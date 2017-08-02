Don't Bet On Armstrong Flooring: An Unlikely Turnaround

Investment Thesis:

Armstrong Flooring (Ticker: AFI) is a leading global producer of flooring products used in both the construction and remodeling of residential and commercial buildings. The firm has been extremely challenged by an ineffectual management team, and negative consumer trends for its core business. In recent quarters, the firm’s stock has risen on optimism of the prospects for a turnaround. While valuation is arguably still attractive, the prospects for a turnaround are being overestimated in my opinion. A true turnaround in the firm will be highly rewarding to equity investors, with significant upside; however, the odds of such an event are low due to the magnitude of challenges faced by the firm, the cyclicality of demand for the company’s end markets, and poor execution by management. At this point, the risks of investing are considerably greater than not investing, and I would encourage investors to sit on the sidelines. This judgement may change if additional evidence comes to light highlighting improvements in execution, margins, and profitability.

Company and Business Model Overview:

Primary Operating Segments:

1. Resilient Flooring - 60%

2. Wood Flooring - 40%

Armstrong Flooring is a leading global producer of flooring products used in both the construction and remodeling of residential and commercial buildings. As such, the firm is heavily dependent on the U.S. housing market, with approximately 67% of its revenue emanating from the U.S. residential housing market. The firm was spun off from Armstrong World Industries in 2016. As a subsidiary of Armstrong World Industries, Armstrong Flooring posted disappointing sales growth despite the overall growth in the housing market. Sadly even after the spinoff the firm has struggled to make progress with growth as sales have remained mostly stagnant. However, despite the stagnant sales growth. Management has set highly ambitious margin and sales targets. Armstrong Flooring’s management team has had set a sales growth target of 5-6%, an estimate which it subsequently removed in the last quarter of 2016, and a target of 10% margins for its adjusted EBITDA margins, which exclude changes in the non-core business.

Sales Growth Still Stagnant

Despite the efforts of the management team to improve its financial performance, sales growth is still flat to down, even after the spinoff. Furthermore, improvements in adjusted EBITDA margins are predominantly due to strong growth in Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) products, while has offset material declines within its other categories. The LVT segment has grown at approximately 30% year over year since 2015, and now accounts for 12% of the firm’s sales, up from 9% a year ago. However, this explosive rate is not sustainable in the long-run and will likely begin to revert. Given management’s track record, I have no confidence in their ability to sustain such a high growth rate for the next 4 years until 2020.

Heavy reinvestment in the business with poor previous financial results

Armstrong flooring continues to reinvest heavily in its LVT segment, simply to offset declines in its other end markets. Additionally, management admits that pricing power is constrained at the lower level within the Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) segment due to heavy competition from foreign imports. As a result, if the firm wants to boost its margins, it must invest significantly in the development of new products at the higher-end consumer level. This will require significant CAPEX thereby constraining the firm’s ability to benefit from changes in the product mix. Given this, I believe talk of a turnaround is premature and is likely to fail to materialize, and I find nothing that would lead me to believe the company can move past its poor past execution, and hit its 2020 adjusted EBITDA margin targets of 10%.

Additionally, I would question the use of adjusted EBITDA as an appropriate operating metric by management Considering that Armstrong flooring’s turnaround is predicated on sales growth in the LVT segment improving product mix, it makes no sense to exclude the costs of reinvestment when evaluating the firm’s performance. This metric overstates the firm’s profitability. While management may argue the recent decreases in CAPEX expenditures related to LVT products indicates economics of scale in its production process, or that the costs of production were front loaded and should therefore continue to decrease thereby making them immaterial in the future, the fact still remains that the LVT product segment is the only segment currently producing any incremental revenue. Even if most of the associated costs were upfront, a significant portion of Capital Expenditure will be required to maintain a growth rate in excess of 30% y/y, something EBITDA fails to account for.

Management’s targets for 2020 are unrealistic and not credible

Armstrong Flooring has operated in a sub-par sales growth environment for years, even incurring strings of losses in 2014 and 2015, despite the recovery in the housing market. Management has also previously set a target of 5-6% sales growth, which it subsequently eliminated in the 4th quarter of 2016. As shown above by my projections, the likelihood of hitting this sales target was dubious and seriously questionable.

