Orbotech's (ORBK) CEO Asher Levy on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Orbotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ORBK)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 2, 2017 8:30 A.M. ET

Executives

Rami Rozen - Director of Investor Relations

Asher Levy - Chief Executive Officer

Ran Bareket - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Joseph Wolf - Barclays

Ethan Potasnick - Needham & Co.

Andrew Abrams - Supply Chain Market Research

Mark Lipacis - Jefferies

Rami Rozen

Thank you, Operator. Joining me on the call today are Asher Levy, Chief Executive Officer; Amichai Steimberg, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Ran Bareket, Chief Financial Officer. Please note that certain statements that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words estimates, project, intend, expect, believe and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, and these forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and some uncertainties.

Any factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from those that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with the company’s business are included in, but not limited to the company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

During August, management will participate in Oppenheimer Technology, Internet & Communications Conference in Boston; and Jefferies Investor Day in Chicago; and during September, in the Citi’s Global Technology Conference in New York, and [indiscernible] Technology Conference in New York as well.

With that said, I would like to turn the call over to Asher Levy.

Asher Levy

Thank you, Rami. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us today for the review and discussion of our second quarter results. I am pleased to report a very successful quarter of strong financial performance across all three of our divisions. On a consolidated basis, our financial results exceeded the high end of our guidance range for both revenues and gross margin and keenly in its $211 million and 46.8% respectively.

As you can see from the results that we released today, the acceptance of our products and the momentum we have built over the past several quarters continues to accelerate. We are very encouraged by the growth opportunities created in areas like advanced smartphones, automotive and flat panel displays and others, and believe that our innovative product offerings support and enable some of the key manufacturing technologies, which are being utilized in these industries.

During the second quarter, we achieved record bookings and we are starting the third quarter with a very strong backlog. These achievements coupled with the accelerated favorable trends in the electronics industry, reinforces our belief that we will meet our growth and profitability plans for 2017.

Now, let me turn to the results of each of our three divisions, and let’s start with the PCB division. The PCB division is one of its best quarters ever. Product revenue rose 17% year-over-year and 3% sequentially, significantly outpacing the industry's growth rate. The underlying demand for our automated optical shaping solutions, AOS, continues to grow as more manufacturers are embracing new manufacturing technologies for advanced smartphones.

Let me remind you that we are the only company that offers unique AOS solutions and the growth in acceptance of this product is directly connected to increasing needs for these solutions as an enabling manufacturing technology. Sales of our direct imaging solutions continue to grow supported by high-demand for general fortifying system, which is part of the new advancement of fracturing technologies of high-end PCBs.

This strong business momentum translated into record bookings for the divisions during the second quarter of 2017, and we are starting the third quarter with a relatively significant backlog. This gives us strong confidence in the PCB division growth prospects during the second half of 2017.

Turning to the FPD division. The FPD division recorded strong performance during the second quarter of 2017 and continues to benefit from highly favorable industry trends. The underlying market continues to be strong and will record an impressive bookings level of approximately $100 million.

Growth driver for FPD division remains the same and includes accelerated investments in flex OLED production, the buildup of Gen 10.5 plus fab for large size TVs and a continuation of this investment in China. OLED activity continues to grow and OLEDs bookings due in the second quarter accounted for approximately one third of the divisions booking mix.

We recently won a significant deal with a leading manufacturer, which further improves our provision as the leading vendor of OLED inspection and testing equipment. This win is in addition to the recently announced transaction with Itamar [ph] which will be deploying our [indiscernible] AOI Solutions.

Our technological leadership in flex OLED inspection and texting equipment continues to be an important competitive edge. We are also encouraged by the news that LG is planning to build a 10.5 generation OLED fab for large size TVs, which is obviously a significant additional growth opportunity. Furthermore, the demand for Gen 10.5 plus LCD continues to accelerate and we have started initial installations with the large customer during the second quarter.

We expect that the market dynamics of this vertical will drive additional manufacturers to set up 10.5 plus generation fabs over the next two years and this should grade additional growth opportunities for the FPD division going forward. We continue to experience high demand from China and believe that this demand will continue to contribute to the FPD division goal during 2017 and beyond.

