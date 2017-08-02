CyberArk - A Summer Low Buy Before A Fall High?

After a short of a break from reporting, this article returns us to a previously covered stock: CyberArk Software (CYBR), to consider how it has performed since it was marked out as one to watch at the turn of the year, and if the stock's recent lows represent an opportunity to buy, or are indicative of a long term decline in the company's forward share price performance.

CyberArk - 1 Year Share Price. Source: Bloomberg

In the article, 5 to Watch, CyberArk was suggested as a potential buy, given the ever increasing need for companies, governments, and individuals to ensure their data is robustly secured, in the face of a rising tide of cyber attacks. At the time of writing, CyberArk was valued at $49.72 a share, and with the exception of a brief part of March, the security solutions company was consistently up on this value, right up until May. Indeed, over the year to date, there were two strong sell opportunities, with shares climbing above the $55 mark in both February and May. A CYBR buy in January, with a February sale, could have seen you post 12% returns in just one month, whilst if you held on hoping for more, the same sell opportunity returned five months later. That said, CYBR never did hit the peaks some analysts forecast, and that potential $65 high, a forecast made by some analysts in the FT, seems a long way away. Furthermore, whilst there were some notable highs, CyberArk's overall week to week performance was a little sluggish, and certainly uneven.

February highs were followed by a month long decline, albeit with some peaks as well as troughs, to $48.73, and the stock's recovery to $55.25 prove short-lived. CyberArk's stock fell 13% on the 12th of May, the day after its most recent earnings report was published. Despite this, yet again, CYBR recovered, but this time to the more modest level of $51 per share, a figure reached by the 13 th of July. The following day, after a reduction in the company's Q2 guidance, CYBR saw its shares plunge once more. On the 13th of July CyberArk was valued at $51 per share. By the end of trading on the 14th of July, this figure stood at $42.68, an almost 17% fall. As a result of this fall, CyberArk's year to date share price performance has slid heavily into the red, with the company's stock down 8.24% in value. In share price terms, it has been an uneven year, but not entirely a write-off. If you had invested in CYBR with a short term perspective, you likely made a significant profit, whilst if you were long on CyberArk, you likely still are and may see current lows as an opportunity to buy.

CYBR income statement '12-'16. Source: FT

The fact remains that whilst CyberArk has taken a hit. But, it is by no means a poorly performing company. Had you been unaware of the company's previously stated forward guidance, and market expectations, CYBR's earning figures, despite reduced forecasts, might just have piqued your interest. Udi Mokady, CEO, was bullish about his company's prospects, and why not be? According to the company's last earning's report, quarterly revenue figures were up when compared with the previous year, with total revenues up 26%, licence revenues up 20%, and services revenues up 34%. Operating GAAP income was stable, whilst non-GAAP operating income rose by $2m year-over-year. Net income figures also revealed year-over-year increases, with GAAP net income almost doubling from $4.3m or $0.12 per share, to $7.5m and $0.21 per share. The company's cash reserves were up over $15m in the first six months of 2017, whilst the company's most recent forward guidance suggests third and fourth quarter total revenues of between $57-$57.5 million, figures which would mean yearly growth of upwards of 15%. Indeed, full yearly figures for 2017 are expected to show that CyberArk grew by more than 20%.

CyberArk's CEO on the company's performance. Source: CyberArk

There are of course negatives surrounding the company, otherwise, investors would have had no reason to jump ship to the extent that they did. Forward guidance, when compared with early 2017 projections is disappointing. Q2 EPS figures are now expected to come in lower than originally thought, at around $0.23, as against $0.28, and with the company also trading at a large multiple of sales, investors feel entitled to expect better. Additionally, forward guidance for the remainder of the year, whilst by no means poor in real terms, if accurate, will see the company post yearly EPS figures between $1.18 and $1.22. Even if the top end figure is achieved, this would still represent a fall in EPS of around 4%. There's no reason for panic it's true, but some level of disappointment is understandable. Lastly, announced the same day as its last earnings report, CyberArk's purchase of Conjur, a smaller cybersecurity firm, may have led some investors to worry about a potential M&A related hit to CYBR's 2017 bottom line.

CyberArk Earnings History & Estimates. Source: FT

How then ought one view CyberArk, as a solidly performing company with a lot of positives, or as at best a streaky performer in terms of its share price? One for the long haul, or one to miss? If anything, CyberArk's 2017 performance shows that the truth, as is often the case, lies somewhere in the middle. CyberArk is a streaky stock. Its highs are very often quickly followed by lows, yet the company seems to have quite a lot of resilience, and its share price can surely be expected to recover once again. Many analysts, including Bob Tarzey of Quocirca, and Rik Turner of Ovym, see CyberArk's recent purchase of Conjur as indicative of solid long-term planning, helping CyberArk to maintain its market leading position, whilst increasing its involvement in securing DevOps and Agile environments, and the company has retained its position as the overall leader of privilege management in the cybersecurity sector, according to KuppingerCole. Furthermore, taking CYBR's guidance with a pinch of salt, erring towards the positives might be a logical step, given the company's history of never getting its guidance quite right. Original Q1 2017 guidance, for instance, suggested EPS figures of between $0.21 and $0.23, yet figures of $0.28 put such forecasts firmly in the shade. Even more, interestingly, Q2's reduced guidance figures take into account the cost of acquiring Conjur, inclusive of operating costs of around $1 million, meaning that without the purchase of Conjur, Q2's EPS would likely come in in line with original levels of guidance.

CYBR Revenue History & Estimates. Source: FT

Ultimately, whilst cybersecurity companies were expected to make significant gains in 2017, on the back of the rising threat of cyber attacks, as Stifel has noted, fear of attacks does not always lead to immediate revenues for cybersecurity companies. This does not mean they have not been performing but perhaps indicates that expectations may have risen too far, and too fast. Nevertheless, many analysts retain CyberArk as a buy, and given the proclivity of its stock to rally, it is difficult not to see the company's current share price of around $42 as anything other than a case of buy before the next high.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: CFDs, spread-betting and FX can result in losses exceeding your initial deposit. They are not suitable for everyone, so please ensure you understand the risks. Seek independent financial advice if necessary. Nothing in this article should be considered a personal recommendation. It does not account for your personal circumstances or appetite for risk.