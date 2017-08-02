Tanger Factory Outlet Centers: Upgrading This Aristocrat To A Buy

We love this bargain and are buyers at the current price.

We see more positives than negatives in the current quarter and believe that Tanger is moving past the eye of the storm.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. had a decent quarter but the stock sold off by as much as 6%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) is part of the S&P high Yield Dividend Aristocrat Index and has increased its dividend every year for the past 23 years. We had previously discussed the merits of investing in this and concluded that a defensive stance through selling of puts was the correct course of action. Back then, we were hesitant to go head first into what might not really be a true bargain as we have been duped before.

However, following the second quarter results and the ensuing sell-off, we changed our minds. Let us explain our reasons.

1) Maintaining high occupancy and sales per Sq. Ft.

Through the second quarter of 2017 which we think will be the peak of retail distress, SKT maintained a high occupancy rate and we think this will only get better going forward.

Source: SKT Q2-2017 presentation

One of our concerns with SKT was the falling sales per Sq.Ft of the underlying tenants. SKT saw some stabilization on that front and that was particularly encouraging in this difficult environment.

Source: SKT Supplemental information

2) An accretive refinancing

SKT redeemed its 2020 maturing bonds with a new bond issuance. The description from the company below shows how ridiculously low the cost of capital continues to be for SKT.

Subsequent to quarter end, we completed a $300 million, ten-year bond offering with a 3.875% coupon, the proceeds of which will be used for the early redemption of $300 million of 6.125% bonds that mature June 1, 2020. This financing will increase AFFO by $0.06 per share annualized, or about $0.015 per share in the second half of 2017. In addition, it will extend our weighted average term to maturity to 6.7 years, reduce our weighted average interest rate by more than 40 basis points to 3.31%, and increase our cash flow by over $6 million annually,"

This is of course accretive but also shows that bond market has no fears about an existential risk to SKT.

3) NOI growth where we were expecting none

Considering the re-tenanting spreads in the first quarter of 2017, we were worried about a sharp fall off in Q2-2017 as bankruptcies peaked. Nothing could be further from the truth.

NOI picked up from a weak sub 1% in the first quarter to 2.3% YTD. On a cash basis, re-tenanted space renewals are still weak and bear watching, but in light of the environment it was a good performance.

During the quarter Tanger sold its oldest property.

On May 17, 2017, Tanger closed on the sale of a 22-year-old non-core outlet center located in Westbrook, Connecticut to a private real estate developer and operator for $40 million, representing a 10.0% capitalization rate. During the quarter, the Company recorded a $6.9 million gain related to the transaction.

Westbrook is particularly instructive as it was easily one of the worst properties on a number of metrics for SKT. It had an occupancy of 90% and sales per Sq.Ft, ranked at number 34 out of 35 properties .

Even that property sold at a 10% cap rate. The current implied cap rate of 8.33% on the entire portfolio with sales per Sq.Ft. about 60% higher and occupancy 6% higher seems very excessive to us.

We were mildly positive on this stock previously but getting to know the company better and seeing great execution has gotten us more enthusiastic. On our scale of 1-10, where 1 would be "Avoid like the bubonic plague" and 10 would be "Buy like this is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in March 2009," we would rate SKT a 6.5. We bought shares this morning.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SKT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are short SKT $25 Puts (Dec).