Finally, turning to the semiconductor device division, we recorded significant strength in bookings which rose more than 70% year-over-year and 40% sequentially. The strong momentum in bookings is reflective of the demands for power applications, advanced packaging applications; LED and RF. Sales of power PVD applications were particularly strong in the quarter.

We continue to focus on the abduction of fan-out architecture. Although during the first half of 2017 the rate of adoption of fan-out was slower than initially expected, there have been good signs in the industry for the various formats of fan-out and we have received orders for both high density and low density fan-out application.

During the quarter, we announced that Imec, a world leading nano electronic research centre selected our Sigma PVD solution for the 3-D Systems integration program. Out of them will be the supplier of PVD solutions for both [indiscernible] and redistribution layout for next generation fan-out packaging technologies.

In LED, the strong momentum continues and we experience very high demand for high brightness LED manufacturers during the quarter. Similarly, we see continued strength in the RF category and anticipate that momentum will continue through the second half of the year. As a result, the semiconductor device division ended the second quarter on a strong note and we are set up for strong performance during the second half of 2017.

Turning to our guidance, given the continuous progress being made and the strong bookings and backlog we will provide this time guidance for the entire second half of 2017. We expect revenues for the second half of 2017 to range between $460 million to $480 million and expect it to be about equally divided between the third and fourth quarters. We expect gross margin for the second half of the year to be in the range of 47% to 47.5% based on current expectations of product mix.

Now allow me to turn the call over to Ran, to review the second quarter results in more details and discuss our forward outlook. Ran?

Ran Bareket

Thank you, Asher, and good morning everyone. Before I will begin reviewing our financial results for the second quarter of 2017, let me remind you that as we have previously disclosed in our SEC filing the Israeli Tax Authority have been auditing our taxes for the years 2012 to 2014. In addition, the Israeli Tax Authority is conducting an investigation into our tax positions.

Giving the ongoing nature of both of these matters, we cannot speculate on timing or outcome. Our appeal will clearly and vigorously has served the accuracy of our tax positions. We firmly believe that we have made adequate provisions for potential tax liability in our financial statement for all periods in which we have reported our financial results.

Now let me turn to the results in more detail. Revenues for the second quarter totaled $210.7 million, up 12%, compared to the previous quarter and 7% year-over-year. Product sales accounted for 74% of total revenues, while service accounted for 26%. The PCB division generated total revenues of $82.5 million in the second quarter of 2017, up 6% compared with the previous quarter, and 14% year-over-year.

The strong performance of the PCB division is driven by strong demand for the direct imaging and automated optical shaping solution and we are starting the third quarter with a substantial backlog for the division. The FPD division revenues were $69.7 million, up 30% from previous quarter and 40% year-over-year. Bookings were very strong reaching approximately $100 million.

We are very encouraged by the robust performance of the FPD division during the second quarter and we expect growth to continue during the second half of the year. The SD division generated total revenues of $54.9 million, up 4% compared to the previous quarter and down 19% from the second quarter of last year. The SD division recorded significant bookings during the second quarter, especially in power and advanced packaging and is set for relational growth during the second half of 2017.

Turning now to profitability metrics, gross margin reached 46.8%, an improvement of more than 90 basis points year-over-year. GAAP operating expenses were $68.9 million during the second quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $60.7 million, similar with the previous quarter. During the second half of 2017, we expect these expenses, which we defined as R&D and SG&A expenses adjusted for equity based compensation to grow reflecting the ongoing growth of our business.

GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2017 was $25 million. Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter was $32.9 million, compared with $27 million in the second quarter of 2016. GAAP EPS for the second quarter was $0.51, compared with $0.30 in the second quarter of 2016. Non-GAAP EPS for the second quarter was $0.67, compared with $0.60 in the second quarter of 2016, all on a fully diluted basis.

The EPS improvement is due to the growth in revenue, gross margin improvement, and OpEx control efficiencies. Adjusted EBITDA was $44.3 million for the quarter, reflecting a margin of 21%, which is more than 100 basis points increase compared to the second quarter of 2016.

