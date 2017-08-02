Intel: Cloud Continues Strong Momentum, But Shareholders Will Not Be Rewarded

Investment Thesis

Intel (INTC) is aggressively trying to modify its strategy from being a PC-centric business to a data-centric business. The market's sentiment that Intel will continue to dominate the cloud and server related business already reflects this opportunity and consequently, there is no margin of safety in Intel's stock for the truly enterprising investor.

Recent Business Highlights

If we put Intel's share price aside, for now, Intel had a fantastic quarter which I thoroughly applaud management for. Revenue was up 9% to $14.8 billion and with the exclusion of Intel Security (divested) it was up 14% YOY in 2017 Q2.

Intel continues to make great strides to position itself away from being a PC-centric business to a data-centric business. Its biggest segment, Client Computing Group, CCG, which accounts for 55% of consolidated revenue, had a great quarter and was up 12%. However, what makes this feat even more remarkable is that the PC market is facing secular decline. Therefore Intel’s priority to ensure a strong and healthy PC business continues to play out. In 2017 Q2 its CCG segment’s operating profit was up 58%, which helped Intel to not only believe that the PC market is still healthy, Intel can actually capitalize on this demand and was able to increase its average selling price by 8% YOY.

On the back of an unexpectedly healthy PC market, Intel was able to increase its full-year revenue guidance by $1.3 billion to $61.3 billion, and EPS guidance by $0.15 to $3 per share.

As for the data side of the business, it too did well and was up 16% (excl. Mcfee). This segment now comprises of more than 40% of total revenue.

(source: investor presentation)

Intel's ambition to lead the data revolution was particularly meaningful during the latest quarter. It demonstrated to all in the industry that it can deliver much-craved performance for data centers. Intel's launch of Xeon Scalable proved that it was able to take on serious workloads. In fact, Intel stated that

Our customers have already achieved over 50 third-party verified performance world records and are seeing more than 1.6x performance increase over our prior generation product across a wide range of real world workloads

Meanwhile, as cloud workloads become ever more demanding, Intel believes that its combination of leading microprocessors, combined with its AI software frameworks, will allow it to deliver a performance improvement of more than 100x.

Furthermore, Intel believes that there is tremendous opportunity in the near term for it take the lions share of the total addressable market that could be worth $65 billion by 2021.

Additionally, Intel is partnering up with global service providers to launch its 5G offering. This will, once again, highlight Intel's leadership position as being the company to provide end-to-end communications infrastructure. Intel thoroughly recognizes the opportunity ahead while acknowledging that it only has 40% share of this market, but that it is determined to be the leading silicon provider.

Financials

(Source: morningstar.com, author's calculations)

Although Intel has phenomenal returns on invested capital - I use FCF margin as a proxy for ROIC, highlighted green in the table - its growth has been stagnant for the past five years, barely keeping up with inflation. Since the majority of its revenue is still currently derived from a PC-centered business which is very saturated and ultimately declining - this has been reflected in its financials.

Future Growth

Intel has wide-ranging markets it can address, with two segments in particular worth singling, one being autonomous driving and the other being the cloud business.

According to Intel, the autonomous driving total addressable market is expected to be worth $20 billion by 2020. Intel hopes that its acquisition of Mobileye (MBLY) will give it the technical expertise to reconfigure Intel for it to gain meaningful traction in this fast-growing market.



With Mobileye's market position together with Intel's data and services platform, a total addressable market of $70 billion is expected by 2030. Intel hopes that this market will grow not only through customer demand for autonomous driving and innovation but that industry regulation will impose strict standards on car manufacturers to be equipped with the necessary electronics to save lives.

As for Intel's cloud business, it has a huge emerging market with its supply being far outstripped by its demand. Two examples being Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) AWS whch is blooming and Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) Azure, which continues to grow very aggressively and was up 98% YOY as of its latest quarterly results.

However, since the cloud has such remarkable economics, it has attracted intense competition. Intel tried to brush off this fact, stating in jest that its competition would make it stronger. While enterprises will be beneficiaries of this competition, the same can not be said for Intel's shareholders.



Intel certainly has an opportunity since only the biggest blue-chips will have the financial resources to target this sector, offering Intel ample runway. In fact, Intel's competitors which are backed by both financial resources and expertise are most likely able to boil down to Qualcomm (QCOM) and Nvidia (NVDA), as I do not consider even AMD (AMD) to a serious competition to Intel, in spite of AMD's CEO, Lisa Su's comments that its Ryzan processor had "received tremendous industry recognition."

Nevertheless, Intel is an elephant which needs a lot more than hopes and ambition to move the needle on its bottom line. While the cloud business is growing at a strong clip, there is little guarantee that Intel will be one company to dominate the cloud business with the largest market share. As an investor, I can see from Intel's stock valuation that a lot of hope is already been placed on expectations that Intel will dominate this sector. A fact which is far from certain.

Valuation Relative to Peer Group

(source: morningstar.com; author's calculations)

Relative to Intel's five-year trading average, Intel's stock price does not appear to be trading at a meaningful discount. Particularly when we notice that its peer group has over the past five years been trading at an average of 3.1x revenue whereas Intel has consistently during the past five years been trading at a discount to its peers at only 2.7x revenue. These findings repeat themselves on a P/cash flow, which implies that a lack of negative sentiment is being priced into Intel's share price.

DCF Analysis

As a sanity check that I did not miss something by using a relative valuation, I backed up my findings with a DCF analysis.

I performed a quick DCF analysis which assumes that Intel's revenue might grow at 5% over the next five years. 5% growth is a bullish assumption that Intel manages to flawlessly execute on its strategy. Before leveling off at 2% (in line with its last 5 years CAGR).



Then, I discounted this cash flow at 10% which brings Intel's overall stock valuation to approximately $160 billion, reinforcing once again that all its future potential already is priced in.

Conclusion

When all is said and done, I find myself quite surprised to see that Intel's share price already reflects its future potential. Which begs the question, which company could be a downstream beneficiary of the cloud business, lead by not only capable but also proven management, where its share price does not yet truly reflect this opportunity? Well, here for one.

