation of the intrinsic value, the difference is the margin of safety. This difference allows an investor to purchase a stock with minimal downside risk. The higher the Margin of Safety the better. We can calculate it as a percentage by taking: (Fair Value – Stock Price) / Fair Value

Morningstar’s Fair Value Estimate for ESRX is currently $89.00. With ESRX last trading at $62.36, this implies a 29.93% Margin of Safety.

Per Analyst Consensus Estimates (NYSE:ACE) Earning Growth, I developed a conservative Earnings Valuation model based ACE projections. I assumed an 11.00% discount rate given ESRX has a 1.08 Beta and current 10-Year U.S. Treasury Yields of 2.26%. My assumptions are more conservative because once the model achieves its long-term EPS growth rate of 11.68% I taper it down slowly over 5 years to a terminal growth rate of 2.00%. The Earnings Valuation Model assumes the following:

Depreciation & Amortization = Capital Expenditures or CAPEX No change in Working Capital Therefore, Free Cash Flow = Net Income or Free Cash Flow per Share = EPS.

Cash Flow from Operations = Net Income + Depreciation & Amortization – Changes in Working Capital

Free Cash Flow = Cash Flow from Operations – CAPEX

We assume Depreciation & Amortization = Capital Expenditures or CAPEX as a result it zeros each other. We assume change in Working Capital = 0. Therefore, Free Cash Flow = Net Income and Free Cash Flow per Share = EPS. This is more conservative because Free Cash Flow is generally greater than Net Income in a healthy company and would lead to a higher valuation than the Earnings Valuation model. Free Cash Flow = Net Income + Depreciation & Amortization – Changes in Working Capital – CAPEX



Current Price: $62.36 Discount Rate: 11.00% Earnings Valuation Year EPS Growth PV Factor PV 0 $5.72 1 $6.20 8.46% 0.9009 $5.59 2 $6.78 9.22% 0.8116 $5.50 3 $7.42 9.54% 0.7312 $5.43 4 $8.29 11.68% 0.6587 $5.46 5 $9.26 11.68% 0.5935 $5.49 6 $10.16 9.74% 0.5346 $5.43 7 $10.95 7.81% 0.4817 $5.28 8 $11.60 5.87% 0.4339 $5.03 9 $12.05 3.94% 0.3909 $4.71 10 $12.29 2.00% 0.3522 $4.33 Terminal $139.32 2.00% 0.3522 $49.07 Fair Value: $101.32 Current Price: $62.36 Margin of Safety: 38.45%

As a result, I come up with a Fair Value of $101.32 with a 38.45% Margin of Safety.

Value Line’s Target Price Range for ESRX in 3-5 years is $100.00 to $150.00. This translates to a Low Annual Total Return of 12.53%, a High Annual Total Return of 24.54%, and an Expected Annual Total Return of 18.99%.

Conclusion: Reverse the Curse

I learned a valuable lesson from “The Little Book of Behavioral Investing” by James Montier: you can get drastically different valuations if you change assumptions. To avoid behavioral bias or blind spot, you can see if the market is mispricing a security if you perform a Reverse Discounted Cash Flow model and analyze the implied grow rate. I developed a Reverse Earnings Valuation model and solved for the implied EPS growth rate.

Reverse Earnings Valuation Year EPS Growth PV Factor PV 0 $5.72 1 $5.80 1.44% 0.9009 $5.23 2 $5.89 1.44% 0.8116 $4.78 3 $5.97 1.44% 0.7312 $4.37 4 $6.06 1.44% 0.6587 $3.99 5 $6.14 1.44% 0.5935 $3.65 6 $6.23 1.44% 0.5346 $3.33 7 $6.32 1.44% 0.4817 $3.04 8 $6.41 1.44% 0.4339 $2.78 9 $6.50 1.44% 0.3909 $2.54 10 $6.60 1.44% 0.3522 $2.32 Terminal $74.77 2.00% 0.3522 $26.33 $62.36 Implied Growth Rate: 1.44%

As a result, the implied EPS growth rate for the next 10 years is 1.44%. Given ACE Forecast Earnings Growth is:

8.46% for December 2017 9.22% for December 2018 9.54% for December 2019 11.68% for Long Term 5 year

I conclude that Mr. Market has mispriced this security because the market is currently implying a 1.44% EPS growth for the next 5 to 10 years. Based on the contrarian observation that ESRX’s business model is not broken, it has a wide Economic Moat, an acceptable Margin of Safety based on Morningstar, Value Line & my valuations, and the results from the Reverse Earnings Valuation model, I believe that ESRX is a long-term contrarian value play where it’s likely that Heads-you win or Tails-you don’t lose very much.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.