Cash generated from operating activities during the quarter was $27.1 million, reflecting about 62% of adjusted EBITDA. During the second quarter of 2017, we repaid $16 million of our financial debt and as of the end of the quarter our net cash position was $154 million.

Moving on to the outlook, which this time we are giving for the entire second half of 2017, we expect revenue to be in the range of $460 million to $480 million about evenly split between the third and the fourth quarter. We expect gross margin to be in the range of 47% to 47.5% based on our current expectations of product mix.

I will now turn over the call back to Asher.

Asher Levy

Thank you, Ran. Before Amichai, Ran, and I take your questions I just want to close with a few thoughts. I’m very pleased with our second-quarter performance, which exceeded the high-end of the guidance range we provided. Our products unique value proposition continues to gain acceptance at leading manufacturers and designers and is likely to drive our growth during the second half of 2017. We are excited with the performance year-to-date, as well as the opportunity lay ahead in the back half of 2017, and we believe that we will be able to meet our growth plans for 2017.

Operator, please open up the lines for questions. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We will now take our first question from Joseph Wolf of Barclays. Please go ahead.

Joseph Wolf

Thank you. I want to talk a little bit about the FPD business and OLED specifically coherent last night, which I guess is in the same portion of the supply chain so that they are basically sold out into 2019, and I'm wondering on the production side and looking into the extent of your order book right now, how much visibility do you have into that 2019, 2020 timeframe and are U.S. confident about the builds going on right now? And then you mentioned this, I think in the past, but I'm just curious, a little bit more color about the traditional LCD business also being strong in Gen 10.5 plus, do you see OLED moving into larger screen sizes, or as your feeling right now that we’re still talking about the smaller size handset and tablet market?

Asher Levy

Hi Joseph, this is Asher. Given the nature of our equipment, although there is quite good visibility also in 2019 and 2020, obviously we are more focused on the activities in the next six quarters, meaning between now and the end of 2018, and we have plenty of work there in terms of the investments in our flex OLED. Just to give you some perspective the business opportunities or the total available market that we see related to our flex OLED in the next six quarter is something in the range of around 300 AOI systems, I mean that’s the total available market, around 350 or more than $350 million of total available market, and more than $150 million market opportunity in tester business.

So obviously this is mainly our focus for the next six quarters and as I said, the level of investment is growing almost on a monthly basis and there are good reasons to be developed in this [indiscernible]. As for Gen 10.5 LCD, we see all plans are continuous according to what we already saw one or two quarters ago. The only change is that we knew for our already quite some time that LG are building the Gen 10.5 facility in [indiscernible] but only recently we realized that it’s going to be a OLED Gen 10.5 for the LG OLED TVs. A side of LG in their plans to increase the bill sharing TVs through the OLED TV, at this point of time, we are not aware of the additional manufacturers who are planning to make strong moves to our large size TVs based on our OLED technology.

Joseph Wolf

Just a quick follow-up there and I have one question on the printed circuit board business. I think about a year ago you were talking about 20% of the bookings being OLED. Now you mentioned about a third. With that sort of booking also - given the growth in the business plus the growth in OLED, does that talk about - is that a good way to think about what the actual growth in OLED is going to be?

Asher Levy

Yes, I think you’re right. It is probably about 50% of the growth opportunities and since you also mentioned PCB, we have to understand that the strong investments in OLED are also impacting indirectly some growth opportunities in PCB, mainly for flex PCB’s that are part of the module for OLED displays for smartphones.

Joseph Wolf

And along those lines, I was just hoping you could give us a little bit of flavor, given all the developments in printed circuit board you have got a few new products out there, could you talk about any other news sorts of techniques that are being used by your customers that are going to continue the outperformance versus the overall sector?

Asher Levy

Yes, so clearly the biggest opportunity has to do with the mSAP, when we spoke about that six months ago maybe even three months ago it was mainly about one leading designer of smartphones that are a major commitment that the next-generation advanced smartphones will be based on handset technology. In recent months, we started to sell equipment for some early stages of production with another leading designer of advanced smartphones and their initial discussions with additional companies that is into phase of considering to adopt handset technology as well.

