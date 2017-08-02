PepsiCo: Strong Performance In Tough Markets Still Justifying Its Premium?

There are reasons, however, to remain fairly sanguine about volume performance for now.

Volume growth remains elusive, however, with pricing being relied upon heavily to continue to drive top and bottom line performance.

PepsiCo (PEP) has become a favorite amongst investors and consumers alike over its fifty-year history. Since Pepsi-Cola merged with Frito-Lay in 1965, the business and its impressive stable of brands has consistently adapted its appeal to consumers whilst generously rewarding its investors (indeed this year's dividend hike marked the 45th year of consecutive dividend growth).

With their H1 2017 results in front of us, it clear that they have continued to perform well despite a tough market. With changing consumer habits and tough end-markets across the globe they have managed to produce healthy results. The recent strength in its share price (up 10% since the start of the year) therefore remains justified. Nonetheless, there still remains plenty of things for investors to keep an eye on in the future.

Slower but Stable

First off, it is good to see that headline performance was pretty robust. Reported results were a little lackluster in the face of continued currency challenges. Organic growth rates were still, however, pretty solid (Data source: Q2 2017 Results):

Nonetheless, it is important to note that organic growth has continued to slowdown in 2017 compared to 2016 (Data sources: Quarterly Results):

That is hardly welcome news. Nonetheless, it does appear that Q2 2017 got back up with the pace of growth seen in Q2 2016:

We have to wait and see, however, as to whether Q1 2017 slower pace of organic growth or Q2 2017's more favorable rate becomes the dominant trend for the rest of the year.

Volume Weakness at Home and Abroad

PepsiCo's home North American market remains by far the largest part of their business. Indeed, it contributes over 65% of total revenue and over 75% of operating profit (Data source: Q2 2017 Results):

Generally speaking, H1 2017 performance has been fairly robust from an organic perspective. Quaker Foods continues to struggle to find growth. Yet both Frito Lay and their North American beverages business has managed to put together growth in both revenue and profit:

The problem is that PepsiCo is increasingly having to rest this organic growth upon pricing hikes rather than on volume growth. Indeed, volume growth performance in H1 2017 was generally weaker than at the same point last year (Data sources: Q2 2016 and Q2 2017 Results):

An important exception, however, is that of their beverages business which managed to at least hold volume levels. The problem is compounded somewhat by the fact that the story in their smaller but important non-North American markets is very similar. That is, widespread volume declines which compare unfavorably to this time last year:

The overall effect is pretty telling. Volumes have been struggling at the start of 2017 (Data sources: Quarterly Results):

Beverages, in particular, have been on a sharp downward trajectory since the start of 2016. There are reasons to be fairly content with this, however. Firstly is the matter of Latin America.

Latin America: Pricing Turning Down Volume?

The biggest drag on volumes was the performance of their Latin American business with a 3.5% beverages decline only modestly balanced out by a 1% increase in snacks volume. Despite this weak overall volume performance, however, they manage to grow organic revenue by 7% (Data source: Q2 2017 Results):

Of course, what that tells you is that prices have been lifted significantly in order to try and offset increased costs (although, they only managed to offset it enough to keep operating profit declines to 1%). This is a theme which has been seen elsewhere amongst companies (and particularly consumers goods companies) operating in this region. Sharp price increase to offset higher costs which result in equally sharp volume declines.

My recent coverage of Unilever (UL)(UN), for instance, has revealed similar trends. Yet most recently Unilever has been slowing their price hikes in the region with volume performance improving in return. However, PepsiCo has retained high levels of organic revenue growth despite declining volume growth across the beverages and snacks business (Data sources: Quarterly Results):

Despite this sustained pricing hikes, PepsiCo has still struggled to maintain operating profit at similar historic levels:

We should not expect, therefore, to see volume performance either at Latin American or company level improve noticeably until PepsiCo feels able to significantly slow pricing hikes to compensate for local cost pressures. It is not clear when this may be, however. Nonetheless, PepsiCo's CEO, Indra Nooyi did note at Q2 2017 results time that:

in Latin America we continue to see very challenging macroeconomic conditions, geopolitical instability, and high levels of inflation in key markets, including Brazil and Argentina, which are dampening consumer spending. Within this context, our businesses are performing well.

Adding that:

Our largest market in the region, Mexico, encouragingly has been relatively stable and resilient and is performing well, and posted double-digit organic revenue growth in the second quarter. While our core profit performance in the first half of the year was impacted by difficult economic conditions, we expect to see an improvement in core profit growth in the second half as we lap incremental investments from last year and we realize productivity from supply chain initiatives.

Let us hope that this is the case. For now, we will have to wait and see.

Premium Push

Another reason to remain a little more sanguine on the volume declines front is the matter of premiumization. PepsiCo like so many business which have a large number of mass-market treat brands is seeing pressure from changing consumer habits. Consumers are looking to eat fewer unhealthy products which, understandably, puts pressures upon volumes. Yet this does not mean they are shunning unhealthy products altogether. This is why the company is looking to push harder into the premium end of the market. If they can replace the high-volume, lower price product sales with lower-volume, higher price premium products then this should continue to see their top and bottom line grow even as volumes struggle.

As a result, this comment by Nooyi about their biggest operating profit contributor (Frito Lay) is interesting:

we have been trying to move the portfolio more to premium products, and the good news is that we are actually making progress in Frito-Lay to move the business more to premium products.

Adding that:

We are gaining share overall in the marketplace, we are gaining value share which is really what we are focused on, we are managing the mix very carefully, managing channel mix, product mix very carefully. We feel pretty good about the Frito-Lay performance and where we are moving the portfolio, nudging it towards premium, balancing the value of mainstream part of the portfolio very, very carefully. So we feel good about that.