At this point, I would argue that management credibility is seriously in question. Management has set ambitious and lofty goals for EBITDA margins and sales, including a target for adjusted EBITDA of 10% in 2020. Management is significantly overpromising in this regard. In order to grow EBITDA margins in 2020 from the current 6.1% to 10%, management must grow its adjusted EBITDA 50% from the midpoint of its 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $75-$85 million.

As outlined below, to meet its 2020 adjusted EBITDA targets of 10% adjusted EBITDA margins, the firm will have to double its current adjusted EBITDA margins. This poses a significant challenge given the firm’s inability to grow sales and the drag imposed by the continued sales decline of its legacy portfolio. To meet these targets, management will have to grow the LVT business by at least 30% per year until 2020, and manage its expenses so the additional markup on these higher margin products flows to its adjusted EBITDA. Below, I outline the relationship between the firm’s COGS and sales for LVT products, and through regression, have determined that approximately $0.464 of every $1 of LVT sales flows into gross profit, significantly better than the firm’s overall gross margins.

There are two main ways to achieve this, efforts to cut costs, and efforts to improve average selling prices. In 2016, Armstrong Flooring managed to grow Adjusted EBITDA by $12 million or by 18%. However, assuming management meets the midpoint of its Adjusted EBITDA guidance this year of $75-$85 million, management would need to grow its EBITDA by 16.67% from 2018-2020 in order to meet its target of Adjusted EBITDA margins of 10%, assuming no change in overall sales for the firm. Of the $12 million improvement in EBITDA for 2016, $9 million came from reductions in SG&A expenses caused by more efficient promotional spending. The remaining $3 million likely came from improvements in product mix, due to new product innovation and likely higher margins. Since pricing power is constrained at the entry level, improvements in EBITDA margins will likely have to come from improved cost efficiencies. The other major method for management to improve its mix is innovation among the higher end LVT products market. However, although this method could generate substantial improvements in EBITDA margins, it also comes with the caveat of significant reinvestment and CAPEX spending to develop new products along with the high risk of failure in a competitive market.

Given management’s current trajectory, I believe the 10% EBITDA margin target is unrealistic. I would seriously question management’s ability to both grow its LVT Sales by 30% continuously and do so while managing expenses. This view is further bolstered by the cyclical nature of the housing industry. My projections imply no expectation of a recession until 2021, and this is likely unrealistic given the current stage in the economic cycle.

Confidence lacking in the Current Management Team:

Armstrong Flooring’s existing segments, the Resilient and Wood Flooring businesses were spun off from Armstrong World Industries, as underperforming segments. The current CEO of the firm, Donald Maier, previously served as Executive Vice President of Armstrong World Industries, and as CEO of the Flooring division, which included both the current Resilient and Wood Flooring segments. During his tenure, Armstrong World Industries suffered a number of sales declines despite the recovery in the housing market, with the Flooring segment, under Donald Maier’s leadership, underperforming significantly versus the rest of the firm. I lack confidence in the ability of Donald Maier to lead an effective turnaround given that he led the divisions that underperformed at Armstrong World Industries. Additionally, the elimination of its sales target in Q4 2016, its stagnation of margin improvement progress this year, and my belief that the current EBITDA targets set by management lack credibility, inform my conclusion that the current management team lacks credibility, and has mismanaged expectations.

However, the ability to cut costs and target inefficiencies is likely significant and activism could help unlock value.

The chart below displays the relationship between the firm’s Selling, General, and Administrative Costs against quarterly sales revenue.

As can be clearly seen below SG&A costs appear to be strongly fixed, with the G&A component of SG&A being dominant. This indicates significant operating leverage but only if the management team can figure out how to re-accelerate sales growth, which has generally been non-existent under current leadership. The chart below shows that for every $1 increase in sales, the firm’s SG&A costs will only increases by approximately $0.13. This means that approximately 87% of the mark up on each incremental sale will flow into the firm’s Operating profit.

Furthermore, management has managed to cut its SG&A budget by $9 million last year (a 4% cut), and is planning another $6-7 million in additional SG&A costs for 2017. The 4% cut to SG&A last year was on the back of reductions in inefficient advertising spending, it remains doubtful this can be repeated. If management can continue to find efficiencies within its G&A costs without harming the underlying core business, margins should continue to improve, however, it will become increasingly difficult to make cuts to SG&A of similar magnitude without affecting operations. While I agree that a significant opportunity to improve margins by minimizing inefficiencies exists, management should be careful not to get too focused on cost cutting, as to jeopardize the underlying business.