So that’s one area that is pushing the PCB business. The other growth driver has to do with the automotive, the requirements for automotive PCB’s are getting more high-end, and as a result they need better inspection direct imaging, and other solutions that we provide. And at the same time, one of the growth area for PCB has to do with what we call AEM, which is advanced electronic manufacturing areas like touch screens that requires some equipment that in its nature it’s small for PCB equipment that is being used for certain production steps in the production of the touch models for the displays. So these are the main three growth drivers that we see.

Joseph Wolf

Thank you. I will pass it on to other questioners.

We will now take our next question from Jaeson Schmidt of Lake Street Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Jaeson Schmidt

Hi guys thanks for taking my questions. It sounds like the second half is shaping up pretty strong for you guys, wondering if you could rank order between the three segments where you expect to see the most strength coming from?

Asher Levy

This is the first half of the year; we expect to see more growth coming from the semiconductor device division, given the strong orders, bookings, and strong performance that we demonstrated in the first half the year both in PCB and SPB. We expect that in the second half of the year, growth will come mainly from the semiconductor device division.

Jaeson Schmidt

Okay. And then looking at the semiconductor device division, wondering if you’d help us figure out kind of just ballpark composition between the main drivers within that advanced packaging RF LED, which at this point is the majority of that segment.

Ran Bareket

So clearly in the first half of the year advanced packaging was slower than we expected that has to do with some inventory glut from last year, which finally that phenomena is over in advanced packaging in general, we see a lot of activities related to gold bumping 200 millimeter to fan-out which we expect that will start to grow again after a relatively quiet H1. PSV, post-silicon validation is finally becoming important for high-performance computer, augmented reality and machine learning et cetera.

So we expect that advanced packaging will start to be strong again in the second half the year, but at the same time, in RF we see that there was a lot of activity RF or phone makers while they are getting ready for the 5G turn on, yes 5G phones are not - will not be there until 2019, but phones that are made already now will have to be 5G ready though there is more RF content. We see a lot of activity related to RF in China suppliers in China, ramping that and buying equipment, and the expectations are in the RF that there will be a double-digit growth in the next three quarters.

Also MEMS and sensor [indiscernible] test to do with voice operated digital systems is everywhere and that's a lot of microphones, which are not going so much for our smart phones now, but to other products and clearly MEMS for the automotive industry is also growth opportunity, and also power application was very strong in the first half of the year and we expect that to continue in the second half. So overall, the main change we expect to see is that most markets will continue to be strong as they were in H1 and we expect to see some improvement in the advanced packaging sector.

Jaeson Schmidt

Okay that’s helpful and then just a final one from me and I’ll jump back in the queue. How should we think about CapEx for the rest of this year?

Ran Bareket

CapEx, on an annual basis we are spending roughly $22 million CapEx split over the quarter. So $5 million, $6 million a quarter.

Jaeson Schmidt

Okay, thanks a lot guys.

Ran Bareket

Sure.

Asher Levy

Thank you, Jaeson.

We will now take our next question from Ethan Potasnick of Needham & Co. Please go ahead.

Ethan Potasnick

Hi good morning. This is Ethan Potasnick, and I’m filling in for Jim Ricchiuti. Back to FPD for a second, I'm sorry if there’s any overlap in my question, but could you talk about in your order activity in the area and in the mix of bookings in terms of OLED versus LCD, and how many different OLED customers you guys have taken orders from and are they mainly in China?

Asher Levy

Ethan what was the last part of the question, can you repeat that please?

Ethan Potasnick

Yes, I was just wondering how many different OLED customers you have taken orders from and whether or not they are mainly in China?

Asher Levy

Okay. So let’s start from the last part, I think it will be fair to say that we have taken orders from all OLED related opportunities outside of Samsung. So that’s mainly obviously China and one case in Korea. As far as, overall level of activity in SPD as I mentioned, the bookings in the second quarter whereat a level of approximately $100 million, and if you look at the level of bookings in the last 12 months, we are looking at a range of $300 million booking level, which is very high and we expect similar level of activity or maybe even a bit stronger also in the future.

