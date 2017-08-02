Tractor Supply: Covered Call Idea

Tractor Supply (TSCO) share price had been under pressure but has seen some recent strength since the release of earnings. Past comments about TSCO will be reviewed along with an income generation idea.

Stout Opportunities on May 16, suggested that the weakness in the shares were seen as an opportunity to buy or sell a put. The shares continued to weaken resulting in the shares being assigned for an effective purchase price of $57.85.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO) has been under pressure, currently trading at $58.92. It trades ex-dividend in the amount of $0.27 on May 18th. This as seen as an opportunity to purchase, given that the Board recently lifted the dividend higher. The June 16, 60.00 puts are currently bid at $2.15 and look attractive as a sale to purchase the shares at an effective price of $57.85, or 3.5% return on the strike price, excluding transaction cost.

On June 20 an article was published, (Stout Opportunities article was published June 19), with the shares at $55.47 we said this:

Should the board and management of Tractor Supply regain investor trust and confidence and historical valuation metrics increase. Then the share price might experience a nice rebound. The three-month to 12-month price target is $61 to $67. At this time the shares look attractive but have the potential of being a valuation trap.

On July 12, with the shares at $49.87 the following was said:

It should be noted that on July 6th Telsey cut the price target to $62 from $83, and on July 11th BMO capital reduced the price target from $71 to $57. The sharp price reductions suggest than analysts have a less than robust outlook for Tractor Supply. Therefore, should Tractor Supply find a way to report good earnings or offer an encouraging outlook the shares could rally. I am long shares and short put options, both are underwater. Clearly, I have been wrong or early. Time will tell which it is.

TSCO shares have had a nice rebound from their lows and may need time to consolidate the gains. Therefore, an income idea that provides for some limited upside appreciation is discussed below.

Income Idea – Covered Call

The August 18, $57.50 strike call is currently bid $0.50 with the shares trading at $55.88. The effective sale price would be $58.00 or 3.79% higher than the current share price. The return on the strike price would be 0.87% or 19.57% annualized. Tractor Supply has a history of making a dividend announcement in early August. TSCO currently pays a $0.27 quarterly dividend for a 1.93% dividend yield.

The risk of a covered call is that the shares decline more than the premium earned or that the shares surge and the investor does not enjoy the entire potential gain. Ideally, the shares would close just below the $57.50 strike price, so that the investor would earn the option premium and have the opportunity to sell another covered call. As can be seen from prior comments, I was early into the shares.

Disclosure:

Return calculations exclude transaction costs, as each trader may experience different costs. However, transaction costs will reduce the realized return. Positions mentioned are of the time of publication and may change without notice for a variety of reasons. Ideas presented are for educational purposes and should not be viewed as investment recommendations or be considered investment advice.