Valuation

Bear Case:

The most conservative way to value the stock is simply through the value of the firm’s assets if each tangible asset was sold in the marketplace to raise cash, less the cash needed to settle all of the firm’s existing obligations.

To establish the market value of the firm’s assets, all current assets which have a tangible market value and can be sold independent of the firm were included. Additionally, all long-term assets, such as real estate, building, and equipment were valued at their current book value less a 5% haircut to account for the lack of readily available buyers and lack of liquidity of real estate, buildings, and equipment. Lastly, all liabilities on the firm’s balance sheet except deferred income taxes were subtracted as legal obligations for the business, to arrive at an intrinsic value of $17.03 for the stock.

The bear case for the stock illustrates a potential downside risk of approximately 3% in the most conservative case of valuation. However, this is constrained by the reality that the model accounts for the market value of the firm’s assets which will inevitably decrease in the event of a housing downturn due to impairment.

Bull Case:

Due to the volatility of earnings associated with the housing market, I used Free Cash Flow to Equity as a more accurate means of deriving valuation. Given the reinvestment required to achieve the necessary growth rate in the LVT product line to produce growth, I subtracted CAPEX from OCF to arrive at a FCFE valuation.

I also assumed a 30% growth rate, and used the previous forecasts made above in regards to forecasting revenues and operating profits. I then assumed a constant tax rate of 35% and a constant capital structure, and a constant % of revenues to account for CAPEX

Given this, assuming no change in multiple, the firm’s current stock price would more than double from now till 2020. This assumes the firm is successful in its turnaround, and the market does not price the stock at a higher premium, which it likely would. This therefore understates the upside, and one could make a case that the stock price could easily triple from now until 2020 if the firm’s turnaround succeeds. To estimate a possible intrinsic value in 2020, I used Mohawk Industries as a comparable firm to estimate its Free Cash Flow to Equity and then applied the same multiple to Armstrong Flooring.

This intrinsic value estimate demonstrates the upside available in 2020 if the firm achieves its targets and the market rewards them heavily for it. However, since this estimate does not account for likely cyclicality, which could depress peer multiples as well, I therefore question its likelihood but show it to illustrate the upside available if everything goes right.

Conclusions:

The current valuation is sufficient to minimize downside risk, assuming no near-term changes in the housing market. The downside risk is still significant in the event of another housing crisis or recession that impairs the market value of the firm’s total tangible assets.

While current valuation appears favorable, significant risks exist to the underlying business. Firstly, the vast majority of the firm’s revenues come from their legacy portfolio which is in longer-term secular decline from changing customer trends. This is balanced by an expanding LVT product line which shows promise for the business, however is likely being oversold. LVT revenues continue to expand at an explosive rate, offsetting the impact of declines on the legacy portfolio, however, to achieve material improvements in sales and mix sufficient to reach management’s targets in 2020, a growth rate of 30% or more y/y must be achieved for LVT products. While the current growth rate is approximately 33.8% per year, I expect growth to begin to trail off as new competitors enter the market, average selling prices fall, and economic profits disappear.

Given the track record of the firm, and the industry growth rate of 11%, I believe the odds of growing LVT sales at 30% y/y continuously are unfavorable. This would mean that Armstrong Flooring would have to grow LVT revenues at a pace equal to more than 2.7x greater than the industry average, and maintain this growth rate continuously until 2020. This assumes no negative impact from any recession that may occur between now and 2020, an unrealistic assumption given the cyclicality of the firm’s business model. As detailed above, I seriously question the prospects for a turnaround, and the credibility of the management team.

While current valuation offers a favorable risk-reward potential, and may be sufficient justification for an investment to some investors, I find the current valuation insufficient to recommend the stock, given the cyclicality risk of the business, and my lack of faith in the prospects of a turnaround. Every turnaround stock offers a seemingly good value, yet the majority of turnarounds fail to materialize, and a successful turnaround needs every advantage possible to succeed. At this point, I do not believe the rewards of investing in the turnaround significantly outweigh the significant risks associated with it, and therefore I will be sitting on the sidelines waiting for more clarity and better execution by management, which will give me the indication that the page has turned. I recommend investors do the same.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.