As a result of the growing activity in OLED because when we look at the crows and know an activity or investments in OLED the numbers are higher than they used to be six or nine months ago. So overall we saw some nice increase in the total available market for the type of equipment we provide and also please remember that when it comes to OLED applications we have some opportunities to increase our market position because we develop three inspection systems that are directly dedicated for the different nature of requirements in our OLED production and also we developed the uniqueness for our OLED applications. So that is about it.

Ethan Potasnick

Okay great and then I was just wondering if you could expand on the dispute with the tax authority and have you guys been incurring any meaningful provincial professional expenses associated with this dispute?

Ran Bareket

So, as I said before, as I said in my opening there is not much that we can update beyond what I said in my opening comments. As soon as we will have any update to this status we will update you immediately so with the SEC filing like we did in the past.

Ethan Potasnick

Okay and then finally, are there any implications with regards to the sale of Camtex [ph] PCB business?

Asher Levy

No, not really. It may even, at least in the short-term become an opportunity for us. I don’t see that as a threat in the immediate short to mid-term. I don’t see that as a threat, maybe, not sure, but maybe, if at all maybe an opportunity.

Ethan Potasnick

Okay, great. Thanks guys.

Asher Levy

Thank you, Ethan.

And we will now take our next question from Andrew Abrams of Supply Chain Market Research. Please go ahead.

Andrew Abrams

Hi guys congratulations on the quarter. And I was wondering if you could give a breakdown just on a percentage basis between AOS and DI in the PCB side, and if you could also, kind of give us a handle on the LG Gen 10.5 change, I know you guys were already involved in that 10.5 side of it, which is obviously a bigger opportunity then the Gen 8 line would be, but when we talk about OLED now for Gen 10.5, you are talking about kind of two specialized areas, can you kind of give us a little understanding of how you guys look at that on a dollar basis relative to a Gen 8 generic OLED or Gen 8 generic LCD fab?

Asher Levy

Let's go first of all to the first part of your question. We don't provide the exact distribution of sales between the PCB products. I can tell you that AOI sales were driven mainly by selling to MLB producer and flex producers. AOS is mainly the automated optical shaping, the driver for the sales of our AOS solution and it is mainly related to the mSAP, and direct imaging is mainly being driven by mSAP rigid flex PCBs and the touch panels. So maybe that will give you an idea for what really drives the business of the growth in the PCB division.

As for the Gen 10.5 obviously we are working very closely with all the companies that announced investment plans in Gen 10.5, including the Korean company that announced plans and the head [ph], but they change or announce that instead of Gen 10.5 LCD base it will be Gen 10.5 OLED based. We see that mainly as the big opportunity for Orbotech because as I mentioned, given the type of solutions that we have, and some dedicated solutions that we develop for flex OLED, which can be used also for our rigid OLED, we believe that we have opportunity to improve our competitive position in the OLED versus some of our competitors, so as I said before that’s mainly good news for us.

Andrew Abrams

And would you expect the dollar value of what you’re going to sell into an LG 10.5 or flex or rigid OLED flab to be 10% higher than it would have be on LCD or would it be something greater than that?

Asher Levy

No, without relating to a specific customer the answer is yes. We see that the sales to OLED increase the potential for better prices and better margins, part of that is because we are able to sell more value in the OLED arena than in the competitive traditional LCD environment and given the fact that there is a - as I'm repeating myself for the sale time that we have some unique solutions for OLED displays, the answer was yes, we are able to get better prices and better margins we are selling to OLED or flex OLED producers.

Andrew Abrams

Thanks. And what’s happening on the acquisition front? Are you seeing a lot of opportunities in areas that are close to your typical product lines or is that a more difficult situation right now?

Asher Levy

It’s not more difficult than it used to be in the past, but I don't think that there is, what you can describe as lots of opportunities. There are some well identified targets that we keep following upon them. You know it’s a process, it takes time, sometimes you look at the company and we want them and they are not ready for sales. Sometimes a company is ready and we don't want. So, we need to be patient, but we have a short list of target companies that we are constantly following up on them. We see opportunities to expand within our existing markets, but it’s a process, it takes time.

