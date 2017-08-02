Phillips 66 Increases Buybacks And Reduces Capex Guidance

As a result, share buybacks were increased during the quarter. The company has now reduced the share count by 20% since going public in 2012.

Even better, this year's capex guidance is expected to be cut by "several hundred million dollars" after the mid-year budget review.

During the conference call, management said it expects stronger results in the new frac and LPG export facility during the upcoming quarter.

As expected (see "PSX: Get Ready For An Upside Breakout On A Strong Q2"), Phillips 66 (PSX) delivered a strong Q2 EPS report on much-improved results from the Refining and M&S Segments. In response, the stock jumped 2.2% Tuesday on a 40% increase in average daily volume. The stock has now broken out to the upside from the 2017 YTD trading range, but still has a way to go to break out to new 52-week and all-time highs in the $88 and $92 range, respectively:

The Q2 results beat analysts' consensus ($1.02) by $0.04/share (some say it was an $0.08 beat). On an adjusted basis, both Refining and M&S were up strongly quarter over quarter, while total adjusted earnings for the first six months are now relatively flat as compared to the same period last year and after a relatively weak Q1:

I was a bit disappointed in the Midstream Segment's performance considering the Bakken Pipeline and 1.2 million bbls of new product storage capacity at the Beaumont Terminal were placed into service during the quarter. But the Bakken pipeline is a JV and it may be an issue with the timing of revenue recognition (i.e., JV distributions could lag by a quarter).

The commentary on the quarterly conference call was bullish. On the new frac and LPG export facilities, Greg Garland -- PSX Chairman and CEO -- responded to an analyst question about the $300-$500 million annual EBITDA run-rate estimate by saying the following:

So, the frac, we've seen a lot of ethane rejection. We've seen heavier feeds going into the frac and we struggled to hit design rates on the frac. We have done some debottlenecking ... and so in the second quarter we actually ran the frac at rate 100,000 a day for the first time since we started it up. So I think we've got that issue solved in terms of frac. So it's generating kind of that $60 million to $70 million of EBITDA that we laid out originally.

In the LPG export facility, Q2 was clearly a seasonally slow quarter:

On the export facility ... we're currently doing the 8 cargoes a month, although in the second quarter I think we did 20.5 cargoes; we're 3.5 cargoes short. But we're in that seasonal part of the year ... as we're moving into August, we're more than fully loaded coming into August, so I think we see good results there.

Those comments seem to bode extremely well for Q3 and going forward.

But the biggest surprise were comments of a substantial reduction in capex this year, as a result of the midyear capital budget review:

So I think you're going to see we're going to guide down in terms of capital by several hundred million dollars.

As a result, the company reported it increased share repurchases by nearly $100 million to $380 million for the quarter. The company has now repurchased nearly 20% of the outstanding share count since going public five years ago. Garland said:

And then in terms of the share repurchase, as long as we're trading below intrinsic value, we're going to buy our shares. And so we think it makes sense in today's environment so we're buying today.

Clearly, the CEO feels the stock was undervalued during the quarter and wanted to take advantage of the opportunity. Looking at the chart below, I'd say that was a good call:

Summary and Conclusion

Phillips 66 continues to operate and perform at a very high level. From the conference call discussion, investors should expect higher performance from the new frac and LPG export terminal in the upcoming quarter. In addition, it is clear from the reduction in capex and the increased share buybacks that shareholders can expect management to continue their focus on shareholder returns. It's also clear that management felt the stock was undervalued during the quarter, and that was a very good call. As a result, I reiterate my buy rating on Phillips 66, a company that continues to be one of the best opportunities for investors to benefit from the U.S. energy "renaissance."

Disclaimer: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, I cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for investment decisions you make.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.