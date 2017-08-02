Box Runup And Insider Selling May Indicate Full Valuation

My short-term outlook for the stock is that these senior insider sales signal full valuation and will continue to weigh on any immediate prospects for price growth.

Company President Daniel Levin has significantly increased the pace of selling his share holdings.

File storage and collaboration firm Box has seen a significant runup in its share price in the past 12 months.

Quick Take

Storage and file sharing firm Box (BOX) has seen its shares rise to 52-week highs in recent months.

Company President Daniel Levin has recently dramatically increased his share sales, per a December 2016 plan filing.

While some analysts are bullish on Box’ outlook, I’m bearish in the short term as I believe significant senior insider share sale activity will weigh on the stock.

Company

Redwood City, California-based Box was founded in 2005 to develop a system that enables users to share files and collaborate on projects and activities with unlimited storage in a modern interface.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Aaron Levie, who had little business experience prior to starting Box with co-founder Dylan Smith.

Below is a brief video about Box’s approach to online document storage and collaboration services:

(Source: Box)

Below is a one-year chart on Box, indicating a rise from $12 per share to a recent range of between $19 and $20 per share,

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Recent Insider Activity

The reason that Box showed up on my radar screen is the discovery of increased senior officer selling in recent months.

President Dan Levin has been with the firm as a board member since 2009 and as president and COO since 2010.

Recently he relinquished the COO title to former Apple executive Stephanie Carullo but remains on as President and as a member of the Board of Directors.

In December 2016, Mr. Levin filed a 10b5-1 plan to sell shares over time from his significant holdings in Box stock, which total at least 1.1 million shares as of his most recent Form 4 filing.

Levin has been dramatically increasing the sales of his holdings since the December 2016 plan filing, as the table shows below,

(Source: Insider Monitor)

Prior to the plan filing, which corresponded to a BOX share price of approximately $15 per share, monthly sales averaged 15,000 shares.

After plan filing, average monthly sales increased to 20,000, then accelerated to 40,000 in April, May and June and then reached 90,000 in July, as the stock price briefly reached $20 per share.

Commentary

Given company President Levin’s increased insider selling at a share price range of $19 - $20 per share, the question for investors is whether this represents his opinion of a fully valued stock price.

Additionally, how is the recent share price runup reflected in outsider opinions of valuation?

Using algorithmic analysis methods, two sources consider the current share price to be fully valued:

Morningstar’s quantitative algorithm rating assesses that BOX is ‘Fairly Valued’:

(Source: Morningstar)

Robo advisor TAnalyzer’s price target algorithm gives BOX a less than even chance (44%) of attaining a $25 price target within the next twelve months:

(Source: TAnalyzer)

As a counterpoint, equity analysts have recently been bullish on BOX’s prospects, with more analysts skewing to a buy recommendation, as shown below,

(Source: Yahoo)

The consensus target price for BOX averages $23.36 per share; however, I am more skeptical, especially given a senior officer of the company is steadily ramping up sales of shares.

Despite other Seeking Alpha bullish analysis, my outlook is for short-term range-bound share price activity, as insiders like Levin cash out, providing bearish signaling to investors.

I write about M&A deals, public company investments in technology startups, insider activity, and IPOs. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.