Andrew Abrams

Great, thank you.

Asher Levy

Thank you.

We will now take our next question from Mark Lipacis of Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Mark Lipacis

Thanks for taking my question. I was hoping you could paint a picture of the competitive landscape in the OLED markets that you’re selling into, can you draw down a little bit and talk about the competitive advantage or more that you had and is it possible to quantify the market share you have in your markets? Thank you.

Asher Levy

I think most of the competition in OLED is Korean based. I think that over the last, you know the trend of OLED started to significantly grow over the last 12 months to 15 months, 12 months to 15 months may be the only reference was one of the Korean vendor's or Korean producers where we have less of our presence there, and at least at the beginning we had to convince and prove what is the value added that we can bring especially since we didn't have installations or presence in our flex OLED, but given the progress we have made in the last 12 months to 15 months, given the type of solutions that we develop, given the value that we can provide to our customers, I think that the level of competition or the competitive landscape that we see today is by far better and more favorable to the type of solutions that we are offering, and as I said, we are making great progress in this regard.

Mark Lipacis

Thank you. Question on fan-out, it sounds like the visibility has gotten better there, is this, in your view is this purely a - we've worked through inventory or do you see it’s just escalated adoption from more players? That's all I had, thank you?

Asher Levy

I think it’s both. The main supplier of fan-out products right now is gearing up against over the next generation of smartphone from a specific company, but at the same time there are some acceleration in the plans to adopt fan-out technology for 7 nanometer technology by some of the leading companies either for the processors for the android phones or for the processors for China-based phones.

Initially the plans were that this will impact the markets starting in 2019, but now it seems like the plans are that it will impact the market already in 2018, and you’re right, the effect of the inventory is over is also big positive factor. At the same time, you need to remember that advanced packaging is not only fan-out and there are many other opportunities in fan-out, one of them I mentioned, which is the PSV using redistribution there. So we sense opportunities in advancing packaging outside of the fan-out.

Mark Lipacis

It was very helpful. Thank you.

Asher Levy

Thank you, Mark.

We will now take our next question from Joseph Wolf of Barclays. Please go ahead.

Joseph Wolf

Thanks. Just a quick follow-up on the gross margin guidance, given the revenue run rate and the - I'm sure the guidance has to do with your expected mix, is there a flex number meaning, is there, what’s the variance on that gross margin at this point at this revenue level, is it very wide based on mix or is this 47 or 47.5 sort of the most safe way to think about it?

Ran Bareket

Obviously there is an impact to the mix here, as we mentioned in the past the FPD business on the equipment side is coming with a lower margin where the PCB and the SD division are coming with a higher margin, not significant delta, but still there is some differences and there is an impact to the mix. This is why every time that we are giving a guidance on the margin, we also mention that it is depended on the mix, but you need to realize that the improvement that you are seeing for the last several years, which in my mind is a nice improvement, it is coming from different areas.

Some of them that not today [indiscernible] adjusted mix, some of them is the new technology - the new technologies, the AOS for example, what Asher mentioned on the OLED equipment and some of them is due to the cost reduction plans that we have in the company. Lastly, obviously when we grow the company as we are, we are getting the benefit on our fixed cost. So all of those factors are coming into the margin and we believe that you will see that improvement in the second half.

Joseph Wolf

Alright, and just in terms of - inventories were up I guess because of the growth and so cash flow is still the priority to pay down debt?

Ran Bareket

This is correct.

Joseph Wolf

Alright. Thank you.

Ran Bareket

Thank you.

At this time we’ve no further questions in the phone queue, so I would like to turn back to Mr. Rami Rozen.

Rami Rozen

Thank you all for joining us today, and for your interest in Orbotech. We look forward to seeing you during the quarter at Investor Conference. Thank you.

Asher Levy

Thank you.

Thank you. This does conclude the Orbotech Q2 2017 earnings conference call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

