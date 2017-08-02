Buy Loxo Oncology On Current Weakness

Shares of Loxo Oncology (LOXO) have more than doubled since December when I stated that the stock was a buy based on an encouraging corporate update and several catalysts to occur in 2017.

LOXO data by YCharts

Readers asked me recently why some of the stocks I highlight are already breaking highs and this one is a prime example. I love buying a fifty cent dollar as much as the next guy, but they come in all shapes and sizes. The first time I brought the stock to readers' attention, shares were already at 52 week highs. However, I stated the following:

At a market capitalization of around $750 million and at 52 week highs, it's easy for potential investors to feel like they've "missed the boat". However, as often seen on Wall Street, stocks that are winning can continue to win, and companies that execute solidly can continue to drive shareholder gains.

Be forewarned, that's not a reason to drink the kool-aid and buy a stock just because some guy or a few analysts continue to push it. Many biotech stocks out there are wildly overvalued despite hyped prospects- it's up to investors to sift through the news, doing their due diligence and making these decisions for themselves as to weighing a company's prospects versus its current valuation and deciding if the risk is worth it.

Making Waves at ASCO

Lead drug candidate larotrectinib really shined at the ASCO (American Society of Clinical Oncology) Annual Meeting. Interim data was presented from three ongoing trials in patients whose tumors harbor tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK) fusions. A 76 percent confirmed objective response rate (ORR) was demonstrated across tumor types, while 93% of patients who initially responded remained on treatment or had received surgery with curative intent.

Figure 2: Data breakdown (source: corporate press release)

Dr. David Hyman, principal investigator of the NAVIGATE study and chief of the early drug development service at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, made the following statement regarding the implications of the data (I've placed parts in bold to emphasize):

Larotrectinib delivers consistent and durable responses in TRK fusion patients across all ages, regardless of tumor context, and does so with few side effects. In this way, the larotrectinib TRK fusion story fulfills the promise of precision medicine, where tumor genetics rather than tumor site of origin define the treatment approach. It is now incumbent upon the clinical oncology and pathology communities to examine our testing paradigms, so that TRK fusions and other actionable biomarkers become part of the standard patient workup.

The company's New Drug Application submission is expected in late 2017 or early 2018. Readers should keep in mind the drug candidate received the coveted Breakthrough Drug Therapy designation from the FDA last year.

Speaking of the FDA, on June 20th it was made known that the regulatory agency would facilitate approval of tumor agnostic therapies- in reality it is in their best interest, as such treatments have the potential to reduce costs for a range of diseases. The first tumor agnostic drug was approved earlier this year with the expanded use of Merck's Keytruda. This movement has potentially wide-ranging implications and it is expected that applications will be reviewed in a much smaller timeframe instead of waiting on backlog. As one can imagine, this action should provide a tailwind for shares of Loxo as Wall Street looks favorably on reduced timelines to potential approval.

Other Developments

In late June the company tapped equity markets, receiving gross proceeds of $260.8 million. It was stated funds raised would be utilized for early commercialization activities for larotrectinib in addition to pushing forward other pipeline assets. According to first quarter 2017 results, the previously stated cash position of $244.3 million provided an operational runway into mid 2019. Quarterly net loss amounted to $24.5 million, with the majority being used for research and development activities.



An intriguing twist to the story took place on July 31st, when the company announced it had inked an agreement to acquire Redx Pharma´s Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor program, which is expected to enter the clinic in 2018. Chief Business Officer Jacob van Naarden commented that the drug candidate could potentially address a key unmet need in patients whose disease has progressed on a covalent BTK inhibtor. Terms of the deal raised eyebrows, as what appears to be a promising asset was sold for $40 million with zero milestone or royalty obligations attached. The bargain price should not affect investor optimism on the asset´s potential, as it appears to be simply a case of a poor debt situation leading to a fire sale.



Final Thoughts

For readers who bought the stock after the first article, it would be a good time to take partial profits while retaining shares for future upside. For those who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, a pullback into the mid $60s (if it comes) could provide a welcome opportunity to initiate a pilot position or add shares.

Risks include weakness in the biotech space, as well as regulatory action and clinical setbacks with the pipeline, including follow-up candidate LOXO-195. After the recent secondary dilution appears to not be a risk in the near to medium term

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is not individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are not personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of information I post. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to (and encouraged) form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is not individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are not personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of information I post. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to (and encouraged) form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.