A similar story is emerging in the other parts of their business. Beverages are increasingly shifting to healthier and premium products (such as KeVita and Naked) over perhaps their more iconic, mass brands like Pepsi. This is important as the company recognizes that:

Consumers are also seeking more value and benefits from what they purchase and consume. They are also seeking more premium experiences, and at the same time seeking value. And across the spectrum, consumers continue to be interested in health and wellness, but with differing definitions, often not science-based of what this means.

We should therefore expect to see pricing outstrip volume performance as this evolution continues apace. Nonetheless, keeping a sharp eye on the progress of volume versus pricing growth will remain important. Even if an increasing focus upon premium products will see this disparity between volume and pricing growth expand it is still a comparatively small part of the overall brand universe at PepsiCo. Does the volume and pricing growth difference, therefore, currently indicate that they are squeezing too much pricing power from their undoubtedly attractive brand family with a potential threat to longer-term volume performance? This we can only wait and see. For now, however, it appears to be something to watch rather than worry about.

Cash Flow

One reason why investors can just watch rather than worry about trading performance at the moment is the continued cash flow strength of the business. Cash flow has always been the main appeal of PepsiCo. This remains the case. Nonetheless, it is notable that FCF declined in H1 2017 compared to the previous year:

Dig a little deeper, and the main reason for the decline in operating cash flow (FCF and CapEx combined) was to be found in their working capital changes. Chiefly, it was due to PepsiCo deciding to pay down more of its Accounts Payable in the first half of 2017 than it had in 2016 (Source: Adapted from 2016 Annual Report):

This is perfectly fine by me and seems a good use of the additional cash outflow. Fundamentally, therefore, PepsiCo's cash flow looked as healthy as ever. Indeed, PepsiCo's CFO, Hugh Johnston, explained that:

for 2017, we continue to expect approximately $10 billion in cash flow from operations; net capital spending of approximately $3 billion.

In other words, cash flow performance looks set to echo that seen in 2016 with FCF around the $7 billion mark. This should provide the company with plenty of scope for continued shareholder returns which has seen them return nearly all FCF to investors in recent years either through dividends or buybacks (Data sources: Annual Reports) :

With the dividend hikes a further 7% back in June, the overall dividend obligation will probably be closer to $4.5 billion. PepsiCo's dividend growth credential certainly, therefore, remain underpinned by their incredibly cash generative business.

Debt Growth (Again)

Yet it was not just their dividend which has seen a 7% increase of late. PepsiCo has also continued to build its debt position. Again, it has lifted debt significantly with a near-7% increase on FY 2016's total:

On the positive side, with equity and cash levels also growing over the first six months of the year their debt to equity and net debt to equity ratios have in fact reduced:

Yet what I am more interested in is the FCF coverage of that debt come the end of the year. At the end of 2016, their FCF covered their total debt by about 20%. In other words, they could theoretically have paid off their total debt load using FCF alone in a little over five years (Data sources: Annual Reports):

Although still a healthy coverage level, it saw PepsiCo fall further below my ideal threshold of 25% of above.

Nonetheless, I can understand their logic. In 2016 we saw them build their long-term debt levels. Yet in the process they also managed to generally decrease the overall interest rate of their notes due compared to 2015 (Data source: 2016 Annual Report):

This means that their overall weighted interest rate across their long-term debt has been reduced to 2.94% rather than 3.15% seen in 2015:

With them using the bulk of this debt to buy back shares it does appear fairly attractive to long term investors. After all, their dividend is continuing to grow at a fairly rapid pace:

With their weighted long-term debt interest rate falling, it is fairly attractive to buy back shares to reduce the number of shares they are having to pay a growing, current projected 2.7% dividend yield.

Despite this, I stand by my hope that the pace of growth in their debt levels will slow in coming years. Even with impressive cash flow underpinning attractive interest rates for the company, trying to avoid a too bloated balance sheet appears a wise precaution.

Conclusion

PepsiCo's H1 2017 results were pretty robust. Certainly they continue to face issues across many of their mature and growth markets. Yet the situation does appear to have improved since Q1 2017 which bodes well for the rest of the year. What is more, despite volume weakness continuing across many parts of their business pricing continues to be able to power growth in top and bottom line performance. Indeed, this has been partially driven by an increasingly shift towards premium products in their portfolio as well as particularly striking issues in their Latin American markets.

Nonetheless, there is no denying that PepsiCo continues to be a cash generation king. With this they continue to have immense scope with which to continue to reward investors with strong, well-covered dividend growth and additional share buyback bonuses. PepsiCo's high level of shareholders' yield in recent years, therefore, looks set to continue:

Their cash flow also allows them to continue to build leverage levels as they have done in recent years. Although I find the continued high pace of this growth a little unappetizing, they remain comfortably leveraged courtesy of their consistently high levels of cash flow. Nonetheless, I do hope that we see a more conservative level of debt growth as we move forward.

All told, PepsiCo's shares continue to attract a premium price. Yet there is little doubt that this is exactly the kind of high-quality, consistently cash-generative business which can justify that premium for investors looking for reliable growth. As a result, I can fully understand why investors are still happy to jump aboard at $116 and why I am tempted even though that is about 5.5% above the $110 fair value price which my three-part valuation method suggests for PepsiCo.

Like so many global consumer giants, it is facing some tough markets. Yet it still manage to chug up growth and churn out cash. There is little, as a result, which investors should be upset about. They just need to keep producing more of the same in coming quarters and years.

All graphs, tables and the calculations contained within them were created by the author unless otherwise noted. All data was collected from publicly accessible company filings and reports. Creative commons image reproduced from Flickr user jeepersmedia (cropped).

